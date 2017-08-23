Is Exxon Mobil A Bargain Around Its 5-Year Low?

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has lost 17% since it peaked at the end of last year, including an almost 10% decline during the last two months. As a result, the stock has now approached its five-year low, which is approximately $68 on a closing basis. As the stock has always rebounded strongly from every downtrend it has experienced in its history, it's only natural that many investors wonder whether the stock has become a bargain at the current level.

To begin, a major reason for the ongoing downtrend of the stock has been the suppressed oil price. During the last few months, it has become evident that the production cuts announced by OPEC are insufficient to support the price of oil. The reduced volume of the cartel has been offset by the U.S. shale oil producers, which have increased their output to near-record levels once again. As shale oil producers have markedly improved their efficiency and remain profitable even at oil prices around $40, they are likely to continue to exert pressure on the price of oil. OPEC seems to have lost its ability to support the price of oil, and hence the profits of oil majors are not likely to return to their record levels for the foreseeable future.

On the bright side, shale oil producers have consistently increased their efficiency in their daily oil production per well during the last four years. In addition, Exxon has drastically reduced its operating expenses during the ongoing downturn in the oil market. As a result, Exxon has somewhat improved its efficiency and profitability at the current business environment, compared to the performance it would exhibit at the same environment a few years ago.

More importantly, Exxon is the most integrated and differentiated oil major, as it generates a great portion of its earnings from its downstream and chemical segments. To be sure, during the first half of this year, its upstream segment generated only 42% of its total earnings, while the downstream and the chemical segment contributed the remaining 31% and 27%, respectively. Thanks to its highly integrated structure, Exxon manages to partly mitigate the negative effect of low oil prices.

This is clearly reflected in the balance sheet of the company, which is one of the strongest in its sector. While Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has added an excessive amount of debt during the current oil crisis, Exxon has only moderately weakened its balance sheet. More specifically, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) has climbed from $123.4 billion in 2012 to $138.5 billion this year. While this amount of debt may seem excessive for other companies, it's only 8x the expected earnings of Exxon for this year. As such, it is quite manageable for this oil major.

It is also worth noting that Exxon is the only oil major that can fully cover its dividend at the current oil prices. While the other oil majors have to issue new debt or sell plenty of their assets to maintain their generous shareholders distributions, Exxon produces sufficient free cash flows to cover its dividend at the current oil prices. Of course it should be noted that its 4% dividend yield is much lower than that of BP (BP) and Total (TOT), which offer 7% and 5.5%, respectively. Nevertheless, as the dividend of Exxon is the safest, the stock is safe from plunging due to a potential dividend cut, which cannot be ruled out in the case of Chevron and BP.

Finally, investors should note that Exxon has remarkably underperformed its peers during the last one month. To be sure, the stock has fallen 4% while Chevron and Total have gained 3%. This is certainly an unusual divergence for a period of just one month. The main reason for this underperformance is the fact that Exxon slightly missed the analysts' estimates whereas its competitors exceeded the expectations.

However, investors should not be so myopic and hence they should take advantage of the bargain that the market is offering. Moreover, as Exxon is approaching its five-year low, it will certainly find strong technical support at some point around $70-$72. There will be so many value funds that will rush to purchase the stock around its multi-year lows that a bounce will be inevitable. Therefore, I advise investors to purchase the stock at a level in the range $72-$75 and hold the stock until they make an approximate 10%-15% profit, as there is a strong resistance around $83-$85.

Some investors will wonder why I do not recommend holding the stock for the long term. The reason is the unpredictable effect of electric vehicles on the oil market. Technology in electric vehicles has progressed much faster than expected, and some major car manufacturers have already announced that they will stop producing conventional cars in about four years. This shift will almost certainly be a game changer for the oil industry but the magnitude of the change remains unpredictable.

Just like no one predicted the disruptive effect of the shale oil boom on the price of oil, no one can predict the impact of electric vehicles on the oil market. The only sure thing is that the price of oil and the refining margins will be pressured. As a result, the P/E ratio of most oil stocks is likely to experience compression. Therefore, I would not feel comfortable holding an oil major at the current valuations for the long term. Nevertheless, a 10%-15% profit from the current level of Exxon is very likely to materialize in the next few months.

To sum up, the recent underperformance of Exxon has presented a great opportunity. The stock has markedly underperformed its peers since its last earnings release and is approaching its five-year low, where it is likely to find strong technical support. Investors who purchase the stock around $72-$75 are likely to make a 10%-15% profit within the next few months. Nevertheless, the long-term outlook of all the oil majors is much more unpredictable than the short-term outlook due to the disruptive effect of electric vehicles.

