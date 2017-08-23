Alphabet: Finally A Correction?

As a result, the correction could be an excellent opportunity to buy this blue chip company.

Alphabet (GOOG) has been on an upward trend since December 2008, with only three corrections higher than 10%. Investors waiting for a pullback have only had a rare few chances to buy stocks in the last nine years. In my opinion, we are heading for another chance. The latest earnings release disappointed investors, and share prices dropped by almost 10% to the current price of $906. However, based on the recent price action, I suspect there could a further price drop and shares could reach a price of $800. If that happens, I would be a buyer. Alphabet and Facebook (FB) formed an oligopoly in the digital advertising industry, and this is not likely to change.

However, I believe that we are heading a correction. Let’s take a look at the upward trend, which in this case, is focused on the C-Shares (GOOG), the shares without voting rights, but the same situation is valid for A-Shares (GOOGL) as well.

Upward trend

Alphabet has been trending upward for the past 9 years. The share price reached an all-time low of $123.19 in November 2008. Since then, they have steadily increased to eight times the value, reaching $988.25 in June 2017

Investors waiting for a corrective pullback higher than 10% have not had many chances to purchase shares, and there has not been a significant correction recently. The biggest correction was from the January 2010 high of $313.58 to a low of $216.01 in July 2010, which was a 30% pullback.

The second correction came in 2014, where the shares reached a peak of $612.51 in February 2014 and declined to a low of $486.23 in January 2015, which was a 20% pullback.

Then, there was another small correction when shares reached a high of $789.87 in February 2016 and declined to $663.28 in June 2016, which was a 16% pullback. Only recently, the shares reached a high of $988.25 in June 2017 and declined to the current $906.66, which is an 8% pullback.

However, in my opinion, there is now a high probability that the current correction will be more significant than 8%.

Particularly, I would pay attention to the attempt to reach a new high in July 2017 which was rejected by the market, after which the pullback occurred. I would also focus on a price of $894.79, which was low from July 2017. If that price is reached, it could be the signal for another 10% correction to drop the price to $800. This level was a previous resistance point and should act as a support on the way down.

I see four main reasons why the correction may occur. Firstly, the latest results have left many investors disappointed. Secondly, there was a fine issued by the European Commission. Thirdly, there was a great deal of publicity surrounding a Google employee being fired; and lastly, a general market correction. The following are a brief comment on these points and what the main concerns are.

Disappointment in the Latest Earnings

Google reported earnings of $5.01 per share on revenue of $26.01 billion, both of which beat analysts’ estimates. Nevertheless, the shares traded 3% lower following the announcement suggesting the market already expected higher numbers. Perhaps the analysts' concerns have been the cause of rising costs. Investors are concerned that the company will be less profitable, and will not be able to monetize the YouTube platform, as discussed in Bloomberg.

In my point of view, Alphabet is a very profitable and will remain a profitable high growth company going forward. The company has already reached a scale that established high barriers to entry to create another YouTube platform, search engine, or to penetrate the mobile market through a different type of software. Therefore, any significant decrease in the operating margin is unlikely.

In addition, the company tries to diversify its streams of income; therefore the investors' concerns are only temporary. Another highlight from the latest results was the decline in the operating margin to 16%. However, this was influenced by the European Commission fine.

European Commission Fine

On June 27, the European Commission announced that it had imposed a fine on Google to the amount of €2.42 billion ($2.89 billion) for abusing the dominant position of the search engine.

Taking into consideration approximately 700 million shares outstanding, this translates into a decline of $4 per share. If not for this fine, the operating margin would be 26%, which is in line with previous profitability.

Therefore, the fine does not change the main notion why Alphabet keeps dominating the digital advertising industry. Yet, there was another negative news story with respect to Alphabet shares recently.

Publicity Surrounding an Employee Being Fired

A Google employee was recently fired for suggesting that women are less suited to certain roles in technological fields.

Will this change the fact that Google attracts the best talent in the world? Will this discourage some talent from applying for job positions in the future? I highly doubt so.

This news may be in the media for a while, but I do not think this is a game changer for the company in terms of attracting talent. Therefore, Alphabet shares are still a solid investment and the main notion of oligopolistic dominance in digital advertising industry holds. Yet, there may be a general correction in the market responsible for a corrective pullback in Alphabet.

Market Correction

S&P 500 has been enjoying a positive uptrend over the last 9 years.

Also, there was great enthusiasm in the market after the election of Donald Trump. Recently, however, the market appears nervous and has incurred two significant declines over a very short period, on August 10 and on August 17 (see below picture). These two moves were the strongest decline since the election of new president, suggesting the market may get anxious in upcoming months.

If the whole market declines, it would send Alphabet shares lower as well. Once Alphabet shares reach $800, it will be a rare opportunity to buy an excellent company.

Digital Advertising Industry

None of the above reasons is a game changer for Google and Facebook and their oligopoly in the digital advertising industry, which will keep its dominant position in the future. This thesis still holds and will be relevant in the years to come. Aswath Damodaran, a professor from NYU Sterns, had interesting slides with respect to the future of the digital advertising industry in his presentation on Snapchat (SNAP).

The global advertising industry will rise from $661 billion in 2016 to a projected $783 billion in 2019. Digital advertising as a percent of total advertising is to rise even further, from $195 billion in 2016 to a projected $304 billion in 2019. This translates to a growth of 55% within 3 years in a market that is dominated by two giants - Google and Facebook – which control more than 40% of the market.

Alphabet is therefore perfectly positioned for future growth independent of the diversification of revenue streams. Thus, any corrective pullback higher than 10% would be a rare opportunity to buy the shares for long-term investment.

Takeaway

Alphabet shares have been on a significant uptrend since 2008. During this period, there were only three corrections with a pullback higher than 10%. Recently, the shares declined by 8% from July 2017 highs. Nevertheless, the recent weaknesses formed an interesting technical set-up suggesting a further price drop towards a share price of $800. The main reasons of the weakness could be from investors’ concerns with respect to the latest earnings report, general correction in the market, the recent publicity with respect to firing a Google employee, or the fine imposed by the European Commission.

None of these reasons change a narrative for the long-term, as Google and Facebook formed an oligopoly in digital advertising, and will keep its dominance in the digital advertising industry in the future. Therefore, a corrective pullback toward the price of $800 per share will be an excellent and rare buying opportunity.

