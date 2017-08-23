Toll Brothers: Too Early

Last year I predicted homebuilding stocks were undervalued and would need to rise to catch up with industry fundamentals, as they did.

Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Jonathan Weber yesterday published a thoughtful article in which he argued:

Toll Brothers (TOL) is showing strong growth rates;

The company has a shareholder friendly management; and

Shares look compelling due to the inexpensive valuation.

I agree with two of his three points.

Pent-up Demand

Nearly all homebuilders are benefiting from the pent-up demand during the Great Recession. The following graph shows that the three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of Toll Brothers bottomed in late 2009 at negative 35% and has since improved to positive 35% in 2014. The symmetry of the swing illustrates the realization of at least some of the pent-up demand.

TOL Revenue (3-Year Growth) data by YCharts

Readers should note, however, that the company's three-year CAGR has slightly declined since 2014 to less than 25%. In other words, although I agree with my fellow contributor that Toll Brothers, along with other homebuilders (XHB) has been enjoying the tailwind from the pent-up demand, the continuation of this trend should be examined more closely.

Stock Buybacks

I agree with the author that Toll Brothers management is relatively shareholder friendly, in part because insiders own nearly 10% of the company. In fact, as the following graph shows, Toll Brothers management proved correct when the company repurchased nearly 10 million shares at low prices during the first 9 months of 2016, which was around the time I published my article titled "Homebuilders: Starts Are Lining Up."

TOL data by YCharts

Readers should note, however, that the pace of stock buybacks has slowed down dramatically in the nine months leading up to June 30, 2017, which is around the time I published my recent article, "Headwinds Ahead For Homebuilders," which argued that that rising interest rates would keep a lid on the year-over-year increases in new home sales.

In fact, the new home sales announced today paints an even gloomier picture:

As the above graph illustrates, the sales of new single-family houses in July 2017 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 571,000. This is 9.4% below the revised June rate of 630,000 and is 8.9% below the July 2016 estimate of 627,000. This does not bode well for homebuilder stocks in the coming quarter.

Valuation

The author provided the following graph in his article to illustrate the valuation history of the company:

There are numerous ways to value a company, and each metric should be viewed by prospective investors in conjunction with the rest of the tools available to investors. Specifically on the metric chosen by the author, however, I would note that the valuation of nearly 12x forward P/E ratio does not necessarily point to an "inexpensive" valuation as the author concludes. In fact, the current P/E ratio is closer to the valuation range the stock has traded since the beginning of 2016.

Bottom Line

Recent interest rate increases have slowed down the improvement in industry fundamentals more quickly than investors anticipated; therefore, I continue to forecast a slowdown in homebuilder stocks for the foreseeable future. It may be best to invest capital elsewhere until either company valuations decline further or until industry fundamentals start to pick up again.

Follow For Free Articles

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up to the top of the page and click the follow button next to my name. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research for you.

Premium Research

If you're interested in learning about my investment methodology as well as high-quality fundamental research on Tesla supported by detailed financial projections by product and service line, as well as timely price target alerts, you can sign up for Tesla Forum here. I am confident that you will find my research to be very insightful, and I look forward to answering your questions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.