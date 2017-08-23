Tesla Should Not Merge With Uber

Earlier this week, one of Tesla's (TSLA) early investors proposed the idea that the company merge with Uber (UBER). The ride sharing platform, which currently is in crisis mode, is looking to improve its image, and Jason Calacanis says the companies are on a collision course anyway. While he believes they could beat everyone in transportation if together, I see it as a potential disaster waiting to happen.

First of all, while this technically would be a merger, it would most likely result in Tesla swallowing Uber in an all-equity type deal, despite Uber's valuation being currently around $70 billion and Tesla at $56 billion. That would result in a roughly 125% rise in the outstanding share count for the automaker to about 375 million shares. This is for a company that's already diluted investors by more than 58% over the past five years, as seen below, with a share count likely reaching 175 million sometime next year even without any capital raises (stock-based compensation continues to soar).

(Source: Tesla 10-Q quarterly filings page)

The second reason I don't think this would be a good deal is that it would make Tesla's financial situation a bit worse than it already is. When the company provided its second quarter investor letter, GAAP revenues were $2.79 billion, and the net loss was $401 million, or $336 million after taking out losses related to non-controlling interests from the SolarCity segment. The loss would get much larger, because CNBC just reported that Uber's Q2 loss was $645 million on revenues of just $1.75 billion. That loss could have been much worse, because Uber currently has no CEO, CFO, or President/COO. Pay packages for three executives of a company like this would likely be in the tens of millions a year. Combined, the two company's would have likely lost over $1 billion in the quarter, and cash burn would have been much higher.

The third reason I'm against this is because of the currently tarnished Uber brand. The company has been on the receiving end of more than 430 lawsuits so far this year, including a number of high profile cases. There's multiple proceedings coming from customers, the battle over trade secrets with Waymo, as well as infighting from investors about the course of the company moving forward. Tesla would instantly become involved in all of this mess, at a time where the company is trying to make its major move into the automotive space. I don't think the negative public relations would be worth it.

The final reason is perhaps one that circles back through much of my first three. The early investor promoting this idea believes Elon Musk would becme the CEO of both companies, helping to fill the void of top leadership at Uber. At the moment, Musk really doesn't have enough time to spend with Tesla, given he's also running SpaceX, The Boring Company, and other ventures. Let's not put even more on the plate for someone who has been consistently late meeting many production, delivery, and announcement timelines.

All of this reasoning also ignores perhaps the most important part of this whole process, and that is that Tesla is in the midst of trying to build out its own mobility network. As the automaker gets closer to delivering fully self-driving vehicles, Tesla wants to take advantage of this billion dollar plus revenue opportunity. Does the company really need to essentially spend $70 billion, add to its losses, and worsen its cash flow situation handily to do so? In the end, I think a merger would Tesla and Uber would be a disaster, and I'm looking forward to your thoughts in the comment section below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.