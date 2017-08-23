Seadrill Partners: Significant Short-Term Upside

The backlog of $2.1 billion will last the company eight quarters, but given corporate reality, 4 quarters is a more appropriate deadline.

To me, an investment is simple. I look for a solid balance sheet, sustainable earnings power and idiosyncratic risk. An investment in Seadrill Partners (SDLP) satisfies all of those conditions, at least for the next twelve months. The downside is limited, while the short term upside is as much as 50%. Depending on the rebalancing of the oil market, the up-side could be up to 200%. On the other hand, basing the investment in Seadrill Partners on a potential oil market balance, significantly increases the risk.

Company introduction

SDLP is a partly owned subsidiary of SDRL. SDRL, while producing plenty of free cash flow, has run in to liquidity problems. So much so that the company is likely to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy in the upcoming months. Before the news on August 17th, investors were expecting this filing to have a significant impact on SDLP. This was because SDLP was a co-obligator to certain SDRL bonds. In an event of a SDRL bankruptcy, SDLP would have to fork over more cash than the company has on its balance sheet. Making a SDLP inevitable. Management tried to assure investors that they would do their best to avoid such a disastrous scenario. Still, even if SDLP didn't end up going bankrupt, there were other issues to worry about. There were multiple scenarios priced in:

No agreement between SDRL and creditors and SDLP cross-defaults. Agreement between creditors allowing SDLP to escape cross-default. The agreement would come with punitive covenants and maturities would not be extended, prompting the company to cut its dividend.

The best case scenario was:

Cross-default possibility is removed Maturities are extended Distribution is restored after previously being deferred

While some believed that it was extremely unlikely that SDLP would cross-default, there was virtually no one that believed in this best case scenario. With good reason. The situation looked very perilous for a relatively long time. Anyone suggesting this scenario as likely was hardly taken seriously.

As it turns out, not only did the company remove the possibility of cross-default, they managed to create the best case scenario. Maturities were extended with 30 months, meaning that investors theoretically have 30 months to wait for an oil recovery. I will expand on what I mean by "theoretically" in the following paragraph. It also means that the company has 30 months to try and refinance these maturities with long-term debt. Most importantly, distributions have been restored to $0.10 a quarter, which translates to a 12% yield.

Sustainable earnings for the time being

SDLP is a yield play for most investors, which is why it makes sense to start with assessing the sustainability of earnings. Below is the company's fleet status report.



As we can see, there aren't many rigs coming offline after Q2 2017. Additionally, the current backlog sits at $2.1 billion. Based on the company's recent margins, this should translate into approximately $800 -$900 million in free cash flow within two years. In Q1 2017, the backlog dropped to $2.1 billion from $2.2 billion. In the quarters before, backlog dropped by at least $300 million. This would give one the impression that the bottom appears to be in. Unfortunately, that is not the case at all.

In Q1 2017 the company managed to acquire several contracts which kept the backlog from dropping. The company also makes a habit of announcing the contracts they acquire via press releases. In Q2 2017, there has been no such announcement, which means that we can expect the backlog to drop by at least another $200 million.

The in Q1 2017 awarded contracts was probably largely driven by OPEC optimism. Companies are less willing to commit now that oil sentiment is very bearish. Investors, in general, are reluctant to invest in anything that is not shale. Additionally, we have seen a lot of Shale production come online with oil at $55. This has created a sentiment around oil that is akin to a zero sum game. Higher oil prices won't matter because Shale will flood the market as a result. At least, so the thinking goes.

As such, we should expect the off shore industry to remain depressed for at least the following nine months. The current backlog will last another eight quarters at best. Of course, that is a very theoretical approach. The company will cut its distribution long before the last of the backlog is turned in to revenue. I think it is a more likely that the industry will need to see improvements within four quarters. These improvements can be easily assessed. It is "simply" a matter of acquiring new contracts. In other words, investors do not have 30 months to wait for the industry to improve. The next twelve months will be critical.

The same is true when it comes to refinancing the maturities for more long-term debt. There is no lender willing to refinance when backlog sits at $400 million and the company is unable to acquire new contracts. At that point, the writing will be on the wall.

In conclusion, as of right now, earnings and revenue appear sustainable for the short -- i.e., the next 12 months. Beyond that period, the company will become distressed very quickly absent any industry recovery.

This raises the question: What is the minimum amount of revenue the company needs to service interest payments and maintain distributions? Some back of the napkin calculations shows that the company can make due with annual revenues of around $700 million. As long as the backlog doesn't drop below this level, the distributions should be safe absent any maturities coming due.

A word on the oil market

Personally, I am cautiously optimistic on the oil market. I believe that the oil market will be rebalanced by the end of 2018. IEA supply and demand figures suggest inventory draws of 540k bbl/d, while actual inventory numbers put this figure around 1mm bbl/d. This is sufficient to reduce US inventory levels to their five-year average by March 2018. At the same time, it is insufficient to reduce the OECD inventory levels to their five-year average. IEA estimates that there will be a 60 mmb/d surplus by the time the OPEC agreement ends. On the flip side, demand will increase enough to rebalance the market by the next nine months as oil demand is set to cross the 100 mmb/d threshold in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Valuation

The company trades well below its book value (p/b of 0.24), but as anyone in the industry will tell you, the assets are worth far less than the value on the balance sheet. As such, it's silly to use a book value valuation while the off-shore industry is showing little signs of recovery. Signs of a bottom? Maybe. Recovery? Not just yet. To clarify, these assets were purchased largely based on their earnings power. Since that is now far below previous levels, it would stand to reason that these assets will sell for considerably less.

What we do know is that the company has $840 million in cash on its balance sheet and no maturities until 30 months from now. The dividend payment amounts to $37 million a year, while free cash flow will be at least $400 million per year for the next two years. This would add roughly $700 million to the company's cash position, creating a total cash balance of $1.5 billion.

This illustrates that the company will be able to afford the distributions quite comfortable. Currently, the yield sits at around 12%. An 8% yield would be more appropriate given that default, liquidity, and distribution risk have been either erased completely or for the foreseeable future.

This would create a share price of around $5 dollars. Not coincidentally, this is where SDLP traded before SDLP bankruptcy fears manifested.

Rating: BUY

Price Target: $5

Upside: 50%

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.