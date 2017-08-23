Regulus: A 'Lottery Ticket' Only For The Brave-Hearted

The real hero is always a hero by mistake; he dreams of being an honest coward like everybody else.” - Umberto Eco

My regular readers know I rarely cover any concern that has under a $100 million market cap. Rarer still is coverage on any equity that sells for a buck a share or less.

However, I consistently get asked at least one question a week on a small cap stock that fits both criteria. The shares have failed so far to live up to their initial promise since when they debuted just less than five years ago. The stock meets the criteria of the classic 'Busted IPO'. Now that we have launched this new feed dedicated to these types of equities, I am now making previously exclusive investment research from the Insiders Forum available to the greater Seeking Alpha community below.

August 4th Article:

Company Overview

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) is a La Jolla, California-based biopharmaceutical company that is focused on the discovery and development of microRNA therapeutics. Regulus was created in September of 2007 by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS). Regulus is a ‘Busted IPO’ that has seen better days. The stock is priced just under $1.00 a share and has an approximate $50 million market capitalization.

The company’s pipeline is comprised of 5 different target indications, but all but one drug are in the very early stages of development. The company’s lead drug candidate is the RG-012 compound, which is designed for Alport syndrome. Also, RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of NASH in patients with type 2 diabetes/pre-diabetes, is in Phase 1 of clinical development via the company’s strategic alliance with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN). Regulus Therapeutics currently has a market cap around $100 million.

MicroRNAs are a part of a large class of non-coding RNAs that regulate most genes in the genome. MicroRNA expressions play a key role in numerous and complex multi-factorial diseases. Examples include: inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, metabolic disease, and cancer. MicroRNA therapeutics works by modulating the function of dysregulated microRNAs, fixing the imbalance of gene expression and associated cellular-pathways in order to treat a variety of diseases.

The overproduction or underproduction of microRNAs have a negative impact on gene expression. In diseases where microRNAs are overproduced, anti-miRs can be used to bind to microRNAs so that they can’t interact with their downstream targets. In a disease where microRNAs are under-expressed, miR-mimics can be used to restore the function to the under-expressed microRNA.

On the Q1 conference call, we learned that Paul Grint would be stepping down as the company’s President, CEO and Director. Furthermore, the company reduced their overall workforce by 30%. Paul stated that the move was a part of a corporate restructuring effort to streamline the company. Overall, the company’s long-term financial runway will be improved by the lower overhead and the reprioritization of the pipeline.

Pipeline

RG-012:

RG-012 is a single stranded anti-miRs that binds to and inhibits the function of miR-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome. Alport syndrome is a life-threatening genetic kidney disease for which there are no approved therapies. Alport syndrome is an inherited form of kidney disease caused by mutations in the type IV collagen genes. Patients experience a progressive loss of kidney function, which leads to end stage renal disease. Patients with Alport syndrome are estimated to account for approximately 2.5% of all renal transplants in the US.

RG-012 is being developed by Regulus in a strategic alliance with Genzyme. Regulus is in-charge of advancing RG-012 to proof-of-concept. At that point of development, Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has an exclusive option to assume worldwide development and commercialization of RG-012 subject to a co-promotion right in the United States by Regulus.

The company has recently completed dosing RG-012 in the Phase 1 multiple-ascending dose study. Furthermore, the company has initiated the Phase 2 programs for RG-012. HERA is the Phase 2 randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study which is evaluating the safety and efficacy of RG-012 in Alport syndrome patients.

The company has made some adjustments to the HERA trial in order to accelerate patient enrollment, improve statistical power, and potentially achieve proof of mechanism data by the end of 2017. For example, Regulus increased enrollment to 40 patients to improve statistical power. Data from the renal biopsy study is expected by year-end and interim data from HERA is anticipated mid-2018.

A pipeline update from the company’s June 12th announcement is included below, so that you can read on how the early-stage assets are progressing:

RG-101 (anti-miR122) for HCV: The Company announced today that it plans to discontinue clinical development of RG-101 upon completion of the one remaining clinical study, which is expected to occur in July 2017. Comprehensive pre-clinical investigation and thorough evaluation of the clinical data from RG-101 has led to the identification of a bilirubin transport mechanism as the likely cause for the cases of hyperbilirubinemia in the RG-101 program.

We believe that a combination of factors including inhibition of conjugated bilirubin transport by RG-101, impaired baseline bilirubin transport in HCV patients and the preferential uptake of RG-101 by hepatocytes contributed to this mechanism. Additional patient specific contributing factors cannot be excluded. Applying the learnings from the RG-101 program, alternative compounds targeting miR-122 have been identified that maintain potent HCV antiviral activity while lacking inhibition of the bilirubin transporter.

These compounds have the potential for rapid clinical proof-of-concept of a novel, markedly shortened treatment regimen for HCV and will be considered for further development pending an updated global commercial market assessment for HCV.

RGLS4326 (anti-miR-17) for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD): The IND for RGLS4326 is on track for filing by year-end 2017. IND enabling toxicology, repeat pharmacology and manufacturing work have been completed as scheduled to support regulatory submissions. Data from the pre-clinical program have been recently published in Nature Communications and support the rationale for targeting miR-17 for the treatment of ADPKD, an orphan indication with no treatment options affecting approximately 600,000 people in the United States.

RGLS5040 (anti-miR-27) for cholestatic disease: RGLS5040, an unconjugated inhibitor of microRNA27, has been discontinued based on a positioning of the compound with respect to the competitive landscape coupled with the results from repeat pharmacology studies as part of IND-enabling work. The Company continues to work on developing highly effective therapeutics for genetic forms of cholestatic disease as part of its overall research activities targeting unmet diseases of the liver and kidney.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

Regulus Therapeutics ended Q1 cash and cash equivalents of $57.5, compared to $106 million in Q1 of 2016. R&D expenses for Q1 were $15.8 million and G&A expenses were $4 million. However, the company has since raised money via a public offering. On July 25, 2017, the company announced the completion of that public offering. Regulus stated that they should have netted around $43 million in aggregate net proceeds.

The analyst community has become increasingly pessimistic on Regulus of late. Needham, Chardan Capital and BMO Capital all reiterated or downgraded the stock to Hold this week. Insiders seem to have a contrarian view on the company’s prospects. Five insiders bought over $1.7 million worth of new shares within the recent secondary offering. In March, two insiders also bought approximately $800,000 worth of stock.

Outlook:

Regulus has not advanced its pipeline as much as one would hope after five years as a public company and has largely destroyed shareholder value over time. It is also years away from commercialization at least. That being said, it does have some interesting technology and recent insider activity is encouraging. The stock's market capitalization is also significantly less than cash on hand after its recent secondary. I personally would think of this only as a 'lottery ticket' as this point in time. I do offer up this analysis for aggressive investors that might want to make a small bet along with insiders within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

Given the company's failure in pipeline development so far, this stock should only be considered for a small stake within a well diversified biotech portfolio. It is a 'binary' play, which means once a stake is established, it is not a concern you want to 'average into', as that could mean throwing good money after bad.

One encouraging sign is that several insiders bought nearly $2 million in new shares within the company's secondary offering in late July. Two of those insiders also bought over $800,000 in shares during March of this year. The next important trial milestone date for Regulus is late in this year. That is when the Phase I/II date around the RG-012 Renal biopsy study in Alport patients should be released. Hopefully, the company can give shareholders enough encouraging news at that time to maintain their faith in the firm.

