U.S. Energy Turns The Corner In The Second Quarter

U.S. Energy (USEG) finally grew production and turned a profit in the second quarter. Furthermore, the company plans to participate in two wells targeting the Georgetown in South Texas. This would represent a new discovery for the company if the wells are successful. It has been over two years since U.S. Energy participated in drilling any well anywhere. My recent Seeking Alpha article discussed the company's obtaining a two-year loan extension last month, and information on the company's balance sheet can be found in that article.

U.S. Energy reported second quarter daily production grew 17% to 641 Boepd from the first quarter of 2017. Oil and gas revenue also grew 17% to $2 million for the quarter. The growth came from shut-in wells returning to production, not from new drilling. Relentless cost cutting enabled U.S. Energy to report a profit of $.05 per share. Because of the rules of GAAP accounting, a better measure for oil and gas companies is EBITDA. The company reported EBITDA of $.07 per share for the second quarter. Here, investors need to keep a close eye on interest payments which are not included in EBITDA because many oil and gas companies are still carrying too much debt from the drilling bubble.

The company reported a mid-year PV-10 valuation of $13.9 million. Since U.S. Energy does not have a drilling program, the company is only reporting proven developed wells as reserves and not proven undeveloped acreage in its reserve report. The company also reported almost $2 million in cash on hand and now has $6 million of long-term debt. More information on valuing oil and gas companies can be found here.

U.S. Energy also said they plan to resume drilling on a limited basis in September. The company plans a to participate in two wells in the Georgetown formation on acreage they hold by production near the Booth-Tortuga lease. The Georgetown is a geological formation three formations below the Eagle Ford. Here is a look at some of the different geological formations on their South Texas acreage:

If the two wells are commercially successful, then they would represent a new discovery for U.S. Energy. Successful wells in the Austin Chalk and Buda have already been drilled on this lease. And successful Eagle Ford wells have been drilled nearby. This acreage is near a major fault line that runs from west to east along the Zavala and Dimmit county line. Due to the location of the fault, the Buda and Austin Chalk in this area are naturally fractured.

There is no way to know if the Georgetown is naturally fractured, or how much oil and gas it may or may not contain. There is a risk both wells could flop, further straining the company's finances. The location of the two proposed wells can be seen below:

The company is also working with its main operator in the Bakken, Statoil (STO), on trading acreage that they both hold working interests in together. Statoil is the operator and U.S. Energy would like to gain an operating position in the Bakken. Below are two of the leases they are considering swapping; the State and the Williston:

The working interests on the Williston lease has been under a dispute in court since June of 2011, and U.S. Energy has been aligned with its partner Brigham in the legal dispute. According to the second quarter 10-Q, "The matter was settled on July 7, 2017, with the court ruling in favor of Brigham and therefore U.S. Energy will retain all interests in all subject leases." This frees-up the Williston lease for additional drilling. It is not clear what additional assets will be needed to complete this trade, or if it will ever even occur. The State and Williston wells were the two most successful wells drilled with Brigham and its successor Statoil.

While U.S. Energy has the financial resources to drill the two Georgetown wells because of their low double digit working interest, they do not have the capital at this time to pursue a drilling program if the wells are successful. They also do not have the capital to be an operator in the Bakken. The company will need to either raise more capital, or sell or trade existing assets to ramp up drilling in a meaningful way for investors. Like almost all oil and gas companies, they need to higher oil and gas prices. The company is very small and should only be looked at by investors willing to do their own deep due diligence. The company should be considered speculative, and high risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USEG.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.