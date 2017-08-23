Why Now Is The Right Time To Short Disney

Walt Disney Company (DIS) has run into a few headwinds recently, both with regard to its core-business and broader macro developments, which could lead to selling pressure on its stock in coming months. Disney is shown in the chart below. After running up close to 700% from its 2009 lows to its 2015 highs, the stock has pulled back considerably in the years since. This is largely due to slowing revenue growth and weakness in its core business strategies.

Operating income has fallen in recent years as both its cable and movie divisions underwhelmed. ESPN, its sports network, has materially impacted Disney's cable business, plagued by higher programming costs and lower advertising revenue, as well as greater than expected severance and contract termination costs. Moreover, ESPN's subscription total at the end of 2016 was 88.4 million, compared with 2010, when the network had more than 100 million subscribers. Less-expensive skinny bundles or opting to not subscribe to pay TV, as is the trend with Millennials, are to blame for this trend.

The company's film portfolio has also underperformed in recent years, and due to negative sentiment in Q2 earnings calls for the movie theater sector, this trend could continue. In the second quarter, Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" had underwhelming domestic sales, while "Cars 3" was also a disappointment.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC), the largest theater chain in North America, had a disappointing quarter as well, which led its market cap to decline by 25% in subsequent days. AMC cited weakness in domestic U.S. cinema viewership, which could further weigh on revenue generated by Disney films in the future.

Additionally, flattening revenue and contracting valuation multiples could drag the stock price lower. In recent years, Disney's stock price was able to achieve impressive gains due to a mixture of both positive operational performance, and growing valuation multiples.

Over the last 10 years, Walt Disney's stock price has risen by over 200%, while revenue is up 57% and its price to sales multiple rose by 48%. With all of the indicators moving in tandem, it signals that the trend higher was a healthy one, but also is vulnerable to stretched valuations and the need for continued operating performance.

Now, with broader markets at record highs, also trading at stretched valuations, and flattening revenues for Disney, the stock price has come under pressure, and could decline further if either operating performance or valuation multiples don't reverse course.

Lastly, equity markets are turning to more defensive positioning, selling consumer cyclical stocks in favor of lower volatility consumer staples. The chart below is of Consumer Discretionary Select SPDR ETF (XLY) over Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP). When the indicator declines, it signals investors are turning more cautious towards the market, and possibly foreshadowing future economic weakness.

In 2017, the indicator has been relatively flat to down, unable to crack above previous highs. This comes as geopolitical tensions rise between the U.S. and North Korea, and policy reform has been largely non-existent. If investors continue to de-risk through the second half of the year, Disney is likely to fall further.

Collectively, Disney's stock is under pressure due to a number of factors. First, its core businesses are weakening, which could further weigh on company performance going forward. Additionally, with flat revenue growth, contracting valuation multiples are weighing on the company's share price. Lastly, the broader market is de-risking, moving money out of consumer cyclicals, and into lower volatility staples. In the coming months, if these trends continue, Disney's stock could decline further.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.