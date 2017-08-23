Capital Product Partners: Refi Not Great, But Not Bad

When all is said and done though, I still think the shares are too cheap. Still an easy case to be made for 40% upside.

Coverage here on Seeking Alpha has been pretty consistent on Capital Product Partners LP (CPLP) since the company gained a bit of popularity, but I've remained conspicuously absent in the discussion, despite holding a position. It's by choice; I generally leave the deep shipping sector analysis to those who invest in the businesses here more often than I do, but the recent debt refinance puts this more in my wheelhouse.

Those of us on the long side have been waiting for this for a while now, since the company has been accumulating cash in preparation for several quarters now. That move allowed the company to enter into discussion with banks in a position of strength despite the weak shipping market, and with the refinance behind it, the hope was the distribution would finally see some light at the end of the tunnel. That news has come and gone, but the market has reacted by shrugging its shoulders - was the announcement really that bad, or are there more issues afoot?

Business Overview, Market Health

Capital Product Partners operates as a diversified shipping company, but the company has a clear focus on the containership and product tanker markets. All of the firm's containerships are currently locked in to longer-term charters well into the next decade (see the HMM vessel debacle from mid-2016 for context on most of these assets), so the recent malaise on global containership pricing is less of a concern than what is currently going on within the product tanker market. Spot rates mean subdued, given high inventory levels and some demand weakness (decreased exports, lower production), primarily by our Chinese neighbors to the East.

Broadly, there are positives for future spot rates, given the very light orderbook for new tankers, as well as cuts by shipbuilders themselves. There is a bit of a dichotomy here; on the one hand, management's actions show bullishness on product tanker rates. Most recent charters have been short term in nature (see Agamemnon and Archimidis charters with Daewoo), and by my eye, average charter contracted time has come down. The only reason to move in that direction (other than weak charter demand, which I don't believe to be the case), would be the expectation that rates would improve, at the very least, incrementally by the time existing charters expire. That runs somewhat counter to the actions on the refinance, spoken on below.

Refinance Terms, Potential Implications

Late in May, Capital Product Partners received a firm offer letter for its new credit facility for up to $460M, led by HSH Nordbank and ING Bank. Proceeds from the new $460M credit facility, as well as $121M in available cash set aside from the company's reserve, will be used to refinance substantially all of the company's outstanding debt. The new facility is secured against the company's vessels broken into two tranches, with the tranches backed by vessels holding relatively similar current net book value (in practice, rather meaningless in shipping), but with vastly different current ages. Interest cost will run at LIBOR + 3.25%, so if the company realistically wanted to, it could go out into the derivatives market and hedge into a fixed rate in the 5.75% range through the facility's expiration in 2023.

The rate is relatively attractive, but there are caveats. On the older chunk of the fleet on tranche B (24 vessels with 10.3-year average age), the debt secured by those vessels will be fully paid down by the time the credit facility matures. Given these vessels will still retain more than 25% of their remaining useful lives at maturity, as well as the normal substantial scrap value, that amortization schedule is heavy on safety. The story is the same on tranche A as well. Despite the conservative nature of the structure, the annual amortization rates will be lower than the current capital reserve structure. And despite the refinanced interest rate being higher than the weighted rate on the prior debt facilities, the $121M paydown will reduce quarterly interest costs below what they were prior. Long story short, there will be more capital available for distribution or acquisitions.

Still, one can't help but feel that the structure was very conservative, which seems to be most of the market's take here. Given that the underlying interest rates are relatively low, one wonders if that cash flow would have generated better internal rates of return being invested in dropdowns, given plenty of assets are sitting at the GP (general partner) waiting for the opportunity. Taking a more pessimistic stance, given fleet value is down, this may be a case of the GP waiting out to get a better deal out of LP (limited partner) shareholders, despite assurances that any dropdowns will remain accretive. No one wants to sell a bottom, least of all the controlling partners.

Takeaway

Like any company with a LP/GP structure, investors need to be careful. What makes sense for the GP does not necessarily align with what is in our best interest. Management has done some befuddling things (see the ATM issuance at low share prices as an example), and that's a prime example of the sometimes contentious relationship that exists here. Still, it doesn't take much to move the needle. Amortization is going to save millions in interest costs each year as principal is paid down, and all else equal, that means higher cash availability to hike the distribution. While the structure of the refinance can be questioned, I think bulls and bears can agree that this makes the firm one of the least levered shipping stocks out there, and outside of a doomsday scenario, the future appears bright.

Are we going to see massive raises on the distribution? Unlikely, but I don't think very many investors were expecting that, particularly given asset value trends and charter rates of late. But a bump to $0.11/quarter by the end of Q4 does not appear out of the question, and its easy to envision a case for healthy distribution increases from that point going forward. Healthy bumps in the 6-10% range seem more likely than not, even if product tanker markets don't improve as much as hoped. You don't need to be a raging bull, or a fan of management, to see the value in shares at current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.