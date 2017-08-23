TripAdvisor Is Finally Worth The Investment

TripAdvisor (TRIP), although one of the most well-known online travel agencies in the world, has struggled recently. Just a year ago its stock price was hovering around $61.50 whereas now it has fallen 35% to under $40.00. While this fall which began in 2014 when the stock price was at $110 has turned many investors away, there seems to finally be enough upside to justify an investment in TRIP.

Fundamental Qualities

The reason that TripAdvisor has been able to exist alongside industry behemoths such as Priceline (PCLN) and Expedia (EXPE) is that TripAdvisor has built an impressive competitive advantage based on its reviewing system. TripAdvisor had over 465 million reviews of millions of hotels, restaurants, and activities (at the end of 2016, according to the company’s 10-K). And this portfolio of reviews continues to grow. According to ComScore, TripAdvisor sees growth in number of unique visitors and reviews each quarter. No wonder that 40 to 50% of all travel researched online is influenced by TripAdvisor. This edge has both solidified TripAdvisor’s place in the travel services industry and has increased TripAdvisor’s brand awareness globally.

This competitive advantage is a fundamental reason why TripAdvisor is a good investment. No other company will be able to overcome TripAdvisor in this area without impressive amounts of investment (both of time and money), so there is little danger of TripAdvisor fading from view or losing out to another company within this area of the industry.

Valuation Analysis

TripAdvisor, with a market cap of $5.64 billion, is a small fish when compared to its two main competitors: Expedia, with a market cap of $21.79 billion, and Priceline, with a market cap of $88.95 billion. TripAdvisor’s stock price has also fared the worst out of all three in the last year, with a drop of 35%, whereas Expedia’s stock has risen 29% and Priceline’s has risen 27%. However, there seems to be little to justify this divergence when the fundamentals of each company are compared.

It is true that TripAdvisor did not fare as well in growing revenue in 2016. Its revenue decreased by 1% while Expedia’s grew by 31.49% and Priceline’s grew by 16.47%. It should be noted, though, that TripAdvisor rebounded in the latest quarter and saw revenue rise by 8.44%. Other key ratios, however, indicate that TripAdvisor is not so far behind Expedia and Priceline. TripAdvisor has a FCF yield of 4.41% which is in line with that of Priceline (4.33%), and not too far behind that of Expedia (6.78%). TripAdvisor also has a FCF to sales ratio of 15.79% which is slightly higher than the 15.64% of Expedia. TripAdvisor also carries the lightest relative load of debt with a debt to equity ratio of 0.19, which is well below that of Priceline (0.65) and Expedia (0.76).

TripAdvisor’s price-to-earnings ratio of 59.4 may seem to be a cause for alarm, but it is lower than Expedia’s of 67.4, and not too far above Priceline’s at 38.5. Also, TripAdvisor’s PEG ratio of 1.7 is healthy and in line with that of Priceline (1.4) and Expedia (1.6). While this is just a small sampling of financial ratios, these comparisons do indicate that TripAdvisor is in line with its competitors whose stock prices have seen major growth recently.

Non-Hotel Segment

While the Hotel segment of TripAdvisor makes up the bulk of its revenue, the non-Hotel segment is occupying a largely unseen but soon-to-be lucrative market for the company. TripAdvisor already has a position in this segment with reviews on 4.3 million restaurants and almost 800,000 tours and attractions, and I see the tours and attractions area being the largest driver of growth in the future for the company. According to a note by Greenwood Investors, the market for attractions and tours stands at roughly $150 billion which allows TripAdvisor almost unlimited room to operate given that it has a current revenue base of only $1.5 billion. Not only is there a large market available, but there is also little potential competition who could compete with TripAdvisor’s brand name and foothold in this market.

TripAdvisor’s management is also growing increasingly optimistic about this opportunity. In an interview in July 2017, CEO Steve Kaufer explained how there is “massive opportunity” for TripAdvisor in this space because they are “probably the biggest in category.” Kaufer has also told investors that he believes that the tours and attractions segment could become the next $1 billion category for TripAdvisor. Even if that number takes years to reach, TripAdvisor will still see growing revenue from this segment as it continues to develop its position.

Some of these projections may seem grandiose, but the growth in the Non-Hotel segment’s revenue recently backs up the idea that this segment could soon become a major revenue driver. According to the company’s 10-K, Non-Hotel revenue saw an increase of 27% to $290 million in 2016. This new revenue total was also good for an increase of 161% over revenue generated from the segment in 2014. Q1 and Q2 of 2017 tell the same story. Q1 revenue in 2017 from the Non-Hotel segment was $58 million which was an increase of 18% over Q1 revenue in 2016. Q2 revenue in 2017 fared even better, increasing 31% over Q2 revenue in 2016.

This potential in the Non-Hotel segment of TripAdvisor has largely gone unseen by investors because, historically, it has not contributed much to the overall company (consider that in 2014 it only made up 9% of total revenue for the company). However, as the growing revenues show, the company is finally beginning to take advantage of this segment. And with management showing enthusiasm in developing their offerings in this space, TripAdvisor stands poised to reap the rewards of this multi-billion-dollar market. These developments will pay off handsomely for investors not only because of the impressive increases in revenue, but also because this area has long been overlooked. In the past years much of the focus has been on other aspects of TripAdvisor such as the Instant Booking feature which has meant that the stock price does not reflect the true value of the Non-Hotel segment and its potential for growth. While it may take some time for TripAdvisor to completely realize this opportunity, the advantages the company holds indicate that it will be able to see significant revenue growth in the future from this segment.

Hotel Segment

The Hotel Segment of TripAdvisor is, at least in the short-term, TripAdvisor’s most important source of revenue (it accounted for 80% of all revenue in 2016). Thus, although the Non-Hotel Segment stands poised for significant long-term growth, any investment into TripAdvisor must consider the prospects of this area of the business. Thankfully for investors, there is also upside in this segment for TripAdvisor as they address two key issues: the Instant Booking feature and the increase in mobile phone traffic.

Instant Booking, a feature launched in 2014, was designed to increase the number of users who booked directly on TripAdvisor’s site rather than on partner companies’ websites. This was not a success for the company and has remained a drag on earnings ever since. However, TripAdvisor seems to have changed course recently to a path that should have significant upside for investors. According to a Cowen and Co. note, TripAdvisor has reverted to its more traditional price comparisons and only highlights Instant Booking when it provides the user the best deal. The Cowen and Co. note continues with the benefits of this change, “we estimate the changes could drive [approximately] $50-100M annualized benefit to TripAdvisor revenue, adding approximately 5 percent to total revenue growth and approximately 10 percent to growth in the flagship meta/IB revenue line.”

The other big issue with the Hotel Segment has been the rise of mobile phone usage and the revenue headwinds that come with it. Even though mobile phone usage hurts earnings in the short-term, in the long-term there are trends heading in TripAdvisor’s favor. According to a statement made by CEO Kaufer at the end of Q2, “TripAdvisor-branded click-based and transaction revenue on mobile grew by more than 60 percent year-over-year, driven by accelerated hotel shopper growth of 36 percent.” This “accelerated mobile hotel shopper growth” indicates that TripAdvisor has been building up an advantage in this new market which will manifest in increasing revenues, as it has been. According to Kaufer, “the latest quarter was our third straight quarter of monetization improvements on mobile, and we see a lot more opportunity ahead as we continue to optimize the new hotel shopping experience.” Although mobile phones deliver substantially lower revenue-per-user relative to desktop users, TripAdvisor is embracing this change and developing itself for the new mobile user. These developments should increase revenues over the long-term as TripAdvisor builds its advantage in this market and is able to offset the lower revenue-per-user with a rising market share.

Risks

While there are substantial growth prospects for TripAdvisor, there do remain some risks to the business that could create downward pressure on the stock. One of the major risks to the company is that TripAdvisor’s image remains geared towards reading and writing reviews rather than booking on the site itself. While TripAdvisor is an important tool for many travelers, many times they will visit a different site to make their reservations which means TripAdvisor misses out on revenue. To combat this trend, TripAdvisor is rolling out a multi-million-dollar advertising campaign that will try to attract users who use the site with the intention to book directly on the platform, rather than just to read reviews. Even though this advertising campaign is a good step towards generating revenue from TripAdvisor’s popularity, there is still the possibility that TripAdvisor’s image will not be improved much. In that case, this campaign would be a massive loss of money and time, and TripAdvisor would be no closer to leveraging its competitive advantage in growing revenue.

Another risk to TripAdvisor is its dependence on a relatively small number of business partners. According to the company’s 10-K, Expedia and Priceline accounted for 46% of total revenue in 2016. The loss of either of these companies as partners, or even the loss of business from them, would be devastating to TripAdvisor. While this is not a probability, investors should understand the risk that comes from investing in a company that relies on only two companies for almost half of its revenue.

Conclusion

TripAdvisor’s stock price remains undervalued and presents a good buying opportunity for investors. The company’s fundamentals show that it compares favorably with Priceline and Expedia, both of whom have seen impressive growth in their stocks recently. TripAdvisor has impressive long-term prospects in both the Non-Hotel and the Hotel Segment. The Non-Hotel Segment remains largely unnoticed by investors, but has significant upside as TripAdvisor takes advantage of the massive untapped market there. In addition, the potential available in the market of mobile phone users and TripAdvisor’s revamped Instant Booking feature are both reasons for optimism within the Hotel Segment. TripAdvisor also has good efforts underway to combat the risks that face the company. Overall, TripAdvisor’s strong fundamentals, multiple avenues of growth, and limited risk make it an attractive investment for any portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRIP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.