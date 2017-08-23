Groupon's Turnaround Is Working

Thesis

Groupon's (GPRN) turnaround seems to be at least partially working. The company's efforts in North America are starting to pay off while the International segment remains a drag. The metric to watch continues to be gross margin.

Introduction

In my earnings prediction, I stated that Groupon would beat earnings. Furthermore, I argued that given the price movement pre-earnings combined with post earnings volatility, the stock was likely to rally:

"Groupon is poised for an earnings beat and given that the stock price has been depressed since last earnings, I view it as one of the better earnings plays of this season. This is particularly true if we acknowledge the volatility that typically accompanies Groupon's earnings release."

I wasn't entirely right on my predictions. Revenue came in below consensus while earnings came in above. My price movement estimate was, however, accurate. In any case, I'd like to talk about some of the developments and analyze some of the new information that we now have.

Gross margin

One of the main themes of my previous article was the fact that management was extremely focused on improving gross margins. So much so that they stated they were willing to "tolerate near-term revenue fluctuations so long as the changes we're making drive improvements in the long term gross profit performance."

In hindsight, I should have probably adjusted more for this fact when estimating revenue. Management is still focused on revenue since they reiterated this goal:

"Our focus is to maximize gross profit, which may come at the expense of revenue."

There hasn't been much of a margin improvement if we look at the actual gross margin development on a short term basis. According to management, gross profit per customer in North America remained flat at $30. This was despite adding 300,000 active customers in the quarter.

The company reconciles the lack in gross margin growth with the fact that "purchase behavior hasn't yet had time to fully mature." To be sure, the sentence is referring to the purchase behavior of new customers. This is consistent with management stating that marketing efforts have a 12 to 18 months ROI period.

Total active customers remained flat at 48 million, even though the company added 300k in active customers in North America. The reason for this is that the growth within North America had been completely offset by declines internationally.

The development of the gross margin is similar to that of the flat growth in active customers in the sense that North America keeps improving while the international segment is a drag on results. North America gross profits grew by 8% year over year while the International segment declined slightly.

The good news is that management expects "this trajectory of double-digit North America Local gross profit growth to continue through the third quarter based on the strength we've seen through July."

Obviously, the turnaround thesis is based heavily on accelerating the North America margins while at the same time stopping the bleeding in the International segment. We can see that the North America segment is coming around nicely and that most issues are in the International segment.

Management is a lot more optimistic about the opportunities in the International segment than I am. So much so that they have dubbed it a "significant long-term opportunity." Here's a quote from the 2Q17 transcript:

"In International, while gross profit of $94 million was roughly flat from a year ago as we worked to return that business to growth following our restructuring actions and country exists, billings and customer trends continued to be negative in the second quarter. Despite the first half performance, we continue to believe that International is a significant long-term opportunity, as those markets represent an addressable population greater than North America while only generating a fraction of the gross profit."

Even so, the company deserves credit for the restructuring efforts. These restructuring efforts have also contributed to the decline in gross profits. While I am quick to point out the positives, I remain fairly reluctant to buy the "significant opportunities". After all, even though these opportunities may exist, the company has not been able to capitalize on them as of yet.

Conclusion

All in all, I believe that Groupon continues to improve and that perhaps cautious optimism may be warranted. Cautious because on one hand, North America is doing fairly well, while on the other hand the International segment is currently a drag.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.