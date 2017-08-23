Inotek Pharmaceuticals: A Graham-Dodd Style Cigar Butt Investment

The common stockholders could have 50% or more upside potential in case of a sale of the company.

Inotek Pharmaceuticals (ITEK) stock has repeatedly disappointed its investors recently, first after a Phase 3 monotherapy trial of trabodenoson failed to meet its primary endpoint in the treatment of glaucoma in January this year and the second time when a fixed-dose combination trial of the drug failed in Phase 3 recently. The management announced that it has decided to discontinue the development of trabodenoson in all preclinical and clinical indications and is seeking 'strategic alternatives' through investment banking firm Perella Weinberg Partners.

Several recent articles (link 1, link 2) have thrown more light on this situation and the value in the common stock at this price level. We agree that the common stock has a limited downside at this price level and much more upside.

(Inotek Pharmaceuticals: recent balance sheet, from 10-Q)

The company had current assets of $109.8M at the end of Q2'17) with $108.7M in cash and cash equivalents. Total liabilities were $53.5M, including $49.2M in convertible notes due 2021. Net-net assets which Graham and Dodd consider the equivalent of the liquidation value of the firm are defined as current assets minus total liabilities. Graham and Dodd consider a firm whose market cap is less than two-third of net-net asset value as a deep value investment. As shown from the data above, Inotek fulfills the criteria for a deep value play using Graham and Dodd's guidelines. Its liquidation value ($56.3M) is more than twice of the current market cap ($26.5M).

The management seems to be more interested in pursuing a reverse merger of the company with another private company and thus acquire a pipeline which it could try to develop. However, this is a poor option for shareholders considering the poor track record of the management in drug development. Moreover, as shown by recent reverse mergers like Cempra (CEMP) and Nivalis (NVLS), the stock is likely to fall further in that scenario. In our opinion, the best exit strategy for the management and the stakeholders is to pursue a buyer for the company.



(Inotek Pharmaceuticals: executive compensation data from Morningstar)

As shown in the above figure, the executive compensation has increased steadily over past few years while the stock has not done so well.

Inotek's CEO took home $4M in compensation in 2016 while the stock was down 46% (worse than 20% decline for Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and 12% gain for S&P 500 index). G&A expenses have been already $5.1M for the first half of 2017.

We consider Inotek as another cigar butt investment which still has some puffs left for shareholders. The downside risk here is limited and is cushioned by the cash position on the balance sheet. The potential risk in this investment is that the management will try to pursue reverse merger and meanwhile continue to burn cash if it takes longer than few months to find a suitor. Also, a reverse merger is likely to be detrimental for common stockholders. We intend to approach the management with an open letter regarding a sale of the company.

Risks in this investment: Investing in very small biotech/pharma companies may be risky. There is no guarantee that the management will sell the company. The stock may fall further in the case of a reverse merger.

