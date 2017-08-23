Suncor Energy: Keep The Faith

A number of international oil producers, ranging from Europe's Statoil (STO) to U.S.-based ConocoPhillips (COP) to Japan Petroleum Exploration (OTC:OTC:JPTXF), have abandoned oil sands projects in Canada, citing persistent weakness in energy prices. But this doesn't mean that investors should also exit the oil sands space. Rather, I suggest investors take a closer look at Suncor Energy (SU), Canada's largest energy company and the leading oil sands producer, which has been doing quite well despite operational issues. I believe the Calgary-based company is well-positioned to grow its earnings and cash flows in the coming quarters, which should have a positive impact on this stock.

Source: Stock photo

Earlier this month, Japan Petroleum Exploration, which shut down an oil sands pilot project last year in the aftermath of the Canadian wildfires, said that it won't restart the development due to low oil prices and technical risks. The company might end up selling its 75% stake in the project, which has produced 35 million barrels of bitumen since it became operational in 1999, to a Canadian buyer. Since last year, five international companies have reduced their exposure to Canada through asset sales valued at $25 billion. The largest of those came from ConocoPhillips, which shed a vast portfolio of oil sands assets in a $13.3 billion deal.

The exodus of major oil producers from Canada has raised concerns about the future of Canada's oil sands. They come with a high operational cost since it's expensive to extract, and a large chunk of buyers (refineries) are located thousands of miles away in the U.S. But a look at Suncor Energy's performance should quell such fears.

Suncor Energy has delivered a decent performance in recent quarters, though it hasn't been a smooth ride. Last year, the company was caught in the middle of the massive Canadian wildfires, which forced it to temporarily shut down operations at some of its key facilities (the Base Plant Mine, MacKay River, and Firebag facilities). This year, a fire tore through the company's 350,000 barrels/day Syncrude project at the end of the first quarter. Consequently, the company's share of production from the joint venture, which is 54% owned and operated by Suncor, fell from 142,100 barrels per day in Q1 2017 to just 61,000 bpd in Q2 2017. The company also did some planned maintenance work at Syncrude and other oil sands projects during this period.

Consequently, Suncor's total oil sands production fell 30% from 590,600 boe per day in Q1 2017 to 413,600 boe per day in Q2 2017. This also drove a 22% drop in total production to 539,100 boe per day in Q2 2017, on a sequential basis. As production dropped, revenues and funds from operations (adjusted cash flows) fell 7.3% and 19.6% to C$7.25 billion and C$1.63 billion, respectively. Its adjusted earnings fell to C$199 million, or C$0.12 per share from C$812 million, or C$0.49, in the previous quarter.

That said, despite the operational issues and persistent weakness in oil prices, Suncor has managed to remain profitable on a GAAP and adjusted basis in each of the last four quarters -- a feat that few oil producers have achieved. In fact, most of the large-cap shale oil producers, including Marathon Oil (MRO), Apache Corp. (APA), Continental Resources (CLR) and Anadarko Petroleum (APC), have reported a quarterly loss at least once in the last four quarters. But in this period, Suncor has generated a total profit of C$2.71 billion, or an adjusted profit of C$1.99 billion.

In addition to this, Suncor has generated strong levels of cash flows, enough to fully fund its capital expenditure as well as most of the dividends. In the second quarter of this year, following the above-mentioned dip in fund from operations, the company faced a cash flow shortfall (or negative free cash flows) of C$184 million. But on a trailing 12 months basis, the company has generated more than C$8 billion of funds from operations, which were enough to cover the capital expenditure of C$6.5 billion, leading to strong positive free cash flows of C$1.54 billion. The FCF was enough to fully cover most of the dividends of C$2.03 billion. An analysis of the GAAP cash flow from operations, instead of the funds from operations, also leads to a similar conclusion.

Although Suncor faced an overall cash flow/FFO deficit after accounting for both capital expenditure and dividends, I believe the shortfall was largely driven by the drop in cash flows seen in Q2 2017 from Q1 2017, triggered by the incident at Syncrude. If it weren't for that, I think the company might have been able to self-fund the capital budget and dividends with internally generated funds. In fact, excluding the Q2 2017 results from the TTM number shows that Suncor generated C$6.4 billion of FFO, which easily covered capital expenditure of C$4.65 billion as well as dividends of $1.01 billion.

Moving forward, I believe, Suncor's earnings and cash flows will likely improve substantially. That's because the company's production will likely climb significantly in the second half of 2017, since it has completed the repair work at Syncrude as well as the maintenance work at this and other facilities. For the full year, Syncrude's volumes are expected to average between 130,000 and 145,000 boe per day, as per the company's guidance. This means that output will likely climb significantly in the second half of 2017 from around 101,300 boe per day produced in the first half.

Similarly, Suncor is expecting to produce a total of between 680,000 and 720,000 boe per day in 2017, which implies a significant production ramp up in the second half from 631,600boe per day produced in the first half. I think investors should expect double-digit growth in production for the second half as compared to the first half. That's going to fuel meaningful earnings and fund flow/cash flow growth.

I believe the company's capital expenditure will likely decline by around 8% in the second half, considering that the company has spent around 52% of this year's capital expenditure budget of between C$5.4 billion and C$5.6 billion in the first half. This has put the company in a good position to post strong levels excess fund flows or excess cash flows, after accounting for capital expenditure and dividends. Such a performance could lay the foundation for future dividend growth.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.