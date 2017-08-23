Chipotle: Will $300 Hold?

Chipotle dips below $300 for the first time in over four years.

During trading on Wednesday, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) traded below $300 for the first time since early 2013. My previous investment thesis had predicted the restaurant concept was headed for $300 due to the new health issue and a irrational market valuation.

Chipotle traded above $500 only a few short months ago and has now dropped to $299. My previous thought was to review the stock once reaching this point, but the question now is whether the updated facts support buying here.

Weak Industry Trends

One thing to remember about the quarterly results of Chipotle is to understand the restaurant sector has changed dramatically since the initial health scare in late 2015. According to data from Black Box Intelligence, July comp sales trends for the industry were horrible with comp traffic down 5% and comp sales down over 4% from two years ago.

Source: Black Box Intelligence

So investors need to keep in mind that the stock wouldn't likely have held $700 even without the health scare. Other hot restaurant stocks like Shake Shack (SHAK) and Zoe's Kitchen (ZOES) have seen dramatic declines in their respective stock prices over the last two years.

CMG data by YCharts

Looking at the above chart, Chipotle doesn't even appear out of line with a nearly 60% decline in the stock in the last two years.

Analyst Estimates In Decline

So one can easily argue that Chipotle would be a sub-$500 stock even without the health scare and lingering impacts. The Deutsche Bank analyst further summed up the issue with owning the stock at $300. Analyst Bret Levy lowered 2018 EPS estimates to below $10 making the stock highly expensive up at $300. The weak restaurant sector is a big part of the weak EPS forecasts.

The unpredictable earnings trend remains a key issue with the stock rallying from here versus dropping further to the $250 target of Deutsche Bank. Analyst estimates for 2017 and 2018 continue to collapse and along the way Chipotle is slowly losing the luster that attracted investors when the stock was trading at nearly 40x forward EPS estimates only a few short months ago.

Analysts now only expect the company to earn $10.97 next year, down sharply from $12.25 only 90 days ago.

CMG EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

My previous research had already highlighted how $12 was the new normal annual EPS target and the current market climate has probably lowered that level. Remember that analysts previously had targets around $20 for 2016 before the health scare.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the updated numbers and stock weakness don't support stepping up and buying Chipotle here. Even under a new normal of an annualized EPS of $12, the stock trades at a PE multiple of 25.

The stock appears headed to $250 based on the weak industry trends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZOES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.