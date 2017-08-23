Is Supernus Becoming The Leader In ADHD Non-Stimulants?

The Non-Stimulant Market for ADHD is Smaller, but Still Capable of Blockbuster Status

In my previous article that focused on Neos Therapeutics (NEOS), I covered stimulant medications for ADHD. Stimulants are a huge market and the 3rd most prescribed medication (and most prescribed brand name), Vyvanse, had $2 billion in sales in 2016. The same chart from Shire (SHPG) also shows Adderall XR, which has had a generic for several years, at $364 million in sales in 2016. This is despite there being around 25 different compounds/formulations (many of which are generic) within the two categories of ADHD stimulants.

In contrast, non-stimulant medications for ADHD is a much smaller group. There are only 3 of them that have ever been approved for ADHD plus two others that are widely accepted treatments. All five of these are now generic medications. Four of these 5 fall into one sub-category, the alpha agonists. These four are Guanfacine (Tenex), Guanfacine ER (Intuniv), Clonidine (Catapres), and Clonidine ER (Kapvay). Of these, Intuniv by Shire was the best-selling. Intuniv sales peaked at around $330 million per year in 2013-2014. The Guanfacine ER generic of Intuniv is now the 5th most prescribed ADHD medication as of 2016. This figure does not count short-acting guanfacine or clonidine, which are primarily used for blood pressure or sleep (but work with ADHD impulsivity as well). Prior to this, the only other non-stimulant medication, atomoxetine (generic for Strattera) was the 5th most prescribed ADHD medication in 2015. Strattera sales actually peaked in 2016 at $854 million, but were passed in terms of number of scripts by Guanfacine ER. It is important to note that the primary reason that Intuniv (Guanfacine ER) never reached blockbuster status was due to the fact that short-acting guanfacine (which is twice a day instead of once a day) was preferred by most insurance companies. This was despite the fact that guanfacine short-acting never has had an official indication for ADHD. Off-label use of medication is common in child psychiatry (especially outside of ADHD) due to many drug companies not pursuing pediatric studies.

It is a fact that no non-stimulant compound has yet crossed the $1 billion threshold of sales in a year based off ADHD-related sales. However, the off-label use of medication in psychiatry may be hiding two compounds that may have had ADHD-related diagnoses contribute to their blockbuster status. These two medications were Risperdal and Abilify. Both of these medications had indications for psychosis, Bipolar Disorder, and autism-related irritability that covered the child/adolescent age range. However, they were commonly used in children for diagnoses such as "Mood Disorder Not Otherwise Specified" or "Mood Disorder, Other, Specified" in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual - Version 4 (DSM-IV). This subject was a source of controversy in child psychiatry as some physicians would diagnose children with Bipolar Disorder just to ensure coverage of Risperdal or Abilify. However, these children did not meet the "book" criteria of Bipolar Disorder. Other physicians (including myself) would use the term "Mood Disorder Not Otherwise Specified" or "Mood Disorder, Other Specified" and then fight with the insurance companies for coverage. This controversy spilled over into the current version of the DSM (DSM-5) and a "new" diagnosis of "Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder" (DMDD) was included. Risperdal and Abilify generics are now widely used to treat DMDD. Why is this ADHD related? The criteria for DMDD discuss "temper outbursts," include "physical aggression towards people or property," and reference that they are "inconsistent with developmental level." In short, DMDD often includes impulsivity, anger, aggression, and immaturity. It is not surprising that many, if not most, children with DMDD also carry a diagnosis of ADHD. Conversely, one review of studies also put the number of children with ADHD that also had impulsive aggression at almost half. So, one could reasonably conclude that a significant portion of the sales of both Risperdal and Abilify were for a diagnosis that is at the very least ADHD-related. Between this fact and the fact that Strattera almost met $1 billion in sales, I do not believe that it is far-fetched to think that a high-quality non-stimulant with good indications could reach $1 billion in sales.

The Challenges of Developing Non-Stimulants

It is important to note that many have tried and failed to bring other non-stimulants to market for the treatment of ADHD. One of these was a compound called Edivoxetine by Eli Lilly (LLY). Edivoxetine had shown some potential to be an improvement on Strattera (which was also made by Lilly). However, Lilly was forced to terminate a Phase II/III study due to patient dropout and not meeting endpoints. Another high-profile failure was by the company so focused on ADHD that they made it their ticker symbol, Alcobra (ADHD). Their study of metadoxine was halted due to safety concerns and then later reported negative results. Alcobra is still pursuing metadoxine in Fragile X Syndrome (a very small subset of patients that often have ADHD symptoms).

Two Companies are Close to Potential Commercialization of a Non-Stimulant for Children

There are two companies that are potentially close to commercialization of a non-stimulant. One of these is the privately held Sunovion. The other is the Shire spin-off, Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN). Sunovion has a dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor called Dasotraline. It has a positive Phase III study in children for the treatment of ADHD. A NDA is planned for Dasotraline within the next few months. Sunovion will also be seeking approval of Dasotraline for Binge Eating Disorder in adults. However - it is important to note that their ADHD study in adults did not meet its endpoint. Dasotraline has an effect size that appears to be significantly better than Strattera, but not quite as good as stimulants. However, it seems to have a side effect profile that is somewhat closer to Strattera and better overall than stimulants. It is rather likely that Dasotraline will be the first non-stimulant to market in several years and I expect it to do well overall. It will, however, likely require failure of both stimulants and atomoxetine (generic Strattera) on most insurance plans based off of the previous requirements for Strattera. I do believe that it has the potential to be similar to Strattera in sales (if not somewhat better due to drug price inflation).

Supernus is slightly behind Sunovion in terms of the steps towards approval, but has two different compounds that are one step away from a NDA. The closer of these is SPN-810. SPN-810 is an older medication (Moban/molindone) that has been reformulated in an extended release and much lower dose form. Supernus is studying it for the use of impulsive aggression in ADHD. It would be the first compound with this indication if it is successful. The second compound is SPN-812 (viloxazine). Viloxazine is a norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor and has been marketed outside of the US as an antidepressant. Like Strattera, it is not an ideal antidepressant, but has several qualities that make it fairly good for attention. It seems to have slightly better effect size than Strattera with a fairly similar side effect profile. Supernus is beginning Phase 3 preparations for this compound.

Can Either of the Supernus Drug Candidates Score and Reach Blockbuster Status?

It is my opinion that both Supernus drug candidates have blockbuster potential, but one of them much more than the other. Interestingly - I actually believe that the one with LOWER market potential estimates by Supernus has a HIGHER potential of meeting the $1 billion mark is Peak Gross Sales. This is based off of a recent investor presentation by Supernus. The better chance for success (in my opinion) is SPN-810, which is also the closer one to potential marketing.

SPN-810

I believe that SPN-810 is very likely to be successful based on the following:

1) It is an established compound whose "relatives" have been used off-label for similar indications as the one they are pursuing.

2) Effectiveness of the drug is highly likely based on previous studies of it as well as experience with similar "relative" compounds like Risperdal, Abilify, etc.

3) Tolerability will be the major concern, but the very low dose and release mechanism will likely have a beneficial impact on tolerability.

4) Not only would SPN-810 be used in impulsive aggression for ADHD, but it could likely be used off-label for impulsive aggression in PTSD, autism, anxiety, depression, and other areas as well. There is some indication that Supernus is interested in at least the PTSD and autism indications as evidenced by Figure 2.

Figure 1:



Figure 2:



5) Impulsive aggression in ADHD does not magically stop at age 18. In fact, one could argue that it is an even more serious issue in adults as it is often associated with criminal behavior. Even if Supernus does not seek the indication, it may be used off-label in adults for this purpose as well. This is not at all factored into the above projections. However, it is very interesting to note that Supernus included Schizophrenia and especially Alzheimer's in "Other Impulsive Aggression Opportunities." As these are generally adult diagnoses, it may indicate a desire to enter this market.

I believe that the $1.1-$1.7 billion estimate for SPN-810 is fairly conservative. It would not shock me to see SPN-810 be a $2-2.5 billion drug (and even higher if it had a good Alzehimer's study).

SPN-812

While I believe that Supernus may be underestimating the potential of SPN-810, I am concerned that they are overestimating the potential of SPN-812. I also find SPN-812 to be more of a risk of Phase 3 failure as several other similar compounds have struggled in Phase 3 (and SPN-812 is more like these than Dasotraline is). In its investor presentation, Supernus predicts that it could be able to get 3-5% of the ADHD market with SPN-812 and thus generate $1.6-5 billion per year (see Image 3).

Image 3:



Here are my concerns with these numbers:

1) Peak market share of 3-5% of the ADHD market will be incredibly hard to obtain given that non-stimulants only make up 8% of this market currently. Even if the new drugs could raise this to 10% (and for this I am not counting SPN-810 because I believe it would significantly change the numbers due to its alternate indication), then Supernus would have to get 30-50% of the non-stimulant ADHD market to meet these numbers.

2) The non-stimulant ADHD market already includes 5 generics including atomoxetine which is similar to SPN-812. It will likely also be head-to-head with Dasotraline for this portion of the market. While I don't have Phase 3 results for SPN-812 to compare, the currently available studies on SPN-812 and Dasotraline seem to favor Dasotraline with regards to efficacy while having side effects that are similar. In addition, Dasotraline will likely be on the market at least 2 years ahead of SPN-812.

3) Strattera was marketed by Lilly and did not have any similar compounds on the market as competitors. Peak sales for it were $854 million. Yes, there will be drug price inflation between 2015 and whenever SPN-812 would get to market. But is it reasonable to believe that SPN-812 would do 2-3.5x BETTER than Strattera? I think the answer is no. Therefore, I'd project peak sales of SPN-812 to be in the $500-850 million range if approved.

Other Potential Competitors:

A few other companies have non-stimulant ADHD products in development. Several of these are targeted at the adult market, but all are potential competitors at some point in the future. Here are a few examples:

1) Otsuka Pharmaceuticals acquired a company called Neurovance that had a Phase-3 ready compound called Centanafadine. Centanafadine is a triple reuptake inhibitor that had excellent Phase 2b results. Neurovance had planned to advance to Phase 3 in early 2017, but Clinicaltrials.gov does not yet show an initiated study for it. Thus, it is likely behind SPN-812 and Dasotraline in development at this time.

2) Amarantus Bioscience (OTCPK:AMBS) has a compound called Eltoprazine that they are investigating in adult ADHD and other indications. A previous study in ADHD showed somewhat mixed results. While Eltoprazine is in Phase 3, Amarantus has struggled significantly as a company and had its stock delisted. It now trades on OTC Pink and is a very risky investment. I expect Eltoprazine to eventually be acquired by another company which may or may not pursue it in ADHD.

3) Takeda and Lundbeck are looking at Trintellix (formerly known as Brintellix) for use in Adult ADHD. Trintellix is currently on the market as an antidepressant and could gain market share as a dual agent (similar to the way Wellbutrin XL did even though it did not have an ADHD indication).

4) Some private companies are very vague about the purpose of their compounds. Arbor Pharmaceuticals in particular is known to have previously investigated a non-stimulant (AR-08) and currently has two pediatric psychiatry drugs in their pipeline (AR-19 and AR-20) without clear indications. It is possible that one of these could be a non-stimulant as Arbor already is in the ADHD market. Other private companies may have similar compounds that I am not aware of.

Conclusions:

Sunovion will likely beat Supernus to market with the first non-stimulant ADHD medication in several years. However, of the three non-stimulant ADHD medications that are likely closest to market, Supernus controls two of them. Supernus also controls the one of the three (SPN-810) that I believe has the greatest potential for success due to its novel indication. So, while I think that both Sunovion and Supernus will be key players in this market within 3 years, I would give an edge to Supernus with regards to which is the more likely one to have a blockbuster drug in this area.

