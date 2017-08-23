Northland Power: Improving EBITDA And Payout Ratio Will Lead To Dividend Increase

Investment Thesis

Northland Power Inc. (OTCPK:NPIFF) had a one year strategic review that resulted in keeping the company as an independent company. Following its Q2 earnings release, its dividend payout continues to improve due to its Gemini offshore wind farm reaching COD. With its Nordsee One offshore windfarms expecting to reach COD by the end of 2017, Northland's revenue and EBITDA is expected to continue to grow for the remainder of 2017. With an improving dividend payout ratio, management indicated the likelihood of reviewing its dividend and perhaps even raising its dividend.

Source: Company Website

Q2 2017 Financial Highlights

In Q2, the company's sales, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 82.5% and 61.8% respectively. This was mainly due to the contributions from Gemini which achieved full commercial operations on April 28, 2017, and pre-completion revenues from Nordsee One, which began producing power on March 31, 2017.. Gemini Wind Farm is expected to reach commercial operation in Q2 and we anticipate more revenues added from Gemini in Q2. So far, Gemini has generated over €250 million of net pre-completion revenues.

Source: Company Q2 2017 Report

Free Cash Flow per share in the second quarter more than doubled to C$0.57 from C$0.27 in Q2 2016. The significant increase was due to the one-time cash distribution from Northland's share of Gemini before COD and a full quarter of contribution from Grand Bend. This one-time distribution from Gemini also included Q1's income from Gemini. Hence, it will be more reflective to look at Northland's cash flow in the first half of 2017. Its free cash flow per share in the first half of 2017 grew to C$0.811 from C$0.531 in first half of 2016. Overall, Northland Power performed well in Q2 2017.

Following the release of Q2, management has increased its expected adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance. The company now expect its adjusted EBITDA for 2017 to be in the range of C$710 million to C$750 million (from C$660 million to C$710 million), and free cash flow per share to be in the range of C$1.18 to C$1.30 per share (from C$1.03 to C$1.18 per share).

Mediocre Balance Sheet

Northland's balance sheet is mediocre. Over the past few years, its aggressive growth strategy has piled a huge load of debt. Its long-term debt at the end of Q2 2017 was C$6.21 billion, up from C$5.6 billion at the end of Q2 2016. Its long-term debt to total assets ratio was 67.7%, up from 64.9% at the end of Q2 2016. While the ratio went up from Q2 2016, it decreased from about 74% in Q1 2017.

While Northland's long-term debt ratio remains high, its debt/EBITDA ratio is expected to decline as Gemini reached COD in Q2 and Nordsee One is set to reach COD by the end of the year. However, a high debt leverage may limit the company's future ability to fund its growth project and the company may see its interest expense increase upon debt-renewal in a rising interest rate environment.

Improving Dividend Payout Ratio

Northland Power currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.09 per share. The company's monthly dividend has stayed the same since 2005 except for a few year-ends where Northland Power pays its dividend higher than its regular monthly dividend amount. At today's stock price, its dividend yield is about 4.56%.

Northland Power's dividend payout ratio in the first half of 2017 based on its free cash flower per share is now down to 66%. Its payout ratio was 101% in the first half of 2016. As Gemini reached COD in Q2 and Nordsee One near completion, Northland Power's payout ratio is expected to continue improving in the second half of 2017, and 2018.

In its recent earnings conference call, management reaffirmed that once Nordsee One is completed, they would revisit their current dividend payment. With an improving payout ratio, we expect Northland Power's board will raise its current dividend.

Development Activities

With Gemini reaching COD in Q2 2017, management expects its Nordsee One Offshore Wind Farm project will reach COD by the end of 2017. The company has 85% interest of its total 332 MW capacity. The construction of Nordsee One wind farm has been progressing well. At the end of June, 44 of the 54 turbines have been installed and generating electricity into the German electricity grid.

Source: 2017 Annual General Meeting Presentation

Northland's latest acquisition is the 252MW German Offshore Wind Project called Deutsche Bucht or "DeBu." DeBu is currently in the advanced development stage. On August 17, Northland Power completed the acquisition. The expected commercial operation date is towards the end of 2019. DeBu is expected to aid growth to its power gross capacity by approximately 10%.

Beyond these two projects mentioned, there are a few potential geographic regions where the company is considering to invest in the offshore windfarm. However, project developments often take a long time to initiate as its success is heavily dependent on government policy. At the moment, it is still too early to identify how they will contribute to Northland's revenue and FFO growth.

Investor Takeaway

Northland Power is expected to continue grow its EBITDA through 2020 as Nordsee One reaches COD in the end of 2017 an DeBu towards the end of 2019. With an improving payout ratio, it is very likely that Northland Power will hike its dividend towards the end of 2017 or in early 2018. Based on Yahoo and Reuters information (click here), eleven analysts have set an average target price of C$26.16 for the company. As its stock price had soared from C$22.80 to near C$24 after its Q2 earnings release, there is still some leg room for the stock price to soar. Investor may wish to take advantage of any dip to invest in this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.