Apple Now On The Clock

We're now about three weeks away from Apple's (AAPL) launch of its next line of iPhones, with the newest rumor suggesting a September 12th event for the reveal. As expectations continue to build for the technology giant ahead of its biggest phone launch in history, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) revealed its Galaxy Note 8 today, putting Apple on the clock for consumers.

Last week, I talked about Apple potentially needing a technology upgrade. My premise was that some key iPhone specs lagged that of main competitor Samsung's phones, but that this year's launch could see the gap narrowed more than we've seen in recent years. While there were a number of arguments that Apple is not behind, Samsung does have an advantage in terms of battery size, wireless charging, etc. Those are the key areas where I thought Apple was going to make a big move this year.

On Wednesday, Samsung released its Galaxy Note 8 smartphone, making a big effort to try and rebuild trust with consumers after last year's Note 7 debacle. There were definitely some eye-popping features, like 6 GB of RAM (internal memory) as well as a dual-lens camera that Samsung boasts is the first in the industry to have both camera sensors feature optical image stabilization. The company also is throwing in some deals for those who pre-order the device or trade in an old Note 7. However, in the key US market, the device only comes with one storage option and two colors (overall the phone has three storage tiers and four colors), which I find a bit lacking if you are trying to steal away iPhone users. With a starting price around $950, it's certainly a super premium device.

Fortunately for Apple, perhaps some of the biggest improvements Samsung made are ones we are likely to see in a couple of weeks. As pointed out by MacRumors, the iPhone 8 will contain optical image stabilization in both lenses, with a new "revolutionary" front facing camera that could make the total camera package much better than the one found in the Note 8. Like Samsung, Apple's biggest effort this year is to increase screen to body ratio, allowing for a larger display on a given device size, although the iPhone won't be as big as the mammoth 6.3 inch Note 8 "infinity display" screen. Apple also has a chance to improve on perhaps its biggest weakness, battery life, since the Note 8 battery is actually smaller at 3,300 mAh than the 3,500 mAh seen in the troubled Note 7 device. With the iPhone 7 Plus having just a 2,900 mAh battery and the regular 7 models at just 1,960 mAh, Apple will likely make up a significant portion of the difference this year.

There are two interesting recent rumors concerning the iPhone 8 that I found surprising, and they are ones that if true would be good for shareholders. First, today's news about the potential September 12th launch suggested Apple might go with a super high end 512GB storage option for the iPhone 8. That would be a very expensive model, but would be really good for average selling prices of the device, and likely great for margins. Additionally, a rumor earlier this week suggested that Apple is targeting production of 35 to 40 million iPhone 8 units in the second half of this year, compared to 50 million for the 7s and 7s Plus models. With recent rumors about production delays for the 8 and perhaps low yields for certain features, the elimination of some new tech could mean higher production in the short term.

A shift in product mix toward the higher end iPhone 8 would likely help push iPhone average selling prices over $700. If that happens, and Apple sells as many units as many think they can, there will definitely be upside to the company's numbers, although I should remind investors that expectations for growth are certainly high as seen below. As a reminder, Apple's current fiscal year, detailed as "2017" below, is the period that ends at the end of September. The biggest sales quarter for these new iPhones will be Apple's fiscal Q1 period, where the street is currently looking for more than $86 billion in revenues, an $8 billion plus increase from last year's period that contained an extra sales week.

(Source: Yahoo Finance analyst estimates page)

With Samsung revealing its Galaxy Note 8 today, Apple is now officially on the clock when it comes to the next set of iPhones. The expensive Samsung device has some impressive specs, but at its very high price point I don't think is a good enough total package to steal away too many Apple users after last year's problem. As we get closer to launch, it appears that the iPhone 8 may reach higher production levels sooner than originally thought, meaning Apple can get this revolutionary phone to consumers before Samsung has enough time to try to steal them. With more units and perhaps a larger storage option coming, there may in fact be upside to already high estimates for Apple, helping the stock push closer to a trillion dollar valuation.