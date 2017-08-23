Slack Faces Tough Competition From Established Tech Firms

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

To start with, Slack (Private:SLACK) integrates real-time, professional communications into one interface, also allowing shared services like Google Docs, Dropbox, GitHub, Crashalytics, and ZenDesk within employee teams. The firm has 6.8 million weekly active users and more than 1.5 million paid users that keep the channel alive and buzzing with meeting coordination, work memos, etc. After eight months of its launch in 2014, Slack quickly acquired the unicorn status (valued around $1 billion). With no lack of funding its list of venture capitalists includes Accel Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, and Google Ventures (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Slack recently scaled up by allowing corporates to integrate with EMM for enterprise security. As reported by Bloomberg, people familiar with the matter opine that the enterprise is receiving a financing amount of $250 million co-led by Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY).

Though Recode has previously pointed out that founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield wants to keep Slack independent, many still believe that the company has a strong exit potential through an acquisition. In July 2017, it was rumored that Amazon (AMZN) was potentially interested in buying the workplace chat platform. Bloomberg reported that the transaction could be the biggest ever for Amazon.

Interestingly, Amazon already uses Amazon Chime - a secure, real-time, workplace communications service that runs securely on its AWS cloud. Amazon Chime frees IT from deploying and manages complex infrastructures transforms meetings to ensure they are more efficient and easier to conduct through a visual roster making them more manageable. The service delivers high-quality audio and video through an application that is easy to use and stays in sync across all of your devices.

So how exactly could the deal empower the Seattle-based online retail giant?

Well, come to think of it, it's a win-win situation for both Amazon and Slack.

Firstly, Slack is a robust communications platform that could add value to any acquirer that is driving its business using voice-activated technology. Amazon’s voice controlled personal assistant Echo already has graced millions of homes with its presence. The integration could not only increase its share of the cloud marketplace, but also attract new cloud customers by providing access to tools that are also favored by developers.

Secondly, Amazon’s rivals Microsoft (MSFT), Google and Facebook (FB) already have huge communication platforms and for Slack, such an acquisition will provide a cushion against unforeseen losses. The work-collaboration software already faces competition from platforms like Chatter, Google, HipChat, Jive, Microsoft, and Salesforce. Microsoft teams has been already termed as per TechCrunch is a "Microsoft Slack Clone."

In 2016, Workplace debuted on Facebook in order to build social networking in the business world. The application keeps Facebook logins and Work logins separate allowing personal content to remain independent of the professional space. Facebook is currently giving away Workplace’s enterprise version for free until September 30 and when it does jump on the charging fee, it will be lower than that charged by Slack.

Such competition may lead to series of price cuts across firms, posing a growing threat to Slack, in case it decides on staying independent in the long run. An acquisition of Slack by a publicly traded giant may provide a stronger foundation for Slack so as to compete with Facebook’s Workplace, making it more appealing for enterprise customers using AWS.

But it may be interesting to point out that if Amazon does show interest in Slack, it may not be a smooth sail.

Google would want to outbid Amazon, especially since Google Ventures has funded Slack at funding stages. In 2014, the enterprise collaboration platform closed a $120 million round of funding, co-led by Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Google Ventures with the contribution from past investors. In December 2016, Slack and Google Cloud even announced its partnership with the aim to integrate their services.

But unlike Amazon, Google’s messaging strategy can get confusing.

Recently, Google split its Hangout into two: Hangout Chat and Hangout Meet. While Hangout Chat is competitive to Slack, Hangout Meet is for video and audio communications. But like Slack, Google Chat’s deep integration allows room for shared content from Drive and Docs or photos and videos which can be directly viewed in conversations.

Not only this Chat also has introduced @meet, which is an intelligent bot that uses natural language processing and machine learning. The bot automatically schedules meetings for work team with Hangouts Meet and Google Calendar, clearly brewing more competition and creating a more crowded space for Slack.