Royal Bank Of Canada Raises The Dividend For The Second Time This Year

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is one of the biggest banks in the country, and it combines strong growth rates with a very attractive dividend -- which has just been raised. For income investors as well as for those seeking total returns Royal Bank of Canada is worthy of a closer look, I believe.

On Wednesday morning Royal Bank of Canada reported its second quarter results, and those looked very convincing:

Net earnings as well as earnings per share grew at a solid pace, the company's return on equity is quite high, and the company's capitalization (measured by the CET1 ratio) is at a very healthy level. In short, everything investors usually want to see from a banking stock is positive at Royal Bank of Canada.

When we look at Royal Bank of Canada's business model, we see that roughly half of its earnings are derived from the company's Personal & Commercial Banking division, with most of those earnings (about 95%) derived in Canada, the rest originating from the U.S. and the Caribbean.

Some investors may believe that this is problematic, as the housing market in Canada is elevated according to some observers. During June the Canadian housing market hit new all-time highs in terms of average sales price per house:

Especially in markets such as Toronto the price increases were very sharp on a year over year basis, but even the composite is up by double digits. High price increases do not necessarily spell trouble for banks though, and in Canada defaults are very uncommon, even with the housing market's strong rally over the last years:

As Goldman Sachs reports, mortgage delinquency rates are still very low in Canada -- much lower than they are in the US right now. Investors thus need not worry about Royal Bank of Canada's exposure to the Canadian housing market.

RY Dividend data by YCharts

Royal Bank of Canada's dividend has grown substantially since the last financial crisis, although the moves are looking a bit squiggly (in US dollar nomination) due to dividends being declared in Canadian dollars.

When we look at the dividends in Canadian dollars, the growth trend is much cleaner:

We see that Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by 61% over the last five years, which means an annual dividend growth rate of exactly 10% a year. With the dividend the company announced on Wednesday (to $0.91 per share, not included in the above image yet), the most recent dividend increase was 4.6% -- but due to the company's policy of raising its dividend twice every year, the dividend is already 9.6% higher than it was at the beginning of the year.

Unlike the shares of many other banks, Royal Bank of Canada's shares have a dividend yield that is well above the broad market's level, at 4.0%. The combination of that quite high dividend yield and the company's strong dividend growth rates makes Royal Bank of Canada's shares attractive for income focused investors, I believe -- especially since the payout ratio is quite low, at only 47% (for the most recent quarter).

For investors seeking capital appreciation or total returns Royal Bank of Canada has merit as well, due to solid earnings growth rates (EPS were up eleven percent in H1) in combination with an inexpensive valuation: Royal Bank of Canada's shares trade at less than twelve times next year's earnings. If the company can continue to grow its earnings at a solid pace, investors will likely see significant share price gains going forward, which, coupled with the company's 4.0% dividend yield, could allow for double digits annual returns.

Takeaway

As a Canadian bank Royal Bank of Canada has exposure to the Canadian housing market, but that is not a big problem per se. Right now the housing market in Canada looks quite solid, mortgage delinquency rates are at a very low level still.

The company combines strong earnings growth, a low valuation and a high dividend yield (with ongoing dividend increases), which makes Royal Bank of Canada's shares attractive for many investors, I believe.

