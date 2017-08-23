Weekly Oil Storage Report - It's Now Time To Eliminate The 2015 Glut

A negative adjustment factor could indicate that U.S. weekly production estimates are being overstated.

U.S. crude storage continues to draw and is now eating into the 2015 glut.

Welcome to the weekly oil storage report edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Summary

The EIA reported another better-than-expected crude storage draw report. This week's report showed crude storage declining by 3.327 million bbls, while total U.S. stockpile saw a build of 37k bbls. The builds came mostly in NGLs.

Gasoline storage also decreased by 1.223 million bbls as refinery throughput was slightly lower week over week, while demand remained strong. Distillate storage saw a build of 28k bbls, bringing the YTD draw to -13.27 million bbls.

U.S. crude production moved higher by 26k b/d, with Lower 48 production registering the slowest increase (12k b/d) since the week ended June 23. Total U.S. crude production reached 9.528 million b/d, but as we will explain below, this weekly production estimate is likely to be overstated.

Some other notable factors include unaccounted-for oil to represent -396k b/d, which equals -2.772 million bbls. But as we will show below, adjustment factors has been consistently negative since July started. In summary, U.S. crude storage, including SPR, has eliminated the build we saw in 2016 and is currently on its way to eliminating the 2015 glut.

Crude

Crude saw a drop of 3.327 million bbls week over week.

This brings the YTD build to -15.847 million bbls - the largest draw since 2011.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Storage difference year over year continues to accelerate into the negatives, with several more weeks of storage draws expected.

Over the weekend, we wrote an oil market recap in which we illustrated to readers where we expect U.S. crude storage by the end of the year. Here's what we said:

We followed our commentary on the oil markets with a report on Friday titled "Physical Market Tightness Will Ultimately Drive Oil Prices Higher." We gave readers a look at where we are expecting U.S. crude storage to finish by the end of 2017: Over the next several weeks, we should see U.S. crude storage decline further as a combination of 1) higher year-over-year refinery throughput, 2) higher U.S. crude exports driven by wider Brent to WTI spreads, and 3) lower crude imports.

Although crude imports were elevated this week, coming in at 8.79 million bbls, or 664k b/d higher than the previous week, we expect crude imports to fall below 8 million b/d in the coming weeks as indicated by shipping tracking firms. WTI to Brent is also well below -4/bbl, indicating higher U.S. oil exports will continue and refinery throughput remains strong as crack spreads remain strong.

As a result, we expect refinery maintenance season to be delayed this year, resulting in even higher crude storage draws than predicated by seasonal factors.

Total U.S. Oil Stockpile

This week's total U.S. oil stockpile rose slightly thanks to builds in NGLs. Overall storage saw a build of 37k bbls.

The trend of rebalancing, however, continues unabated, with more declines coming in the next several months.

Adjustment Factor

Some of the oil bears will point to the large adjustment factor of -396k b/d as to why U.S. crude storage saw a big draw. However, a look at the historic data paints a picture that warrants a discussion.

Since July, adjustment factors on a rolling four-week average have been consistently negative. Is there a coincidence happening with a negative adjustment factor with regard to Lower 48 production estimates?

In 2016, weekly production estimates were below monthlies by 90k b/d. What was the average weekly adjustment factor? It was +130k b/d. While not perfect, the adjustment factor trend helps us figure out whether or not the EIA is currently overestimating or underestimating weekly production figures.

Since the start of March 2017, the weekly adjustment factor has averaged -85k b/d. This goes to show, and supports our view, that U.S. Lower 48 production of 9.528 million b/d is likely to be overestimated by around 85k b/d. Real production is likely sitting around 9.43 to 9.45 million b/d.

Remember that the EIA's weekly production estimates are from STEO, so these figures could get revised materially in the coming months.

Conclusion

We once again reiterate our bullish stance on oil prices and our call for $60 WTI by year-end. We think the consensus is being overly confident with regard to U.S. shale oil production growth, and, as a result, we will see more and more downward revisions in the coming months. Simultaneously, global oil storage, along with the U.S., will accelerate to the downside, providing further tailwinds for oil prices in Q4.

For readers interested in how we are positioned for higher oil prices and what energy stocks we are buying, please sign up for HFI Research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.