Motif Bio: Upcoming Catalyst In Focus

In the event of a runup into data in the fourth quarter, the ROTY model account will be taking partial profits to take risk off the table. Readers should be aware of significant risks involved and the binary nature of the story.

If Paratek Pharmaceuticals successfully sells itself for a significant premium, it would bode well for interest in the space and Motif Bio´s prospects in the event of positive REVIVE-2 data.

The company´s presentation at the Infectious Diseases Week Annual Meeting in San Diego on Friday October 6th and Saturday the 7th is another potential catalyst as they seek to gain visibility.

In early August, the company announced that it had finished treating patients in the REVIVE-2 study, thus initiating the countdown until top-line data is released.

As one of our initial ROTY picks for the model portfolio, shares of Motif Bio (MTFB) have fallen by around 10% since a pilot position was initiated in late May.

Figure 1: Chart (Source: stockcharts.com)

Key points to the bullish thesis included the following:

Small U.K. based biotech listed on Nasdaq late last year with a low float and trading volume leading it to fly under the radar.

Positive results for its REVIVE-1 phase 3 study assessing clinical candidate iclaprim in patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). 60.4% of patients on the company's drug demonstrated resolution (or near resolution) at end of therapy as compared to 58.3% of patients on vancomycin.

The drug candidate may find its niche in treating ABSSSI patients with severe infections who concurrently have kidney disease with or without diabetes as nephrotoxicity has not been observed with the candidate as it has been the case with current standard of care treatments. Keep in mind that upwards of 25% of 3.6 million or so ABSSSI patients have kidney disease according to management.

Solid management team with key members hailing from Merck, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Teva.

The similarity to another antibiotic play, I recommended that worked out well, Achaogen.

Updates to Thesis

In early August, the company announced that its second phase three study in ABSSSI had finished treating patients. REVIVE-2 enrolled 600 patients in a double-blinded, global study where ABSSSI patients received an intravenous 80mg dose of iclaprim or vancomycin at a dose of 15mg/kg. Treatments were given every 12 hours for a period of 5 to 14 days and most importantly following the same protocol as previously successful trial REVIVE-1.

Figure 2: REVIVE-1 trial design (source: corporate presentation)

As in the first trial, the primary endpoint is noninferiority compared to vancomycin at 48 to 72 hours after initiating treatment, while secondary endpoints include non-inferiority at the test of cure endpoint (7 to 14 days after discontinuation of treatment).

Management continues to state that top-line data will be forthcoming in the fourth quarter and if results are successful they will allow for regulatory submissions to the FDA and EMA in the first half of 2018.

Another potential catalyst is the company´s presentation at the Infectious Diseases Week Annual Meeting in San Diego on Friday, October 6th and Saturday the 7th. Three posters have been accepted for presentation, with the first of these concerning the successful REVIVE-1 study. The other two presentations involve preclinical data in additional settings.

On August 23rd shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, another antibiotic play I previously recommended, rose over 25% as the company put itself up for sale. If the sale is successful for a significant premium, such a development would bode well for Motif Bio in the event of positive phase 3 data. It would signal big pharmaceuticals firms are still interested in the field and put a nail into the bear thesis that generic competition makes smaller firms with new treatments unappealing investments. On the other hand, if the sale is unsuccessful that would pose a headwind to the thesis on Motif Bio.

Final Thoughts

With data coming in the fourth quarter, it is quite possible we finally get the runup we were looking for.

While positive REVIVE-1 data greatly de-risks the second trial, biotech is a tricky minefield and one can never be certain as to how things will play out. Key risks include disappointing data (prior owner of iclaprim Arpida ran out of funds after the FDA conveyed concerns related to efficacy and safety), dilution in the medium term, and the outcome of regulatory decisions which are never a given no matter how promising data is.

The stock has a very low float and trading volume, so as explained in my prior ROTY articles readers should reduce their typical position size by at least half and trade in sixteenths instead of quarter-size positions as we usually do.

This is a very binary play, so it is only for the most risk-tolerant who have done their due diligence and are aware of the potential downside. If we get a significant run up prior to data, the ROTY model account will be taking partial profits on 25% to 75% of its position prior to data readout.

