IMPACT Silver's (ISVLF) CEO Frederick Davidson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to IMPACT Silver’s Q2 2017 Period Ending June 30, 2017 Financial and Production Results Conference Call. Before we begin, we would like to go over our discloser statement followed by Mr. Frederick Davidson’s comments on the quarterly results and a question-and-answers period.

Certain statements in the following conference call regarding IMPACT Silver’s business operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are not historical facts but are predictions about the future which inherently involve risk and uncertainties and may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

I would like to now turn over to President and CEO of IMPACT, Mr. Frederick Davidson.

Frederick Davidson

Thank you, Jerry.

This quarter was, if you will, interesting. We faced the usual issues of the price of silver was pressing against our overall market, down considerably from the first quarter. And to counteract that, we made a conscious effort to increase our throughput. The average tonnage going through was 535 tonnes a day and compared to last year which was 496 tonnes, about an 8% increase. The simple fact is we are expanding the capacity of the mill and the intention is to counterbalance both the price of silver and to a degree, the slightly lower grade that we’re currently experiencing in the areas we’re mining.

Revenues remained about the same, about $8.2 million, but because of the higher tonnage throughput, obviously costs of mining were higher. The other thing was in our mining numbers, we for the first time in a long time were able to conduct a fairly aggressive underground exploration program. We’d deferred that obviously over the last couple of years to address the issue of cash on hand. With the financing last year, it allowed us to start to expand what we’re doing, and we expanded both our development and our underground drilling.

We also did a fair bit of -- actually an extensive amount of repairs and maintenance, bringing equipment up to snuff and added some additional pieces of equipment to increase the production in the mines itself.

Mine operating loss for the six months was $0.3 million compared to operating earnings of about $1.0 million in 2016. Again, if you look at grades, we’re responsible for one and the other side was slightly higher prices. So, we’re looking at revenue per tonne in last year for the six months of $93, this year was $85 million and -- $85 a tonne. And in fact for the quarter was down to $76, the pressure we’re seeing from slightly lower grades and quite a bit lower silver prices. The EBITDA however was still fairly strong. And what we separate from in the loss for the first six months was included $1.7 million foreign exchange loss. We’ve seen the Mexican peso get quite a bit stronger and U.S. dollar get weaker. And there was of course non-cash items and amortization and depreciation. If we exclude the foreign exchange and non-cash items, the adjusted net earnings were about $0.5 million compared to $1.2 million in the same period of 2016.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization known as EBITDA, decreased to a small loss of about $0.4 million for the first half compared to $0.9 million. For the actual quarter, we saw revenues were about $3.6 million compared to $4.3 million for the comparative period last year. And amortization and depreciation was marginally higher.

We also had two items that increased our G&As. One was of course the share-based payments because of the fact we haven’t given increases to the staff et cetera for the last two and a half years, we granted options last year, and the other side was, there was pressure from the actual mine site that the mining staff would receive an increase in salaries to match those that we were experiencing from the miners union. Again, the mining staff hadn’t received an increase in two and a half years, and we gave them an incremental increase to keep them focused and keep them -- putting their shoulders to the wheel. So, the operating loss for the period was $1.4 million.

We had FX loss for the quarter of 193,000, but we did have a gain of $328,000. And as you may recall, we had a physical property up in Zacatecas. It was a mill. There were some surface rights that the mill was using for -- and could use rather for tailings pond and some minor mineral concessions. And we were able to sell those off to Endeavour Silver for shares, and the shares are -- the net value of the shares -- the net carried value of those assets gave us a gain of $328,000.

Overall, I think our focus is still -- we are trying to focus on what we would say is the strategic objectives. The last couple of years, we have been tactical, how do we beat ourselves, how do we keep the mine going without getting ourselves in trouble.

With the financing last year, we’ve been able to look more on the strategic basis, and that is we reinitiated a selective exploration program or some greenfields. At the same time, we firmed up some of the underground reserves for the purposes of mining. And that’s basically the first time we’ve drilled, as I say, in two and a half years. So, we have been very conservative with our cash and we intend to be very conservative with our cash until there is a confidence that the market and the price of silvers return to the point where we are actually generating positive cash flows.

We’ve got an excellent team at the mine; they’ve done an excellent job maintaining the Company’s mine and operations. We expect to see further increases in tonnage because we are seeing, as I say, the grades at about 173. We want to maintain a value per tonne. But we can’t do very much about that when we see silver prices falling. So, the obvious solution to that is put more tonnes through the mill. The cost for production of tonne was high for this quarter. That’s a reflection of very aggressive program of drilling underground and development that we were doing. And at the same time, we are seeing some impact upon FX, foreign exchange, if you will, conversions, which we are trying build into the model going forward.

We still have a very clean balance sheet, no debt, whatsoever. We’ve got cash in bank. We’re very comfortable with where we stand, but we don’t want to sit there. We still want to expand. And the objective is, again, to get into 1 million to 2 million ounces more production, whether it’d be through exploration or acquisition.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Jerry Huang

Thank you for that overview, Fred. Now, we move on to the question-and-answer period, whereby investors over the last few days and weeks have sent in questions, leading up to the Q2 2017 call.

So, on to number one, Fred and management team, it’s good to see another good quarter from IMPACT, but the obvious question here is, what happened to the share price as of March, anything materially changed with IMPACT’s business?

Frederick Davidson

That’s certainly one of the questions we were looking at. We, as you may recall, had a fairly substantial financing last year. The group that did the financing was a fund that advised us in about March that they had demands for cash within the group and that they would be selling at least some of their position. And this is the summer time. Summer time is probably the hardest time to address fairly significant disposition of shares. And those shares came through and we actually spent quite a bit of time, and certainly Jerry was an integral part of this, finding a home for those shares whenever it is taking to traditional holidays. That pressure kept on coming. We understand that fund also saw some other mining stocks and they seem to be under quite a bit of pressure themselves.

They were there when we needed the funds. We appreciated that. We hope that the issues they have are resolved. But at the same time, we’ve been, as a result of this decline in price, we’ve been able to bring on some new shareholders and some new funds that I think are probably a little stronger or at least a little more understanding of the business and are prepared to be there for a longer period of time. Summer time is a terrible time to sell stock, we all know that. And I think that’s what we saw was sort of a double whammy, A, somebody who had to sell quite a bit of stock; and B, the timing of the sales of stock. Is there anything changed materially for the Company? No, absolutely not. In fact, we’re looking fairly positively going forward. For the first time in almost three years, we’re actually drilling. And we are looking at where we go in the future. And certainly, we’ve got a fairly aggressive attitude to what we’re doing.

Jerry Huang

Thanks, Fred. IMPACT looks awfully cheap now, as a follow up to that question. There is cash in the bank, nearly $7 million, current assets of $10 million, total assets over $50 million, no long-term debt and looks like on track to do $16 million in revenue, depending on the price of silver, of course. How is the market cap just $24 million?

Frederick Davidson

Well, I guess, it has something to do with the fact we’ve had a heavy seller. And you take the outstanding shares and multiply it by the price of the stock and there you go. You may recall about a year ago, a year and a half ago, we experienced a sort of a similar event. It was coincidental with the overall pressure across the junior market. And I think we got down to almost $0.11 at that time and we had more cash in the bank. But the simple fact was, within about five months, six months it was up over $1. And I think we see this, it’s a highly variable market. We are a pure silver play. And again, we respond as well fairly dramatically to the price of silver, probably far more than those that have mix bag of production and go to equivalent silvers.

Jerry Huang

So, on to question three, Fred. It seems the grade at Guadalupe mill has gone down from over 180 to 173 this quarter. Is this a new normal, investors can expect?

Frederick Davidson

Be honest, it’s a function of where we are in any one of the mines and mix of the mines. Again, we didn’t do an awful lot of exploration and development in 2016, and the end result is that means that we have sort of limited access in 2017 to feed. It takes a good six months to a year to develop a stope for mining or identify and develop a stope for mining. And the end result is when we pull ore from one mine, it may have a lower grade, say at 165, 155, and we do have mines that produce that. And we have other ones that will produce 205, and it comes out to an average. Depending on where a mine is, in terms of whether it’s being -- we’re supplying development muck or whether we’re supplying production muck, that mine grade will change. And then, you change the mix from, we might be taking 60% from one mine in one quarter, maybe only 40% from the next. We’re going to see some fluctuations. 173, 175, 180, 185, those are grades that we would expect to see over the next six months, at least at the end of the year. But there’s no assurance that we won’t have a different variance there or a different mix of product depending on where we go.

Jerry Huang

Okay, sounds good. Looks like expansion is going well at Guadalupe, the capacity certainly has been digging up quarter-over-quarter. Does that mean with the high capacity going at Guadalupe, there is going to be lower grade ore expected and at what point, Fred, will this translate to more ounces.

Frederick Davidson

Again, the totally valid question. We’re ramping up the Guadalupe production. I mean, there are certain things that are in our control and tonnage is certainly one of them. The Guadalupe mill is probably weighted for at least another 100 tonnes a day. Remember, of course, weighting for a mill doesn’t allow for the factors downtime when you have to do work on the mill and what have you. But, we have still considerable capacity in the mill, and that is may be another 10% to 15% without any substantial additions. And we’re going to be cranking it up. It’s not necessarily trading off the lower ore grade; what we’re doing is trying to compensate for the lower ore grade and quite frankly the price of silver. Will it translate to more ounces, ultimately it will, and that is, if we get into a higher grade zone again and that higher grade zone runs through the mill, and the mill at higher numbers produces more ounces. At this stage, we’re still looking at sort of comparable amount of production from -- compared to last year. Even though, we’re running lower grade, we’re making up 4, 5 more tonnes. And that’s sort of the anticipated expectation for this shift. Okay?

Jerry Huang

Sounds good. One of the investor asked that San Patricio showed up for the earlier time, after again [ph] mentioning in the calls last few quarters. So, the mill feed shows for San Patricio for the first time. Does that mean Mirasol is being phased out and that the investors can expect higher grade?

Frederick Davidson

Well, Mirasol has still got a bit of tonnage left, very little. We’re doing some condemnation drilling there to make sure that that’s all there is that’s obviously. We did bring San Patricio into production but right at the end of the month. And really, what we’re seeing here is there’s another parallel -- another vein that’s accessed through the same attic, as Chivo added that we’ve produced from before, that’s a vein called Los Rios [ph]. And what we’re going to probably do is consolidate those two into one production center. And so, really, what we were seeing was a nominal amount of tonnage coming out of San Patricio, let’s call it development tonnage. And the most of the tonnage that we saw there was the Los Rios [ph] tonnage coming through.

Going forward, we will try and identify the San Patricio/Chivo, so people know that that’s the production unit that we are bringing in.

Jerry Huang

Great. You mentioned that briefly, Fred, earlier that it’s been a while since IMPACT had much greenfield and brownfield exploration news. Can you give investors timeframe for when IMPACT can release some results?

Frederick Davidson

Yes. We’ve -- the nice thing is we have just started on some of the surface drilling. And there is -- majority of the drilling up till sort of May, June was related to identifying additional reserves in existing production centers. So, that’s written off as part of our operations. We don’t capitalize that. The greenfields exploration actually just started about a month ago. We will probably have -- once we get sort of a pattern of drill holes are meaningful, we certainly wouldn’t want to sort of identify a high grade and not talk about the low grades or what have you. Once we get sort of a meaningful number, 3, 4, 5 that is representative of what we think we’re drilling, we’ll certain publish it.

Jerry Huang

You mentioned that IMPACT continues to look at organic growth and acquisition, strategic option, anything new in that regard?

Frederick Davidson

The organic growth is obviously part of the greenfields exploration. We still have a number -- we have an awful lot of targets actually in the property. Again, 353 square kilometers is a big chunk of land. We still haven’t explored beyond a certain point from where we are currently working. There is the other targets like the VMS targets, there is the targets of the gold copper targets, and then there is just physically ones that we haven’t even gotten to yet. So, we are going to continue fairly aggressively on our property. We have and we continue to look at other possible acquisitions. The reason is we want to get up to 2 million ounces. We think we get credit for being at 2 million ounces plus and there is some multiple for the shareholders there.

And even if we do identify something that’s big in our current property, and we certainly to, it’s still going to be time before you can actually get it into production, where if you make an acquisition of a existing producing property or one that has the capability of going into production, that sort of adds additional ounces almost right away. And we’ll have to weigh it off. It’s got to justify itself. It’s got to be a value attached to it. We’re not just going to produce ounces for ounces sake. But certainly, our objective is, we recognize G&As are finite, if we can possibly keep them there, the more revenue we can generate, the more goes to the bottom-line.

Jerry Huang

Good to hear. Fred, last question. You mentioned that despite the heavy selling, there is some new interest in investors coming into IMPACT. Did that mean we’re seeing new institutional interest in silver juniors, again?

Frederick Davidson

Well, we’re certainly seeing it. It’s interesting because the fact that the share volume that’s come out against this, it’s about 4 million, 5 million shares in the last few months -- it would take year of times. And yes, we’ve had institutional investors who were buying it. And quite frankly, one institution’s problems are another institution’s gains. And I think they have seen this opportunistic to be able to get shares that were trading, not very long ago at a dollar, now down in the $0.30 range. I think the funds that they’re looking -- they like IMPACT, because we are a pure silver play, they like it because we run it tightly where we have cash in the bank, we’ve had production now for 11 years. And I think they see that this is an opportunistic situation and we’ve brought in some new investors, new funds and actually some retail people who are also sort of rejoicing in a very cheap stock right now.

Jerry Huang

Sounds good. Thanks, Fred. That’s all the questions from the investors this quarter. Thank you everyone for joining us in reviewing Q2 2017 quarterly financials and production results. We look forward to everyone’s call with the next quarter. If you have any questions or will like to submit questions for the next Q3 call, please visit our website at www.impactsilver.com or phone at 604-681-0172. Thank you everyone for your continued support of IMPACT Silver. Have a great day.

