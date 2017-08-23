Ulta Earnings Preview: Ready To Explode Higher?

Not much has changed in the cosmetics retail industry, and that means ULTA is still a winner.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is set to announce second quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday, 8/24. We think the report will be quite good, and believe recent weakness in the share price (down roughly 25% since the start of June) implies that ULTA stock could fly on better-than-expected quarterly results.

ULTA stock has been beaten up because investors think the cosmetics retail landscape is rapidly changing, and that those changes will result in ULTA losing significant market share.

But whatever changes the market is pricing in haven't happened yet. The beauty retail landscape didn't change at all last quarter. Macy's (M) called out beauty as a weak category last quarter, just as it was the quarter before that. JC Penney (JCP) called out beauty as a strong category last quarter, just as it was the quarter before that. Coty (COTY) said its Professional Beauty segment performed well last quarter, as it did in the prior quarter, and that its Consumer Beauty segment remained challenged, as it was in the prior quarter. e.l.f. Beauty's (ELF) August quarter looked a lot like its May quarter (double beat with robust growth), and the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2017 guide for 24% to 28% net sales growth.

Overall, nothing has really changed in the cosmetics industry over the past several months. That means ULTA's second quarter results will likely look a lot like its first quarter numbers, which were far better than expected and underscored a robust, secular growth narrative. Google (GOOG) Trends supports this thesis. Search interest related to ULTA is up more than 20% year-to-date.

Consequently, we think ULTA will deliver a strong quarter and ULTA stock will rally. Our conviction here is strengthened by a look at historical trends in ULTA stock. We are currently in the longest and sharpest sell-off in ULTA stock ever. All other major sell-offs were reversed when ULTA announced better than expected numbers.

Here is a quick rundown of the big sell-offs in ULTA stock:

There was a minor downtrend in ULTA stock from $270 in August 2016 to $230 in September 2016. It all started when ULTA reported blowout quarterly results that weren't good enough, and it ended with ULTA raising guidance for the next quarter in October.

There was also a minor downtrend in ULTA stock from $180 in January 2016 to $160 in March 2016. That downtrend, similar to the current downtrend, wasn't really sparked by anything other than investor speculation that the growth story was maxed out. It ended with a blowout earnings report in March 2016 that sent shares to new all-time highs (at the time).

The only other notable downtrend in ULTA stock was in late 2013, when the stock fell from $130 to $85. That plunge was big, and it all started with what many-called a thesis-changing earnings report in December 2013. But the downtrend was short-lived. A series of expectation topping quarters had the stock making new all time highs just a few months later.

The trend here is obvious. Any weakness ULTA stock has ever experienced has been quickly corrected by blowout operational results. We don't think this trend magically broke this quarter.

We are buyers of ULTA stock at these levels and into the earnings report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ULTA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.