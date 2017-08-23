Mestek - Fair Value Is 29% Upside From Here

Mestek (OTCPK:MCCK) is a manufacturer, primarily of HVAC and related equipment. The company owns a number of low or no growth businesses (it manufactures baseboard heaters, for example). It has mated these with research and development investments into new heating and cooling technologies for large commercial buildings and data centers. With the puts and takes from these two portions of its business, the company's earnings have been range bound between $2 and $2.40 per share for a number of years.

The commercial boilers business is one I have a fondness for. While they will be exposed to commercial construction trends (every new business needs a boiler), there is also likely to be a tailwind from replacement work. Every existing boiler will eventually wear out, and while the life of a boiler can be extended (if you can find replacements for the parts), new products have substantial energy efficiency advantages that help justify replacement. That helps position the company well for any rise in energy prices.

The company is family controlled and trades OTC, although they do publish quarterly and annual reports on the OTC website. The letter from the Chairman and CEO is quite interesting. He quotes Buffett and seems committed to a strong balance sheet and reasonable capital allocation (although balance sheet strength is evidently a bigger priority, from both words and actions).

Valuation

The company is both very complicated (lots of subsidiaries manufacturing things in multiple locations) and quite simple, as its financials are quite clean.

The company earned $2.14 per share in 2016, and if you exclude a small loss on their platinum position (discussed below and not really part of their business) you get $2.24 per share. This is a simple business, but that is part of the beauty. Amazon isn't going to start manufacturing commercial boilers and shipping them overnight to prime members, and heat and cold air are basic human needs. I think a 10X earnings multiple is certainly reasonable for a business like that, which suggests $22.40 per share of value.

The company also has significant excess cash and other current assets. Given that accounts receivable and inventory exceed all their liabilities (short and long term). The receivables are 53 days of last quarter revenue, and they turn the inventory over six times per year, so I think those are reasonably liquid assets. Plus, those two line items exceed total liabilities by over 35%, so there is a bit of a margin of safety there. The company has an undrawn line of credit (in addition to its $10 MM term loan) that it could use if working capital needs were to temporarily spike for some reason. That would be a good thing, as it would probably mean the business was growing faster than it was generating cash, which would make it much more valuable than the 10X multiple I'm using. Thus, either the cash is excess and can be added to a 10X multiple, or the cash isn't excess and a higher multiple would be justified, increasing the total valuation. I am adding the cash to the valuation, because I believe the company has the working capital it needs excluding the cash line. They have so much excess working capital as it is excluding the cash that including the cash is reasonable.

The other current assets line is mostly platinum, which is a macro bet by the CEO, and definitely not needed to operate their business. From a sum-of-the-parts perspective, I believe these assets can be reasonably added to the operating business, and I will add the $88.9 MM in excess current assets to my valuation, which adds another $11.86 per share to the valuation, for a total of $34.26.

The company would need to appreciate 29% to reach this price target from its current price of $26.51. There are (as always) some downsides here, the biggest of which is that the majority of shares are owned by the founding family, so no activism is possible. That being said, there are a number of catalysts that I believe make reaching that price target more likely than not, and improve the timeframe as well.

Catalysts

The stronger part of this thesis is the catalysts, in my opinion. There are two things that I think are likely to cause the shares to move higher in the next year to eighteen months.

The first is the situation with their pension plans. The company has historically had defined benefit pension plans in two of its subsidiaries. These pension plans were frozen some time ago, and the company made the decision in 2016 to terminate the plans, paying the final one time charges. This added $1.5 MM of costs in 2016. It will also reduce the continuing expense of the pension plans. There was approximately $40k of regular pension expenses in 2016, so there will be some ongoing savings. It is likely the market hasn't noticed this (it wasn't called out as a one time item except in the footnotes). The 2017 financials should make it more obvious this $1.5 MM was a one time expense, and the small ongoing savings won't hurt either.

I also think the fact that they did a spin-off at the beginning of 2016 is an under-appreciated factor here. The company's revenue and earnings both declined in 2016, but the earnings of the spun-off business accounted for about a third of the decline. That portion isn't a true decline, as the company's shareholders still own those earnings. Granted, those earnings are now held in different entities, which are no longer publicly traded (unusual for a spin). Given that management of the spin owns a substantial but not controlling stake, I suspect the spin will be monetized eventually.

The main point here is that the earnings that went with the spin used to be included in Mestek's financials in 2015. However, those earnings no longer appear in the parent company's financials, making it appear as if the business declined by that amount. When you combine that with the losses on platinum in 2016, you have significant earnings headwinds that aren't recurring features of the operating business. The company hasn't spun off any operations since then, which will mean 2017 shouldn't have the headwinds that 2016 did, providing another potential way for them to re-establish earnings growth.

The second catalyst would be more concrete, but is less certain to happen. In the aforementioned annual letter (page 6 of the annual report), the CEO had this to say:

Nevertheless, Mestek shareholders deserve and business ethics require a reasonable path to liquidity for my equity partners in this enterprise. I believe Mestek should reinstate Dutch auction share repurchases for these reasons. In addition, it is Mestek management’s duty to try to locate a buyer for shareholders who wish to sell more than a small holding, an amount which can’t be readily sold on the open market at a reasonable price due to very low trading volume. I believe most or all of our shareholder partners are better served in this way, rather than taxable dividends. I think Warren Buffet would agree. Still, you are my partners; and I eagerly solicit your ideas and point of view. (bolding added)

That is quite an interesting thing to say, and presumably means they are at least seriously considering it, because otherwise why write it in the public letter.

They have done Dutch auctions in the past as part of a settlement relating to their going dark transaction (where they cashed out everyone with less than 2000 shares in a reverse/forward split), the last of which was in 2011. Interestingly, the 2011 tender was only 50% subscribed, and the tender price was higher than the 52 week high for the year, so everyone who bought and tendered did well. It also had the effect of pulling share supply out of the market by satisfying sellers, and the share price of the company appreciated by over 40% in the subsequent year.

A new Dutch auction would likely have a similar effect. There is very little volume in the stock. That makes it hard to buy as it is, but if they start buying it back again that is likely to push the price up on any buying at all. Of course, a tender is always welcome as a potential source of liquidity in an illiquid name.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this is a sound business of reasonable quality (ROE is reasonable, and is high teens if you strip out excess cash). You could make a case that it is worth something close to the market multiple, but even at a conservative 10x P/E on the operating business you see significant undervaluation here.

