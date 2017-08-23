Workday: Ripe For A Pullback

Will Workday (WDAY) be the next victim?

It seems like the Street is walking on thin ice this earnings season, refusing to reward even solid performance with much added demand for stocks. The examples have been numerous as the broad market (SPY) continues to have its worse month in 2017 so far.

Peer ServiceNow (NOW) is a name that quickly comes to mind. The Santa Clara-based company's all-around beat accompanied by better-than-expected guidance and robust double-digit growth in key metrics was met by a lackluster stock that failed to inch up, despite the absence of any apparent bad news.

Credit: Workday blog

In one week, it will be Workday's turn to report fiscal 2Q18 results. I suspect that the richly-priced stock will need a nearly flawless quarter and outlook in order to move much farther into $100/share territory following the print. The Street expects revenues to come in at $506.9 million which, if achieved, would represent a 34% improvement over year-ago levels - a step down from last quarter's 38% top-line growth rate, but a hair above the guided 32.5% for the full year. Judging by the momentum in and the revenue mix shift towards the company's subscription/SaaS business, which was up a whopping +43% last quarter, I think Workday should not have much trouble beating revenue expectations yet again.

The Street also sees non-GAAP EPS coming in at $0.15, which would represent the company's best second quarter performance on record. Driving the improvement in EPS I expect to see subscription gross margins improve further, as they have in the past couple of quarters (by 2.5 percentage points in fiscal 1Q18). Potential short-term upside could come in the form of lower opex as a percentage of revenues, particularly on the larger and faster-growing product development line.

Elsewhere, I expect non-cash expenses (e.g. SBC) and working capital management to keep boosting Workday's cash flow generation. As the graph below indicates, FCF has been rising uninterruptedly for the past couple of years. Continued strength in billings should help carry the momentum forward.

Source: YCharts

What I really think about WDAY

My views on WDAY remain the same from earlier this year, when I argued that (1) high operating costs with pronounced increase in share-based compensation plus (2) a very richly-priced stock kept me away from this high-growth SaaS play. Since then, shares have been up 15.2% vs. the S&P 500's +3.2% - but I suspect that the party might be drawing close to an end.

Specifically on valuation, I fear that the market has been showing signs of no longer being willing to buy into significant price strength. As the chart below indicates, WDAY is the most expensive stock from an EV-to-revenue perspective within its peer group.

Source: YCharts

On a P/E and long-term PEG basis (see table below), WDAY also features as the most expensive name in the sub-sector, and seems to me like one of the most vulnerable stocks to a broad-based valuation pullback.

Ticker Fwd P/E EPS Growth Fwd PEG CRM 70.1x 26.9% 2.6x WDAY 154.6x 34.7% 4.5x SPLK 113.9x 36.9% 3.1x NOW 92.6x 40.9% 2.3x

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from YCharts

I would not dare predict an earnings miss ahead of the print, as Workday seems to be riding an updraft and on track to continue producing impressive top-line results in the foreseeable future. But the stock price might be a bit stretched at current levels, particularly if market sentiment deteriorates further as I suspect it might.

