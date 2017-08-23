Barrick Gold Vs. Franco-Nevada

I also analyze the risks as it mostly depends on your risk appetite and portfolio exposure to gold.

I compare the diversification, future potential, valuations, risks, and mining costs in order to determine which is the best investment.

Portfolio exposure to gold is essential, especially now that all central bankers have stated that they will immediately intervene in case of economic turmoil. This means more liquidity and thus higher gold prices. I hope there won't be any economic turmoil soon, but nevertheless, I like to be hedged with some portfolio gold exposure.

In this video, I compare the largest gold miner, Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) to Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) in order to determine which is the best investment. I analyze their diversification, future potential growth, debt levels, costs per sold ounce, cash flows valuations, and fundamentals.

The point is not so much to see which one is better but to determine which one is better for your portfolio and risk reward appetite. However, my favorite out of the two is ABX.

Enjoy the video and consider following me if you liked the content and video format.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.