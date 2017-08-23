HP Inc.: A Predictable Beat

The writing was on the wall.

After the closing bell on Wednesday, HP Inc. (HPQ) reported a solid top- and bottom-line beat, as I had anticipated yesterday. Revenues of $13.1 billion, +10% ahead of year-ago levels and setting a new record in the "new HP" era, exceeded expectations by $750 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 came in at the high end of management's guidance range and one penny above consensus.

Commentary on HP's results

Not surprisingly to me, top-line momentum was carried by a strong personal systems segment, up 13% in constant currency. As I had previously reminded my readers, HP had been the only player in the PC business to see unit sales increase in the mid-single digits in 2Q17 - a quarter marked by a -3% contraction in the overall market. Top-line momentum, therefore, was largely expected.

The smaller but more profitable printing segment did not perform quite as well. Commercial hardware is still down YTD and has been dragging a segment that is only marginally higher on a YOY basis. The acquisition of Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) printing division and the eventual take off of 3D will likely fuel inorganic growth on this side of HP's business. But for now, stability is about all investors will be able to celebrate.

Further down the P&L, gross margins increased slightly despite the mix shift toward the less profitable of the company's segments, more than offsetting a 20-bp dip last quarter. Non-GAAP opex, however, came in on the rich side, and ate into what could have been a more pronounced EPS beat. Particularly high was SG&A of $1.1 billion. Had this line remained consistent with last year's levels on a percentage-of-revenue basis, I calculate that earnings per share would have been at least 10 cents higher. Last quarter, an uptick in SG&A was caused by "more demand generation and marketing initiatives, primarily in print," and I wonder if the drivers might have been the same this quarter.

On the outlook, non-GAAP EPS guidance bracketed consensus $0.44 for fiscal 4Q17 and $1.64 for full year. It looks like HP expects momentum to carry forward into the end of fiscal 2017, just about in line with Street's expectations.

My thoughts on the stock

HP continues to perform as I expected. Between the mild recovery in the overall PC market, HP's noted out-performance vs. its competitors and the possibility of inorganic growth on the printing side of the business, I believe the company is well positioned to perform modestly well in the next few quarters.

I continue to find HPQ conservatively priced at less than 12x forward earnings, particularly considering a rich dividend yield of nearly 3% and a solid balance sheet. I believe the stock looks attractive today, and will be even more so if the subdued after-hours reaction to a solid print carries into the opening bell tomorrow morning.

