J.C. Penney: Cash Flow Will Do Better Than Reported Income

J.C. Penney can likely survive for quite a long time, although its stock does need to see comp declines come to an end.

2017 earnings appear on track to meet guidance, although with the help of gains from real estate.

J.C. Penney (JCP) looks quite capable of making its earnings guidance for 2017, although that will come through gains from real estate. Without the gains from real estate, J.C. Penney would likely post a net loss for 2017. On the other hand, J.C. Penney's depreciation expense is inflated compared to what it needs to maintain its stores and software. Thus, J.C. Penney's accounting income will tend to lag its cash flow by a significant amount.

Insider Purchases

There have been significant insider buys recently, which I view as a modest positive. CEO Marvin Ellison, CFO Jeffrey Davis and directors Javier Teruel and Paul Brown purchased 310,315 shares between them for a total of over $1 million.

The insiders obviously know the business well and believe that J.C. Penney's stock is a good value at this point. I agree to the extent that it probably wouldn't take a huge improvement in J.C. Penney's business for its stock to double. A return to slightly positive comps (such as +1%) and 36% gross margins may be enough for that to occur.

That being said, I wouldn't take the insider buys as a sign to go full throttle in purchasing J.C. Penney stock. Insiders have previously purchased the stock at much higher prices and J.C. Penney has struggled to make its comparable store sales expectations for over a year. While J.C. Penney's various initiatives do sound good in theory, the overall comp results have been mediocre as it makes progress in some areas but then gives it back in others.

2017 Earnings Guidance Looks Fine With Help From Real Estate

J.C. Penney looks quite capable of meeting its earnings guidance for the year, albeit with help from real estate sales. I've modeled out earnings with J.C. Penney doing -1% comps during the rest of 2017 and meeting its second half gross margin expectations (flat to 10 basis points improvement over last year). This results in approximately -1.6% comps for J.C. Penney in 2017 (slightly below guidance but probably a more realistic target, in my opinion). SG&A is modeled at -2.6%, which is also a bit outside guidance range as missing on the original sales and gross margin targets may result in lower incentive compensation for the year. The 2017 fiscal year has 53 weeks, which adds around $150 million to net sales, but the 53rd week is not included in the comparable store sales calculations.

Net Sales $12,244 Gross Margin $4,317 SG&A $3,447 Depreciation $575 Net Real Estate and Other -$187 Total Operating Expenses $3,835 Interest Expense $330 Net Income $152 EPS $0.49

If J.C. Penney adds another $50 million in real estate sales during the second half of 2017 (and it mentioned that it expects a significant transaction in Q4 2016), then it would end up with an EPS of $0.49, within its guidance range. However, without the real estate gains, J.C. Penney would report a slight loss. Real estate gains were baked into J.C. Penney's original guidance, but for a bit over $100 million in 2017 compared to the $187 million that I've modeled here.

J.C. Penney is dealing with high depreciation expense as a result of increased capital expenditure spending from a few years ago. The company's estimated depreciation expense in 2017 is $575 million, compared to $511 million in 2010 when it ended the year with around 25% more stores than it will end 2017 with. Thus, current depreciation expense is a bit inflated compared to what J.C. Penney actually needs to spend to maintain its stores and software. This will make it harder for J.C. Penney to record accounting profits, although it should still be able to deliver positive cash flow without cutting back capital expenditures to unsustainable levels.

Potential 2018 Results

If J.C. Penney can do -1% comps in 2018, it will end up with an estimated $11.627 billion in sales. This is 5% lower net sales than 2017 due to a combination of the store closures, the -1% comps, the lack of liquidation sales and the lack of a 53rd week in 2018.

If gross margins increase by around 35 basis points versus 2017 (after removing the impact of liquidation sales), then it would end up with around $4.174 billion in gross margin. SG&A may end up at $3.35 billion, which would be a 1% increase from 2017 levels after removing the 53rd week SG&A of approximately $30 million and the $100 million in SG&A related to stores that closed after the first half of 2017. The SG&A number is probably conservative.

$ Million 2018 Net Sales $11,627 Gross Margin $4,174 SG&A $3,350 EBITDA $824

That level of EBITDA may be enough to allow J.C. Penney to generate around $150 million to $200 million in cash flow (without additional asset sales) after allowing for its quarterly term loan payments. J.C. Penney will have noticeably lower interest costs in 2018 (having retired over $500 million in debt in 2017) along with lower capital expenditures due to a smaller store base.

Debt Maturities

Here's a look at J.C. Penney's remaining unsecured debt maturities. If the company can manage its unsecured debt maturities from 2018 to 2020, it will have no significant unsecured debt maturities remaining until 2036. J.C. Penney does have around $2.147 billion in secured debt outstanding, but there probably shouldn't be a major problem with getting secured debt refinanced.

Year 2018 2019 2020 2023 2026 2036 2037 2097 $ Million $190 $175 $400 $10 $2 $388 $313 $500

J.C. Penney has a good chance of addressing its 2018 and 2019 debt maturities via cash flow. For 2020, it may need to partly refinance its $400 million in maturities or sell additional assets. Another option would be to use its asset-based credit facility to help cover part of the $400 million and then use cash flow in future years to pay down its credit facility.

Conclusion

While J.C. Penney's results have not met expectations, it still looks quite capable of generating a decent amount of positive cash flow without further asset sales or store closures. J.C. Penney should be able to deal with its debt maturities over the next few years and further reduce its interest costs.

With the lack of unsecured debt maturities for a long time after 2020, J.C. Penney can probably survive for quite some time as long as it keeps its comparable store sales decline to the low-single digits. However, J.C. Penney does need to halt its comparable store sales decline for its stock to get back to where it was last year.

Author's Note: If you thought this article was interesting, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "Follow" next to Elephant Analytics. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.