Express Inc.: More Than A Dead Cat Bounce

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) stock is rallying today after the company reported much better than expected second-quarter results. The stock is up more than 20% to just shy of $7, but in early May this was a $9 stock. And in early February it was an $11 stock. From this standpoint, we believe that as EXPR proves operational stability as an omni-channel retailer, the stock has a lot of room to run higher.

(Source: MarketWatch)

There is a broadly positive story line in teen retail right now, and it's that these guys might all live to see another day after all. Alongside EXPR, Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Gap (NYSE:GPS), and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) all outperformed expectations this quarter. URBN, EXPR, GPS, and AEO all beat on both revenue and earnings expectations. Comps were also largely better than expected across the board. Meanwhile, ZUMZ sales have been on fire.

But it's not like all problems have been solved. Indeed, the same problems are still there.

EXPR comps were still negative last quarter. Gross margins are still compressing. The SG&A rate is still going up. But they are getting better. Comp trends are improving (-4% in the quarter, versus -8% one year ago and -10% last quarter). Gross margins are also showing signs of normalizing (-240 basis points in the quarter, versus -320 basis points one year ago and -620 basis points last quarter). Meanwhile, cash flows are strong and cash on the balance sheet is actually up an astounding 45% year over year. E-commerce sales are booming (up 28% year over year) and continue to comprise a bigger and bigger piece of the net sales pie (19%, versus 14% one year ago). New omni-channel initiatives like "ship from store" are yielding materially positive results.

So, what is actually happening in teen retail?

Well, there is a massive resetting of expectations. The market had gotten far too pessimistic on these names, slapping valuations on them that implied tomorrow wasn't guaranteed and/or that operational results would continue to be in free fall forever.

And now the market is correcting itself. EXPR, alongside other depressed teen retailers, is transforming into an omni-channel retailer with enduring value. Granted, the new EXPR will have lower margins due to lower unit productivity, higher DTC expenses, and more promotions, but it looks this new EXPR is starting to stabilize.

And stabilization is something the stock isn't priced for yet. Earnings will come in around $0.45 this year, and likely grow from that base slightly over the next several years as the e-commerce business continues to scale. If you back out the company's massive $173 million cash pile on its balance sheet, EXPR stock is trading at just 10x FY17 guided EPS.

That multiple is far too cheap considering EXPR is starting to show signs of operational stabilization. We like EXPR stock here and believe teen retail is at a critical inflection point. As operations normalize, sentiment and valuation will likewise normalize, leading to a markedly higher stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXPR, AEO, GPS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.