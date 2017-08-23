Marcellus Bust? Capex 2X Cash Flow, DUC Blowdown

The following charts may shock you:

Source: Storm Resources

and:

Three things have been happening in the Marcellus (and Utica):

1) Capex has exceeded cash flow, by almost 200%, in 2015 and 2016

2) DUCs have declined substantially from December 2013 to December 2016

3) Production has grown by less than 20% a year

This means that despite way outspending cash flow, in aggregate, Marcellus producers have shown limited growth. And when counting the decrease in drilled and uncompleted wells, this implies even lower capital efficiencies for Marcellus producers during this time period.

A handful of prominent producers represent a large portion of Marcellus and Utica production. These include Cabot (COG), Range Resources (RRC), Southwestern (SWN), Antero (AR), EQT (EQT), Chesapeake (CHK) and Gulfport (GPOR).

Each of these producers shows charts in their presentations highlighting high well level rates of return, implying strong corporate capital efficiencies and high growth rates. However, the aggregate data above illustrates the opposite - high costs of production, funded by equity issuance and debt.

This has negative implications for the equity values of these producers, and it could be bullish for natural gas prices (UNG) and natural gas producers in other basins in North America. The stock prices of some of these producers may already be pricing in higher production costs:

RRC data by YCharts

However, some Marcellus / Utica producer stocks have outperformed:

COG data by YCharts

An easy explanation could be that Marcellus and Utica wells being drilled by Cabot, EQT, and Rice (and to a lesser extent, Antero), may be more productive and capital efficient than those in the under performing group. This can be validated by looking at recent average production results by under-performing companies such as Southwestern (SWN) versus out-performing companies such as Cabot (COG).

However, EQT, Rice and Antero own or control midstream assets in the area, which have outperformed and could also justify some degree of equity outperformance so far.

These midstream equities: Antero Midstream (AM), EQT Midstream (EQM), and Rice Midstream (RMP), could underperform if their upstream affiliates show similar unsustainable growth as is being seen across the basin - spending 2X cash flow to generate <20% annual growth is likely unsustainable and lower volume growth could hurt high valuation midstream stock prices even more than lower valuation up-stream stock prices.

With most Marcellus focused stock prices down materially in the past year, and further weakness in the past few months, there may be less equity availability to fund cash flow outspend. This could lead to higher debt levels and ultimately to slower production growth.

Ultimately, my read through on the top two charts is that natural gas prices may need to rise to support likely future demand for natural gas. Incremental production of natural gas in the past two years has come almost entirely from the Marcellus and Utica, and if the equity window is closed and if debt levels are already high for producers there, production growth may need to come from other basins and may require higher natural gas prices. "Low cost" driven Marcellus and Utica production growth may disappoint.

A word about the source of the first chart - it comes from the last slide in the presentation of a Canadian natural gas producer, Storm Resources. I don't own stock in Storm, but the CEO is widely respected. He has thoughtfully and profitably grown and sold a number of E&P companies over more than a decade, and likely displayed this analysis to put Marcellus and Utica production growth in context.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.