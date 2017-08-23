Double Down Trading Tactic

Although this tactic ultimately bore fruit, it required too much labor and time, for too little reward to be worth the effort.

Chastened by the disappointing result of my dividend capture trading tactic, I remained convinced that with further study and thought I could come up with a way to put what I had learned about the x-date to my advantage and profit. Consequently, according to what I had recently discovered, I focused on the usual precipitous drop in price during the first hour and a half of trading on the x-date. I learned of this through the study of a series of x-date charts, concentrating on the first hours of trading.

To accomplish this, I visited one of my favorite web sites, The Dividend Detective and its Big Dividend Stock List that now lists the current top 800 (at the time I seem to recall it listed 100) high yielding dividend securities. A screenshot of the section of the first page is pictured below:

From this list, I selected a number of companies that met the criteria necessary for my evolving trading tactic. However, selecting those companies required further research. I quickly determined that just going by the figures cited as the annual dividend and estimated annual yield % was not enough. I had to determine how their annual dividends were paid. Were they annual, semi-annual, quarterly, or monthly payments?

For this, I turned to my often visited DividendInvestor.com and plugged in the companies that most interested me, as illustrated by my selection from the above AGNC Investment (AGNC) because of its $2.16 yearly dividend and its 10.2% yield. Below is a screenshot of just a slice of the page that most interested me and provided the information I require.

Unfortunately, I learn that AGNC will not be a suitable candidate for use in this particular trading tactic. Notice that it pays monthly, and as a result of the 0.18 payment, in my opinion, is not sufficient to greatly affect the x-date trading dynamics, in spite of the fact the 10% yield it offers is acceptable. After consideration, I decided that at least a 0.35 dividend was necessary for my tactic to work effectively. I also determined that I wanted at least an 8% yield. Consequently, I returned to the Detective's list and selected AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) and returned to the Dividend Investor.

Bingo, I hit pay dirt. As shown above, MITT pays a quarterly dividend of 0.475 at a yield of 9.80%. Painstakingly, I proceeded to build my Double Down Trading Tactic list of companies I would watch.

However, while doing this I determined I needed a way to prove that this developing trading tactic would actually work and could be depended upon to earn me a consistent profit. Unfortunately, I was unable to go back and review the charted hourly price movement of particular stocks I wanted to research as easily I could with their monthly or yearly charts. To do this I had to go forward and monitor the x-date price movement of the stocks that most interested me.

I accomplished this with the help of The Street's Dividend Calendar. Utilizing it, I was able to click on the date:

and the companies I wanted to monitor on the upcoming x-dates.

For this example, ClearBridge Energy (CEM) is an ideal choice. As I write, it is prior to today's, 8/23/17, market open and it will be interesting to see if my expectation for CEM's opening hours price movement will prove true.

While waiting, let's review CEM's prior share price history as illustrated in the screenshot taken from Yahoo Finance several days before and after its last x-date.

To explain the above: The column immediately to the right of the date column, for our purposes May 16, was the price at market open, followed by the high of the day, then by its low and finally at its close. The last two columns are of little interest. Notice that CEM closed that day at $16.53.

On May 17, the x-date, notice that CEM opened at $16.19, thirty-four cents below its close and one and a half pennies less than its dividend paid, which is normal and seen most often. However, we are primarily interested in how this stock will perform over the first hour and a half of trading on its x-date. After reviewing many such x-date openings, I determined that within that time span, price movement was most predictive.

Uggh, it appears that I have chosen an outlier because CEM opened this morning at $14.34 and shot up to 14.75 and fell back to 14.60 and is hovering there at present. However, nothing has been lost other than my dignity. With the Double-Down tactic, I would have placed a low-ball bid of approximately 0.70 (0.355 X 2) below yesterday's close of 14.35, which obviously would not have been filled, which happens to be the usual outcome even when the stock price acts as had been expected.

In reality, I had to kiss quite a few frogs before my lips met those of the rare princess. Believe me, more often than not the x-date share price drop in the morning exceeds the amount of the dividend collected, but only on a few occasions does it double that number. However, I'm getting ahead of myself, let's further explore this tactic and the other opportunities it offers.

For those who care to further test this tactic, utilizing the above web sites I presented, you have an opportunity to study how the price movement of similar high dividend paying securities acts during the opening hours of their x-dates. Usually, your charts will display an early precipitous fall beyond the collected dividend amount soon to be followed by a sharp rebound. For those of you with a day trader's mentality and the time and energy to pursue it, you will be rewarded for your efforts because you will, rather than hope for the stock prices to fall by an amount double the dividend, you'll most probably bid on many at a third less.

Therefore, let's apply my strategy to a hypothetical stock that closed the previous day at $10.00, and pays a .50 dividend. In the morning prior to the market's open, I placed a limit bid for 1000 shares at $9.00, which was good for the day. If the x-date morning the price failed to fall to $9.00 or below and I wasn't able to make a purchase, I normally canceled the bid before 11:30 a.m., the time I had chosen to cancel all bids that had not been executed. Nothing ventured, nothing gained, and nothing lost. However, on occasion, when the stock price fell to 9.25 I bought it and immediately placed an ask priced higher, determined by the way the general market was trending.

I determined this by closely watching the movement of the E-mini S&P 500 as pictured below.

Had the market been trending down as pictured above I'd most probably seek to sell my shares for even a minimal gain or no gain at all. Had the market been trending higher, I'd probably have asked for 9.75. If it was solidly up, I might ask $9.75 or even yesterday's closing price of $10.00. In the event the share price dropped below my purchase price, I had the option to sell it at a loss or wait a few days and try to sell it at, hopefully, a more advantageous price. On several occasions when the dividend yield was invitingly high at around 10% or above, and after a careful company study whereby I decided that I liked the company; I usually kept the stock, yet still offered it on a good-till-cancel sale basis, at a price that would give me a modest profit.

More often than not, this strategy earned a modest return; however, it was labor intensive and not worth the energy expended for a moderate, yet what I considered such a limited return.

However, I felt that I was on to something that might eventually prove profitable and I continued my quest for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.