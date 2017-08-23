Uber In The Sky: Airbus's Transport Disruption Made In China

When Airbus combines forces with Siemens, Volkswagen and Daimler they will become market leaders.

This will disrupt the automotive sector and add a new segment to air travel.

Airbus is starting a new innovation center in China for their new Urban Air Mobility concept.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) is preparing for the next phase of their Urban Air Mobility program. Airbus will open an innovation center in China where testing and (pre)production of pilotless air transport will probably be done. This will disrupt the automotive sector and add a new micro-size segment to air travel. Combining forces with the giant German automotive companies they will become market leader with scale, expertise and a head start.

UBER IN THE SKY IN CHINA?

This year Airbus will start a new innovation center in China and hired Luo Gang as its CEO. Luo Gang previously established Uber China and afterwards worked for Rangspan [which provides back-office services for on-line retailers and was taken over in 2014 by Google, part of Alphabet (GOOGL)] From the press release:

“China is a powerhouse of innovation now and has a strong and complete ecosystem including hardware, software, artificial intelligence and etc,” says Gang. “Extending this know-how to aerospace will advance new ways of manufacturing, auto-pilot, urban mobility and in-flight experience in China-speed.” (...) The new Airbus innovation centre, which is tasked with defining the future of flight by identifying the next big change to transform the aerospace sector, will serve to strengthen Airbus’ extended innovation eco-system.

Gang’s first mission will be to set up the innovation centre to be fully operational when it officially opens later in 2017. In his role, Gang will report to Paul Eremenko, Airbus CTO [in Top-10 Tech Leaders of 2015].

The press release indicates that Airbus is preparing for the next phase in their Urban Air Mobility strategy. Testing and (pre)production. China is the perfect place to start this business. Political support, overcrowded cities, insufficient infrastructure and a lot of air pollution.

VISION AND MARKET

Source: Airbus

Airbus strategy is on increasing urbanization and the growth of mega cities. Traffic on the ground and in the air is congested. Airbus's vision is to provide multiple solutions for (very short distance) local transport.

Urbanization is a dominant trend around the globe and by 2030, more than 60% of the world’s population will be living in cities, stretching struggling ground transportation networks even further. In the EU, traffic congestion currently costs almost €100 billion a year. By 2030, it could be closer to €300 billion.

Extrapolated to the 3 main regions (US, Europe and Asia) traffic congestion will cost $ 850 billion [ €1 trillion ]. This is in indicator of future transport costs. If - and when - Airbus succeeds to solve congestion problems it would revolutionize transport.

Voom is an on-demand helicopter charter that has already tested in Brazil. This is the most conventional solution.

Skyways is an autonomous cargo delivery by drones being developed in cooperation with Singapore as a “last-mile delivery solution”. Trials will start in early 2018 and Singapore Post (OTCPK:SPSTY) is their logistic partner.

Vahana is an electric powered tilt-rotor aircraft for 1 person without a pilot. Vahana is an Indian mythical vehicle which could also indicate that traffic-congested India is considered as a future market. Luo Gang setup Uber in China and will probably do the same for Vahana. Vahana is envisioned to perform similar tasks.

CityAirbus is an electric VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) for 4 passengers. It seems to be a logical scale-up of the Vahana although pictured differently. When Vahana is functional the same will apply to the CityAirbus.

PROJECT VAHANA

Vahana is a small electric-powered tiltrotor aircraft. The rotors can be tilted so it can land vertically as a helicopter and fly with the rotors horizontally as a fixed wing aircraft.

Source: A³

Project Vahana is about personal flight. It is designed to carry one passenger or cargo with a payload of 113 kilograms. It aims to be the first certified passenger aircraft without a pilot and the first flight will be made in 2017. An "productizable demonstrator" should be available by 2020.

The Vahana is being developed bij A^3 [pronounced A-cube], which is “the advanced projects and partnerships outpost of Airbus Group in Silicon Valley”. Luo Gang will report to Paul Eremenko, who is A^3's CTO.

VSR700 Optionally Piloted Vehicle

In parallel Airbus started autonomous flight trials of a VSR700 Optionally Piloted Vehicle [OPV] demonstrator in June 2017. Although branded as a military tactical unmanned aerial vehicle there will be a lot of technology shared between the civilian and military versions.

It also seems logical that both civil and military version will use the same airframe and avionics.

MARKET DISRUPTION

If Airbus succeeds in developing micro air travel this will disrupt existing markets. It will be an addition to existing air travel, but will not disrupt it. It might short range commuter airlines, but these generally fly longer distances. Airbus and partners will become market leader in the new segment.

Initially they will start an Uber-like service in the air. The video's release show customers being able to order an unmanned aircraft through a smart phone app to travel from a to b. It is not clear if they will market the service or only sell the aircraft and related products. A joint-venture for the service would be the most profitable. Stock value will explode and they may sell their participations in tranches.

It will mainly disrupt the automotive sector. When micro air travel has solved the startup problems mass production will be possible. When prices are dropping they will replace existing cars, vans and trucks. Especially when the “last-mile” transport is working too.

Airbus is a consortium of European aviation manufacturers and has a strong German component. Integrated in Airbus are parts that previously were part of German car manufacturers. This is clearly visible in the commonality approach to manufacturing airliners in bulk.

Commonality is visible in all Airbus airliners where parts and training are very similar. Manufacturing, MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) and maintenance creates advantages for its customers.

These links with the huge efficient German engineering complexes such as Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) [for the propulsion systems] and automotive manufacturers Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) [Mercedes] will enable Airbus to use their expertise in manufacturing and marketing.

This manufacturing legacy will also be used for this new local air transport market. Once the startup problems are solved, manufacturing will be ramped up.

Production will probably be partly done in China. Airbus already has helicopter and airliner production lines in China. There might be a division of production in China and Europe with final assembly in China.

The creation of infrastructure and air traffic control services will also be very profitable. These provide repetitive income, especially when they are patented.

CONCLUSION

Airbus will disrupt existing markets when they are able to bring this to market. A new air transport sector will be created on top of the existing air transport sectors. This will also have an effect on the automotive sector and joint-ventures with German automotive and other engineering complexes seem likely. Production and introduction will probably [in part] be done in China.

The market size is difficult to determine. But when existing transport markets can be disrupted the potential is huge. Not only in revenue but also in stock value of the new joint ventures.

There is the risk that the test phase will take much longer and is more expensive than expected. Artificial Intelligence and robots are not as advanced as often imagined and solving the risks [of errors during operations] may be costly. Autonomous air travel also poses significant risks when they have flaws and malfunctions.

However, if Airbus can solve the puzzle and be the first to enter the market, the efficient German engineering complexes and Chinese involvement will ensure that they become market leaders. The transfer to electric transportation cannot be stopped.

