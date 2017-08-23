DocuSign Retains $3 Billion Valuation Within Unicorn Club

CEO Daniel Springer has indicated a desire to IPO in early 2018, likely to avoid negative consequences from late stage shareholder rights typical of recent financings.

The firm appears to have revenues of at least $200 million.

Quick Take

Electronic document workflow firm DocuSign (ESIGN) provides the technology for businesses to more efficiently execute contracts and management their digital documents.

The company continues to be valued at approximately $3 billion by late stage private investors such as Fidelity.

Look for DocuSign to initiate its IPO process early in 2018 as it closes in on breakeven cash flow and needs to provide its shareholder base with exit liquidity.

Company and Technology

San Francisco-based DocuSign was founded in 2003 to provide eSignature and related document management capabilities for small- and medium-sized businesses to more efficiently operate their business agreement workflow processes.

Management is headed by Daniel Springer, who joined the firm in January 2017 and was previously Chairman and CEO of Responsys for the previous ten years.

Below is a brief overview video of DocuSign’s approach to sending a document for eSignature:

(Source: DocuSign)

The company’s business model is to charge the creator of a document on a subscription basis, with different subscription tiers based on the number of users, features and quantity of documents needing signatures.

Over its history, DocuSign has enhanced its market approach to include solutions for enterprises in addition to the SMB market.

Also, in October 2016, the company announced its payments solution, called DocuSign Payments. Using payment processor Stripe and supported by Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG) and Authorize.net, the addition of payment processing embedded into DocuSign’s existing platform promises to enhance its ‘Digital Transaction Management’ offerings to customers by providing an integrated system for agreements, invoices and payments.

DocuSign has raised over $500 million in private investment to-date from a large syndicate of venture capital firms, corporate investors such as Comcast Ventures (CMCSA) and Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) and private equity firms.

Market and Competition

According to a 2016 market research repor t by Markets and Markets, the eSignature market is expected to grow from $663 million in 2016 to $2.66 billion in 2021.

This represents a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 32%, which is extremely high when compared to most industry growth rates.

Notably, the report says that while the software solution segment will grow at the highest rate during the period, ‘the on-premises deployment model is expected to exhibit a larger market share during the forecast period.’

DocuSign is squarely in the cloud-based deployment model, but also offers an eSignature ‘appliance’ which is its hybrid solution for highly regulated industries:

(Source: DocuSign)

Major competitive vendors that provide eSignature capabilities include:

Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Gemalto (OTCPK:GTOMY)

Secured Signing

Signix

Ascertia

Entrust Datacard

eSignLive

RPost Technologies

Kofax (KFX)

IdenTrust

Financials and Valuation

Revenue numbers are hard to pin down, but the CEO has indicated in a July 2017 interview that its revenue is ‘multiples’ of $100 million, implying a $200 million run rate at the least.

A 2Q 2017 publicly-disclosed valuation by investor Fidelity Investments pegged DocuSign’s valuation at $3 billion, as the historical chart shows below,

(Source: WSJ Startup Stock Tracker)

What isn’t known is DocuSign’s topline revenue growth rate. The typical ultra-high growth rates of sub-$100 million revenue run rate startups will begin to moderate after crossing the $100 million threshold, so I would expect DocuSign’s revenue growth rate to be in the 30% - 40% range.

Additionally, gross margins should be in the neighborhood of 60% if the company wants to command a high valuation upon IPO.

Commentary

Companies such as DocuSign that raised major funding rounds in 2015 are under increasing pressure to go public, as their late stage investors may have received preferential make-whole provisions if an IPO event hasn’t taken place within a specified period of time.

The current IPO market can be considered ‘choppy’ in the wake of recent broken IPOs for Snap (SNAP) and Blue Apron (APRN), both of which have performed dismally in the initial months following their IPOs.

The macroeconomic environment is favorable to startups such as DocuSign that provide increased efficiencies to businesses transitioning to cloud-based solutions, so I’m not surprised to hear that the CEO expects an IPO filing by early 2018.

If and when that occurs, I’ll analyze the IPO details as they become known.

Assuming no major market disruptions between now and then, I expect a 1Q 2018 S-1 filing at a proposed valuation in the range of $3 billion to $3.5 billion, and potentially as high as $4 billion depending on the company’s growth trajectory.

With a little luck and a receptive institutional market, a DocuSign IPO could be a ‘window-opening’ event for the IPO market in 2018.

