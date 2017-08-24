Plymouth Industrial REIT: 40% Upside And 8.5% Yield

Trading down since its IPO, we find the market price to be opportunistic.

We find this spread to not be economically warranted, and therefore, it represents value capture.

The Buy Thesis

Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) recently IPOed with a different take on the industrial space. Rather than chasing the same assets everyone else wants to buy, they acquire B assets in non-premier markets affording a superior cap rate. This article will detail why this is not just a different strategy but a better strategy as we believe they get a return significantly in excess of the risk. Further, PLYM trades at a cheaper valuation than industrial peers, making it a potentially higher return way to gain exposure to the sector.

PLYM’s investment appeal is firmly rooted in the industrial sector, so let us begin with some sector fundamentals.

Sector analysis

By now, I think most people are familiar with the logistics thesis in which the e-commerce boom fuels demand for warehouses, so Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) can get their goods to customers. Some argue that e-commerce uses more logistics space per product sale than traditional retail and I believe this is true, so the shift to e-commerce is in fact beneficial to industrial REITs. However, I think this argument alone misses the bigger picture in that there are far more important drivers of the need for industrial real estate.

Beyond the benefits of a shift to e-commerce, the overall pie is getting bigger. More goods are being manufactured, shipped, stored and consumed. Below, I would like to present 4 pieces of macro-economic data which show why demand for industrial real estate is historically strong at the moment.

Imports are at an all-time high.

When goods are imported they need to be stored in warehouses until they are ready to go the end consumer.

Exports are also at an all-time high. Keep in mind these all-time highs are in real dollars so it is not caused by inflation.

America does not usually export individual products, but rather pallets of products which fill shipping containers. The pallets are aggregated and stored in logistics facilities.

Industrial production is nearing an all-time high.

REITs do not just own warehouses, but also light manufacturing facilities. This is a source of industrial REIT demand that is often overlooked. Additionally, goods produced in America still need to go through logistics facilities just as imports do.

Finally, people are simply buying more stuff. Retail and food service sales are at an all-time high in inflation adjusted dollars.

The increased e-commerce sales are great for warehouses, but so are the increased brick and mortar retail sales. This information gets lost in headlines about the “death of malls”, but sales per square foot remain high.

Between the bigger pie and a larger allocation of the pie going to e-commerce, the industrial real estate sector has tremendous demand drivers. Unfortunately, this impending success is priced in at both a property level and at a company level.

Industrial REITs trade at an average multiple of 22.2X 2017 estimated FFO which is significantly higher than the REIT average at closer to 19X.

Since investor money is flowing into the sector, the REITs, as well as some private counterparts, have excess capital for expansion. This is leading to exceedingly low cap rates as they all compete to buy the same assets. On numerous occasions, we have seen REITs buy at stabilized cap rates below 4% with a recent example provided in Terreno’s (TRNO) presentation.

I consider this to be baking in far too much growth. At these cap rates, the REITs will need the phenomenal fundamental environment to continue just to earn an acceptable return.

This is where Plymouth comes in. Due to its unique strategy of going after B assets in non-premier locations, it is able to get cap rates around 8%-10%. That is roughly 500 basis points higher than the premier market REITs are getting. Through finding and exploiting this untapped market, we believe PLYM can get a superior return.

Acquisition pipeline

Since its IPO just a few months ago, PLYM has acquired $54.375mm of assets shown below.

Source: SNL Financial

We ran some basic analysis on these acquisitions to ascertain the impact to shareholders.

Assets $ amount Cap Rate (CASH) NOI contribution 6 properties Class A and B (667,000 sq. feet) $26mm 9.2% $2.392mm Airport Business Park (234,066 sq. feet) $7.8mm 10.5% $0.819mm Columbus Ohio (121,440 sq. feet) $3.7mm 8.2% $0.303mm 2 Class B (606,871 sq. feet) $16.875mm 8.5% $1.434mm Total =$54.375mm 9.1% $4.948mm

Data from PLYM earnings release

Since the acquisitions were funded by the cash generated in the IPO, there is no additional cost from debt that we need to factor in. Further, PLYM management is internalized with existing capabilities to handle a slightly larger portfolio so we see minimal impact to G&A. Thus, we can apply the NOI directly to FFO, but we must use the larger, post IPO share count.

Source: SNL Financial, (implied market cap includes OP units)

By our calculations, the acquisition spree will add about $1.30 to FFO/share. For a company trading at $17.60, that is enormous.

Using Q2 as a guide, PLYM had -$718,000 of negative FFO over the last 6 months or about -$0.37 per share annually. Essentially at the IPO PLYM was subscale causing overhead to overtake the NOI. With the acquisitions, it is still not of an efficient scale, but we estimate positive FFO of $0.97 as the current run rate.

This puts PLYM at a forward FFO multiple of about 18X making them among the cheaper industrial REITs. We find this opportunistic as it is not only cheaper but potentially faster growing. The acquisition pipeline is clearly more accretive to FFO than that of peers due to the ~500 basis point cap rate spread, and the total addressable market for the properties they target is very large relative to PLYM’s current size so they will not be limited by property availability.

Beyond the external growth, PLYM has a fairly solid internal growth rate

Organic growth

So far, renewals and replacements have been quite favorable at an average spread of +12.2%.

Source: PLYM filing

The TI and LC expenses associated with these leases are quite gentle compared to what we usually see among industrial REITs.

B class industrial properties in secondary markets are just as fundamentally sound as A class in primary markets, in my opinion. Historically, the rent growth in secondary markets has had less volatility, including through the Great Recession.

Source: CBRE; Super Primary markets are Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Northern New Jersey, and Riverside

For this reason, I feel the 500 basis point cap rate spread is not economically warranted. Since it does not represent a commensurate amount of excess risk, the extra return represents opportunity.

Putting it together

Plymouth is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the mispricing of class B assets in secondary markets. Its small size makes incremental acquisitions massively impactful and fresh capital from the IPO provides the fuel to execute. While we believe the current 18X multiple is about right for PLYM, that multiple may soon be on much higher FFO.

Presently the 2018 Capital IQ consensus FFO for PLYM is $1.74.

Source: SNL Financial

Given the growth from acquisitions and the organic rent rolls we detailed above, we find this number to be plausible, but our estimate is still a bit lower as I suspect cost of debt will be fairly high. We think 2018 will come in at roughly $1.40, suggesting a fair value of about $25 at an 18X multiple or an upside of about 40%.

Catalysts and dividends

As with most new companies, the market is taking a “show me” approach. It is not enough for PLYM to detail their path of growth or declare a massive $1.50 annualized dividend. The market needs to see the growth happen and it wants to see the dividend covered by FFO.

There is enough demand for industrial REITs right now that PLYM will have no trouble getting noticed, it is just a matter of earning the market’s trust. So far, PLYM has negative FFO which is preventing many investors from jumping in. I think the first catalyst will be positive FFO which we see in 4Q17. Full respect of the market, in my opinion, will not happen until FFO covers the dividend. While we are projecting $1.40 for 2018, which does not cover the dividend, we think the run rate of FFO will cover the dividend by the end of 2018. This, in our eyes, is when price realization will occur.

Until that point, we can collect the 8.5% dividend yield which is the highest in the sector.

Risks and concerns

While many people may see risk with PLYM’s strategy of buying properties that are of slightly lower caliber than REITs typically go for, the data does not suggest this to be riskier.

Instead, I see risk in PLYM’s capital structure. Leverage is fairly high at a 68% debt to capital, and some of it is not so favorable. Specifically, PLYM signed a 7-year $30mm loan with Torchlight that pays interest at a 15% annual rate. This is way too expensive and may represent poor governance as Torchlight is an affiliate. Our hope is that since PLYM is now internally managed and public, it will have more transparency, but this remains a risk. Additionally, the expensive loan will continue to be a drag for many years as the prepayment penalties attached to it are steep.

More recently, Plymouth signed a 7-year $120mm loan with AIG at a 4.08% cost, demonstrating access to cheaper capital. Keep a watchful eye on corporate governance and consider further dealings with Torchlight to be an early warning sign.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long PLYM. I am personally long PLYM. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLYM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.