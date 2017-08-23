Safer 8.2% Dividend Yield From This Preferred Share

ARMOUR Residential is very similar to CHMI when it comes to portfolio risk.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) has a decent option for investors seeking an 8% dividend yield. CHMMP carries a fierce 8.2% dividend rate. This is a security with no floating-rate at the end of call protection.

Price targets

CHMMP won't get strong pricing targets because of their strategy shift. CHMMP's portfolio is primarily in agency RMBS, but looking through their filings shows they intend to move more of the portfolio into MSRs. That's an effective way to create negative duration, but I've seen too many mREITs get burned on positions in MSRs. Two Harbors (TWO) is one of the rare winners and New Residential (NRZ) seems to find remarkable profits while most mortgage REITs buying the same assets (talking about MSRs) are losing their shirts.

MSRs are not understood as well as LIBOR swaps, so when the market gets into another panic CHMI's common is exposed to a bigger drop for being "confusing." Due to correlation among securities, the preferred shares would be exposed to that as well.

Comparison

For comparison, ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) is on the same ranking tier as CHMI when it comes to mortgage REITs. Given they have very similar risk, the preferred shares can be compared relatively closely. ARR-A has no call protection and pays monthly. Despite having no call protection, it also is trading at a premium.

Here are the current prices of CHMMP and ARR-A, which has a comparable dividend yield.

Notice how ARR-A is trading at $25.65. Between the underlying portfolio and selling at a premium, I do not currently view this as a good investment. CHMMP has higher price targets due to call protection. The call protection for CHMMP ends on Aug. 17, 2022. Considering ARR-A and CHMMP both have a stripped yield near 8%, the difference in call protection gives CHMMP a massive edge.

CHMMP has a much smaller range from the buy target to the sell target. I believe CHMMP is more useful for trading than as a long-term income investment. I would prefer a few of the lower yielding preferred shares over CHMMP as income investments because their underlying portfolios are less volatile.

Conclusion

For investors who are seeking 8% yields in preferred shares, CHMMP is a decent option. ARR-A is well into my sell range, and it's nice to see a better option. CHMMP would have to still drop around 20 cents for me to consider investing. However, this is one of the better options for investors hunting higher yields. Among the preferred shares I cover, most of the best deals currently are under an 8% yield. For the investor willing to buy shares of ARR-A, I believe CHMMP is a better deal by a large margin.

Stripped yield

Here's additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

