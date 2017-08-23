T-Mobile: Bank On Those Preferred Shares For That Baby Boomer Upside

We believe that T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) could see earnings of as much as $3.50 per share by 2018 and, at the current forward multiple of 26x for its sector, we could see a medium-term target price of $91 per share for the stock. Additionally, we believe dividend investors can use the mandatory convertible preferred shares to generate passive income while waiting for shares to appreciate.

T-Mobile is All About the Boomers



T-Mobile recently picked up heavy business media chatter for introducing plans specifically targeted at Baby Boomers – or those aged 55 and above. This is a not insignificant segment: People in this age group account for 28% of the population in the United States while the median income for adults aged 55-74 age group is about 18% higher than the national median of $55,755. That being said, the average income for those 75 years or older drops significantly to less that $43,000 per annum, which is 23% less than the national median.



In that sense, T-Mobile is probably targeting the older members of the Baby Boomer generation, allowing them to be added for their families existing plans for as little as $20 or for new connects at $60 for a pair of unlimited data plans. In contrast, T-Mobile's standard plan gives each member of a family of four a line starting at $160.

Recent Stock Performance and Outlook



Among the "Big Four" wireless telco giants in the United States, T-Mobile alone has seen its shares pick up value in 2017, rising by 9.4% even as Sprint (S), AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) shares have lost an average of 8.8%. Indeed, the benchmark Dow Jones Telecom ETF itself has lost over 10% in the year-to-date.



The impetus behind this rise isn’t difficult to discern: Although T-Mobiles subscriber growth has tapered, it is picking up Wireless share at the expense of Verizon and has managed to surpass earnings estimates in each of its last four quarters. T-Mobile has shown itself to be the most nimble of the Big Four operators. Apart from introducing its Baby Boomer plans recently, it has an aggressive roll-out plan for its newly-awarded 600 MHz band that should enable it to provide 600MHz band coverage for 1 million square miles of the continental United Sates by the end of this year.



At the same time, T-Mobile could benefit from Apple’s (AAPL) plans to introduce LTE-enabled Apple Watches, which would require separate wireless service – thus allowing it to generate additional revenue from existing customers or providing another vector by which it can lure other networks’ subscribers away.



Interestingly enough, T-Mobile’s common shares are trading nearly 7% below its 2017 closing high of $68.32 that it registered in early June. To be sure, T-Mobile’s shares have rallied smartly since hitting a recent closing nadir of $59.45.



The Baby Boomer Rationale



The rationale behind T-Mobile’s pursuit of Baby Boomers is simple: Subscriber growth is slowing and T-Mobile needs to target more specific market segments to sustain it. T-Mobile added just 2.5 million new post-paid subscribers in the first half of 2017 – or 1.8 million less than the 4.3 million it added in the first half of 2016.



The Baby Boomer segment is around 90.5 million strong, but only around three-fourths of those who are aged 50-64 own smartphones (which would take advantage of T-Mobiles unlimited data) while less than half (42%) of those aged 65 and over own one. In that sense, T-Mobile probably sees an opportunity to add at least a few million subscribers to its roll paying just 25% less than its regular subscribers.



While this might not sound particularly enticing, it should be noted that just adding just 500,000 baby boomer subscribers would give T-Mobile an additional $180 million in revenue – for additional earnings of $0.018 per share, all other things being equal. Assuming T-Mobile picks up 4 million new subscribers in the next 3 years this way, it could be looking at $0.15 in additional earnings per share each year. This alone could add $3.60 to the current market price.



The Preferred Way



For dividend investors interested in T-Mobile, the way to bet on T-Mobile while still generating passive income is through its mandatory convertible preferred shares (TMUSPRA), which are currently paying an effective dividend yield of 2.62%. These preferred shares will convert into a set number of common shares on conversion date so their price tracks that of the underlying security – thus, a rise in the price of T-Mobile common shares will result in a rise in the price of T-Mobile preferred shares.



It is extremely important for investors to bear in mind that T-Mobile’s mandatory convertible preferred shares will convert into common shares by mid-December (i.e. exactly December 15th) into 1.6119 common shares of T-Mobile for every mandatory convertible preferred shares – unless T-Mobile’s shares fall below $31.02 per share, which is highly unlikely, so investors who buy the preferred shares now can pick up a yield of 90 basis points and the opportunity to acquire T-Mobile shares at $65.05 per share (i.e. based on the current preferred share market price of $104.85 divided by 1.6119).



So far, T-Mobile has elected to pay preferred dividends in cash, but there is the possibility that T-Mobile will elect to pay in shares, in which case, T-Mobile can pay a make-whole dividend as stipulated in its convertible preferred share prospectus.



While this doesn’t seem like a particularly good deal since their effective break-even conversion price is currently above T-Mobile’s common share price, investors should bear in mind that after subtracting the value of the preferred dividend, their effective "cost" of acquiring T-Mobile shares after paying for its mandatory convertible preferred shares would be $64.09 per share – so depending on where T-Mobile’s shares settle on the conversion date, they could be looking at an immediate upside of 9% (for example, if T-Mobile’s common shares are at $70 by then).



Moreover, investors can elect to sell their shares if the underlying common shares appreciate to the extent that their capital gains on their preferred share holdings exceed the capital gains they could realize by converting to common shares on December 15th. Even so, at our current target price of $91 per share for the common stock, dividend investors who buy T-Mobile’s preferred shares would be best served by allowing their shares to convert rather than selling prior to the conversion.



Conclusion



We haven’t covered T-Mobile in recent years because of its lack of common share dividends, but the imminent conversion of T-Mobile’s mandatory convertible preferred shares is a welcome opportunity for dividend focused investors to take a position on the stock.



On top of earning nearly 1% in passive income over the short term (i.e. the next 4 months), dividend investors can look forward to converting into a stock that we believe has upside of 42% over the medium-term (i.e. 18 to 24 months), especially if T-Mobile management’s initiatives bear fruit and its aggressive accretion of market share continues.