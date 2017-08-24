Kimberly-Clark: Should Dividend Investors Be Concerned?

The past six months' performance was also weak, and EPS guidance for the balance of the year has been slightly lowered.

Kimberly-Clark has been struggling with sales and profits over the past two years.

Analysis

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) shares haven't had a great year. While not showing a loss, KMB shares are only up 6.7% from the beginning of the year, lagging the S&P by 0.7%.

It's not surprising when you look at Kimberly-Clark's growth over the last few years. Earnings growth has been constrained by a weak sales environment, stiff competition and higher input costs. And it doesn't look like the environment is going to get much better in the near future.

KMB has trimmed its full year 2017 net sales and organic sales expectations to be only slightly better than 2016, versus previous guidance of a 1% to 2% improvement in net sales and organic sales. It further refined its full year 2017 EPS guidance to the low end of its target range of $6.20 to $6.35. At the low end EPS guidance of $6.20, this would mean a 3.5% improvement over 2016’s full year EPS of $5.99.

As Dividend Investors, this has us asking the question:

Are Dividends Sustainable?

Kimberly-Clark has a sterling dividend record. As a Dividend Aristocrat, Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend payout for 44 consecutive years.

Since 2007, KMB shareholders have see the annual dividend increase a whopping 81%; from $2.03 to $3.68 by the end of 2016. Over this nine-year period, the annual compounded growth rate of KMB’s dividend is a notable 6.8% from 2007 to 2016.

We believe there are a few factors what will impact the sustainability of the dividends in the short and long term:

1. Earnings Growth. Despite a weak performance for the first half of the year, and lowered expectations for the remainder of 2017, KMB remains profitable and expects positive EPS growth of 3.5%, mainly coming from a slight improvement in net sales and organic sales and continued implementation of company cost cutting programs.

Although cost cutting to improve operating efficiency can only protect profits over a short time frame, the company has demonstrated that it has the capability to improve sales volume as it showed in 2015 when it achieved a 5% organic sales growth. The long term sustainability of dividends is of course dependent on the company being able to improve its top line (net sales/organic sales) performance over time.

2. Payout Ratio. Since 2011, Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio has generally ranged from 60% to 65%. The one exception was in 2015, when its payout ratio reached 207% due to weak net sales diminished by foreign exchange effects (despite a strong 5% improvement in organic sales).

The payout ratio currently stands at 63%, which is in-line with the company's history. If top-line performance or bottom-line earnings continue to erode, this ratio could balloon to unstable levels.

3. Health of Balance Sheet. KMB pays out about $1.37 billion in dividends yearly, or roughly $340 million in quarterly dividend payments.

As of June 30, 2017 KMB’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $1.05 billion. It is clear the next quarterly dividend is payable in October 2017.

And even if sales and earnings in 2017 remain flat vs 2016, with more than $600 million in cashflow coming in per quarter, the company can easily make up the 320 million difference in between current cash on the books, and pledged dividends for the year.

4. Dividend Policy/Dividend Track Record. KMB has demonstrated a strong commitment to returning money to its shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments. In 2015, despite a downturn in profits, it continued to increase dividend payments (this resulted in its payout ratio reaching 207% for that year).



This is a clear indication that the company is committed to defending its dividend policy and its 44-year track record of increasing dividend payouts despite temporary reversals in its earnings performance.



Conclusions

Despite the uninspiring earnings performance of Kimberly-Clark over the past six months and the weak earnings outlook for the remainder of the year, the company remains profitable and the dividend performance of the stock remains attractive.

Dividend investors should not be unduly concerned over the sustainability of KMB dividends as the company has demonstrated a strong commitment to defending its dividend policy and track record through temporary reversals in its profitability.

The current weakness in the share price of KMB presents an attractive opportunity to buy the stock. It currently trades at a P/E of 20.4X (TTM), representing a discount to peers Procter & Gamble (PG) at 24.9X P/E and Unilever (UL) at 23.9X P/E.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KMB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Ernesto Baron, one of our Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.