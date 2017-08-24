Apple - Don't Bet Against It

Apple is positioned to gain further market share and deliver shareholder value in the times of a fast changing customer and technology environment.

This is total nonsense considering the growth in all segments and additional services.

One of the most heard arguments to avoid Apple is the risk of its product portfolio.

With Apple (AAPL) just a few bucks shy of a fresh all time high, it is important to assess whether the stock has the potential to go further. Bears have been shouting the same arguments for quite some time now while Apple went from all-time-high to all-time-high. In this article, you will read why I believe that most of these bearish arguments are nonsense and why the stock will continue to outperform.

Product Portfolio Is Strengthening, Not Weakening

First of all, it's a good sign that Apple is not losing momentum. The company saw a 7% sales increase in the second quarter and 17% higher earnings per share.

Source: Apple Q2/2017 Results

To me, it is important that all segments saw higher unit sales. Apple sold 2% more iPhones compared to the second quarter of 2016 while revenue added 3%. This was mostly backed by strong iPhone 7 Plus sales which outpaced the sales of the iPhone 6 Plus.

Note that the iPhone is responsible for 50% of Apple's sales which makes this segment absolutely key.

Services were the biggest gainer - by far. Sales growth came in at 22% with a 16% weighting of overall sales. Furthermore, it is interesting to mention that the $7.3 billion quarterly sales volume gives it the size of a Fortune 100 company. Not only does this add to Apple's growth, it also helps to diversify its product portfolio by adding exposure in a market with more or less unlimited potential.

The iPad sold 15% more units with strong growth in China. Around 50% of all iPads were sold to first users in China and Japan. I believe that this is just one of the many signs that Apple's portfolio is not losing its momentum. Apple also saw 32% higher sales for educational purposes in the US. I will elaborate on this going further into this article.

The Mac segment is a bit weaker but still positive. Unit growth came in at 1% on a year-on-year basis with 7% higher revenues.

Regional growth was impressive in all countries/continents but China. Sales declined 10% which was caused by the ugly fact that Apple is falling behind competitors when it comes to smartphone sales. Apple is currently the 5th biggest smartphone company in China. This is one place lower than in the first quarter and could be the reason for the 10% decline.

Source: Apple Q2/2017 Results

However, analysts expect that the new iPhone 8 will provide the company with more market share and 13% higher sales according to FactSet.

Another product that is ripping competition apart is the highly successful Apple Watch. When Apple launched the first Apple Watch, they immediately made it to the first place which - in my opinion - is proof of Apple's brand strength and ability to enter new markets.

Even if we consider the relatively low entry barriers for smart watch manufacturers and the high price of Apple's watch, it is remarkable that market share is expected to stay above 50% for years to come.

Add to that the potential power of Apple's HomePod, which has not even started to disrupt the home assistant market as you can see in the graph below. The official release is confirmed to be in December even though the exact date is unknown.

Coming back to the iPhone sales, it is interesting that some analysts expect a so called 'supercycle'. USB's Milonovich is one of them. He expects that the new Apple iPhone models will not only benefit from higher cyclical demand, they will also benefit from existing iPhone users who start to upgrade their phone to a newer model.

Source: Fortune

The three models Apple will be releasing, are the iPhone 7S, 7S Plus, and 8. The 7S (Plus) will only include incremental changes and provide customers with a lower cost option compared to the new model 8.

UBS expects that this will push iPhone sales growth to 15% in 2018. This would massively increase total growth and justify an even higher market cap.

Apple Products Are Just Everywhere...

... and everyone loves them.

Studies find that 95% of all users are satisfied with their iPhone 7. This number is 4 points higher among iPhone 7 Plus users. This is maybe the biggest reason behind customer's purchase intention which is 3x higher when it comes to the iPhone compared to Android & co.

The iPad shows another interesting trend. Even after years of successful sales and ever increasing competition, it's great news that market share has gone up from 46% in the second quarter of 2016 to 55% in the second quarter of 2017.

Add to this the use of iPads in big companies. Wal-Mart, Bank of America, Medtronic, and Panera are considering to use them in their many locations and as a schooling tool for employees. Wal-Mart alone will use 19,000 iPads while the other companies I just listed will use the 10.5- inch iPad in key areas within their organization.

Buy This Outperformer

Everything I have mentioned so far convinces me of two things. The first thing is that Apple’s product portfolio is extremely strong with market share gains even after years of sales growth and an increasing number of competitors. The second aspect is Apple’s ability to enter new markets while gaining a large market share. Both its services and Apple Watch are good examples.

Add to this the use in the corporate world and in key locations of multinationals and schools. This will provide Apple with an even stronger customer base.

If you look at the graph below, you see that Apple has consistently outperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY). I strongly believe that the current trend will continue and push this ratio to a fresh new all-time-high.

Considering valuation, it's important to mention that the company is trading at a P/E ratio of 18.2. This is neither expensive nor cheap. Note that higher P/E ratios tend to indicate high-quality earnings. In other words: higher expectations increase the odds of outperformance. Anyhow, considered that Apple might face growth acceleration instead of consistent growth or even slowing, I believe that we might see an even higher valuation over the next few months. My first target is $170 which should not be too hard to reach. After that, we are likely to see $190 or even $200 in the longer term.

Conclusion

Even at these prices, I think that Apple is a good long term buy. There are not many companies that combine technology and the consumer as efficient as Apple while benefiting from major trends. I am opening a small Apple position to which I will add as time passes by.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please use the comment section to share your thoughts and to ask questions if you have any.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.