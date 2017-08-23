Snap: Telling And Selling A Compelling New Story

The spectacle that was the solar eclipse might have come and gone, but that hasn’t been the only dark shadow to disappear. The darkness that once hovered over Snap (SNAP), parent of popular messaging app Snapchat, has suddenly been lifted.

Thanks to a flurry of good news, the embattled camera company saw its stock rise 7% Tuesday to close at its highest level in more than a month. And if you’re keeping score at home, Tuesday’s close at $14.53 translates to six positive days in the last seven. Essentially, after punishing long investors over the past three months, SNAP stock has bottomed and is now moving upward with strong momentum.

After such a strong move, I would not recommend new money to enter this stock, as I expect a pullback to occur at some point. But current shareholders, those who own the stock at an average price north of $17, can use this current level to average lower. From Tuesday’s close of $14.53, long investors can earn 17% as the stock is a sure-bet to regain its $17 IPO price at least before the end of September. And if you have a longer-term holding period, as I do, SNAP shares are poised to close out the year between $23 and $25, if not higher.

Take a look at the chart, courtesy of TradingView.

While I have a long term view of SNAP, it’s nonetheless helpful to maintain an informed view of how the market feels about the company. And the dissecting the short-term charts is one of the best ways to gauge not only market sentiment, but also to pinpoint strategic buy signals. In this case, the first buy signal occurred right around $13.50 after the stock had already risen some 20% from its bottom of $11.28 immediately after the lockup expiration came and went.

It was clear to me that the downdraft had ended. With insiders seemingly committed to holding on to their positions, who was left to sell? I determined, at that point, there were now more interested buyers than sellers of SNAP. And from a psychological perspective, the market would assume the $17 IPO price as “reasonable” base — a “discounted” level that would become a magnet for buyers, especially given the 9% gap (first red oval) that existed when the stock first dropped below $17 on July 10. If you believe that trading gaps often (I didn’t say “always”) gets filled, as I do, then buying below that level — as the market has begun to do — would be a good trade.

Fundamentally, we know the Snap story. The stock, which soared 44% to a high of $29.44 on its first trading day as a public company, snapped back to reality. The reported $2 billion loss the company suffered in the first quarter remains fresh on investors’ minds. And the fact that it missed analysts’ second-quarter daily active user estimates didn’t help matters. All told, the company is being rocked by larger rival Facebook (FB) and its property Instagram. That drumbeat continues in each bearish article published.

But there’s also been tons of improvements in the company’s result. Take, for instance, Daily Active Users (DAU), which SNAP defines as users who open the app at least once during a defined 24-hour period. DAU grew 21% year over year to 173 million in the second quarter. That's four percentage points faster than Facebook's 17% year over year rise and it's almost twice as fast as Twitter's (TWTR) 12% increase.

Just as impressive, the company grew second quarter Average Revenue per User (ARPU) by 109% year over year to $1.05. Again, this pales in comparison to Facebook's 24% rise in ARPU to $4.73. The problem, however, is that SNAP still piled losses as its expenses, which grew to $2.68 billion in the first half of the year, are rising just as strongly. This compares to just $473.2 million in 2016. Obviously, the company’s hosting costs per DAU, which increased 61 cents in Q2, compared to 55 cents in Q2 2016, is an issue.

That 11% year-over-year rise raises questions about the company’s ability to, either grow its user base, accelerate ARPU or lower its costs. To what extent can SNAP address these areas remain its biggest question. On Tuesday eMarketer provided an answer to one of those questions.

The marketing research firm reported that Snapchat’s overall U.S. user base will surge some 26% from last year to reach almost 80 million monthly users in 2017. Notably, the company, which is expected to see increases across all age groups (exception of its oldest users), will enjoy its largest gains in its prime target of 18-to-24-year-old and 12-to-17-year-old categories.

The question is, how will SNAP monetize those eyeballs? And that’s where betting on SNAP stock becomes risky. Even then, from a risk-versus-reward perspective, with SNAP stock trading 14.50% below its IPO price, there’s a compelling opportunity here, especially as TV news outlets such as CNN and NBC are beginning to test Snapchat’s viability. This is on top of the company’s recently signed $100 million content deal with Time Warner (TWX). All of this ties into the vision of CEO Evan Spiegel has set for Snapchat to one day become a next-generation TV platform, — one that can rival Netflix (NFLX).

The Bottom Line

At this stage of its existing, making a fundamental argument for SNAP stock on metrics such as earnings per share, P/E, cash flow, revenue, etc., doesn’t make sense. Sometimes it's enough to decide whether you want to believe in this story or you don’t. I’m not going to tell you SNAP is on the verge of overtaking Facebook. There’s enough advertising dollars, particularly in the realm of digital, for both companies to survive. And like Facebook, which faltered in the first five months of its IPO, SNAP — especially under $17 — has more than enough time prove doubters wrong.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.