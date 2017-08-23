Philip Morris: Time To Rebalance

We believe investors would be wise to rebalance their holdings of Philip Morris today with the intention of picking up shares again once its price drops 15%.

Philip Morris is currently riding high on solid earnings momentum but we are concerned that its forward momentum could be curtailed by regulations in key markets.

Since we recommended the stock last year, Philip Morris shares have gone on a run and investors who followed our advice have enjoyed a 35% total return.

Analysis

Dividend Investors Have Had a Good Run on Philip Morris But Now Is the Time to Rebalance Their Position

When we wrote about Philip Morris (PM) in mid-September last year, we noted both its attractive 4% dividend yield at the time and its somewhat elevated stock price. As a consequence, we advised that dividend-focused investors wait for the stock to fall lower before buying it.

True enough, the stock fell to a low of $88.08 per share a couple of months later - from a price of around $99 per share when we wrote our note. Consequently, investors who took our advice and used a lower price point to take a position in the stock are now enjoying a total return of close to 35% after accounting for Philip Morris' price appreciation and cash dividends.

While companies like Philip Morris' former parent company, Altria (MO), are getting hammered by a more stringent regulatory environment in the United States, investors who want a little exposure to the Tobacco sector - and its higher than average dividend yield -- can look to Philip Morris, which derives its revenues from Tobacco sales outside the United States where regulation and enforcement are a somewhat more favorable - outside of a few critical markets.

Current Dividend and Recent Performance

Philip Morris' dividend has remained stable at $1.04 per share in the last year but because of its share price appreciation, its dividend yield has fallen from 4.22% to 3.6%. The impetus for its capital gains are investors' appetite for its high dividend - and its relatively strong earnings.

Investors should that while, at first blush, its adjusted second quarter earnings of $1.14 per share came in a tad lower than the $1.15 it earned in the same period last year, after accounting for currency effects, it actually earned $1.24 per share in the second quarter - or ahead of the Wall Street consensus of $1.23 per share.

Companies like Philip Morris, which spread its operations across a broad swath of countries are naturally exposed to currency risk - however, the impact of currency swings on earnings isn't as meaningful since it operates on a local currency basis. This is why Philip Morris provides its results and guidance with and without the impact of currency. In many ways, currency-adjusted earnings don't paint a complete picture of its performance because, in most cases, it sells and manufactures its products in the markets themselves or in nearby domiciles where costs are more aligned with local purchasing power.

The Conundrum Between Traditional Cigarettes and Vaping

Philip Morris also happens to derive a good 31% of its total revenues from Asia, the world's largest cigarette market - which also happens to be the redoubt of e-cigarettes and vaping implements - products that Big Tobacco companies view as the 'next generation' of products meant to drive its sales forward.

The burgeoning popularity of vaping in Asia is critical because it has been the weakest region for Philip Morris this year: cigarette shipments fell by 16% in the first half of the year - but this was offset by a six-fold increase in its shipping volumes of e-cigarettes and other Heated Tobacco Units - limiting the drop in its overall first half shipments to under 10%. Asia now accounts for 92% of Philip Morris' shipments of Heated Tobacco Units (i.e. e-cigs and other vaping devices).

Even so, e-cigarettes would have to grow at triple their current shipping growth rate in order to offset the decline in shipping volume that it has experienced in Asia. That said, it should be noted that because of the higher prices of heated tobacco products such as IQOS, the break-even level for revenue only necessitates a 150% increase from current growth levels. In practical terms, Philip Morris could drop its volumes by a third but we estimate that it could still make up 80% of the drop just by selling more vaping products to a smaller overall proportion of its markets.

Still, there are more headwinds on the horizon - India, Asia's second largest consumer market after China, has threatened punitive action against Philip Morris for supposed violations of local cigarette smoking laws through a number of advertising and marketing initiatives. This highlights the complicated challenges facing Philip Morris on its operating stage. Every market demands a specific strategy that is sensitive to local sensibilities but doing so is costly - marketing and selling expenses take up nearly 9% of its revenues - and there is no guarantee that creative strategies won't run afoul of local regulations.

Meanwhile, the EU could soon be imposing tougher taxes on vaping after EU diplomats called for legislation to be introduced this year. So, while Philip Morris did see an eleven-fold increase in its EU heated units in the first half of 2017, this could be a short-lived triumph since taxes might make it economically prohibitive for smokers to purchase an already-pricier (that traditional cigarettes) product. Although it's true that Europe only accounted for 5.3% of its overall Heated Tobacco Units in the first half, the fact remains that tax regulations could nip a nascent vaping market in the bud.

Conclusion

The current consensus is for around 9% adjusted earnings growth in 2017 compared to 2016. Our own expectation is that Philip Morris adjusted earnings will come in at around $4.90 per share - but even so, this would only represent 9.3% earnings growth. Such earnings growth simply doesn't justify a higher-than-market multiple of 21-times in the short term, especially when a lot of its forward momentum could be undone by higher taxes and regulatory challenges. These issues need to be settled before the stock can be owned with conviction.

In our view, considering the challenges facing Philip Morris and the fact that it anticipates its stronger currency-neutral second-half growth to be curtailed by investments in the marketing of Heated Tobaccos Units such as IQOS, now is the time for investors to rebalance their position in Philip Morris and wait for a 15% drop in its share price before going in again.

Doing so would set investors up to take advantage of our 2019 target price of $125 per share - or 19.5-times our 2019 earnings estimate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Jonathan Lara, one of our Senior Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.