Genworth: Deal Risk Can Work In Your Favor

Substantial pessimism as to the completion of the Genworth (NYSE:GNW) deal to be acquired by China Oceanwide presents an opportunity for the smart investor.

The Deal

As we see, the shares have never traded near the "deal price" of $5.43. The market has its doubts on the Genworth buyout. The merger agreement deadline is Nov 30, 2017, according to the company.

"Genworth strongly believes the pending transaction with Oceanwide is the best option for our shareholders, policyholders and other stakeholders," said Tom McInerney, president and CEO of Genworth. "The transaction will strengthen Genworth's financial position in the mortgage insurance and long term care insurance markets."

Investors have been skeptical of this deal from the beginning.

"What appears to be a hastily arranged weekend sale to China's Oceanwide Holdings Group for $5.43 per share in cash isn't getting much respect from investors, who have driven Genworth (GNW -8.1%) down to $4.89 in morning action today As part of the deal, China Oceanwide has agreed to pump in more than $1B into Genworth to address maturing debt and the LTC business."

Possible re-negotiation

Analysts have speculated that a re-negotiated deal could happen below $4 per share.

Overview of China Oceanwide: Property developer-turned conglomerate

Founded in 1985 by Lu Zhiqiang, China Oceanwide started as a property developer in Mr. Lu's native Shandong province in eastern China.

Nationwide conglomerate:

Banking, insurance, energy, media and technology.

It has moved its headquarters to Beijing as its reach has grown.

Its assets now are worth more than $20 billion.

Stake in the world's biggest PC maker

China Oceanwide is the third-largest shareholder in Legend Holdings Corp., the controlling shareholder of the world's biggest personal-computer maker Lenovo Group (OTCPK:LNVGY).

Oceanwide's wealthy founder

Mr. Lu and his family's holdings make him the ninth-richest person in China, with a $13 billion fortune, according to a Chinese list called the Hurun Report. Despite his growing holdings in the U.S., Mr. Lu, 64, has kept a lower profile abroad than many other Chinese tycoons, such as Alibaba (BABA) Group Holding Ltd.'s Jack Ma or Dalian Wanda Group Co.'s Wang Jianlin.

U.S. real estate

China Oceanwide has put big money into the U.S. real estate market by funding developments from New York to Hawaii. Those include Oceanwide Plaza, a mixed-use project in downtown Los Angeles that will host a new luxury Park Hyatt hotel.

Founding shareholder of major Chinese lender

In 1996, China Oceanwide was a founding shareholder in China's first commercial bank backed by private-sector capital: China Minsheng Banking Corp.

Virtually No deal arbitrage

In a normal deal situation, the shares would trade much closer to the proposed deal price. Genworth shares trade ~ $3.45 and the offer price is $5.43. Obviously, there is substantial skepticism that the deal will go through at that level, or possibly at all. Analysts already have voiced their opinions that the deal will be re-negotiated. This is already known. And the share price and options reflect this uncertainty.

Other bidders for Genworth

The other reason the shares should be higher is the possibility of another offer emerging. The share price and lack of option premium tells you that this is not a likely possibility.

Valuation: real world vs. theoretical

Analysts have frequently tried to explain how Genworth is undervalued. And have been doing so for nearly a decade. One bullish analyst has a $9 "sum of the parts" valuation on the shares. Another analyst sees the sum of the parts value of the shares at $4.23 but warns the shares could trade below $1 if this deal falls apart. The company does trade at a very low price to book value. However, it has challenges that have created this situation.

History: Challenging businesses

Huge liabilities in the LTC business, low earnings, strange mix of businesses, charge offs, and liquidity issues have hampered Genworth.

Continuing problems at the business:

"More troubles at Genworth's long-term care unit, with the company saying it would increase LTC claim reserves by $400M-$450M after an annual review, resulting in an after-tax Q3 charge of $260M-$300M. The company will also book a non-cash charge of $275M-$325M related to deferred tax assets that are now not expected to be used prior to expiration."

The shares have lagged the overall market by a huge margin as hopeful investors hope for any transaction to unlock value.

As such, I only see minimal upside in the shares. See my previous article, Genworth: So Much Risk, So Little Upside.

However, I still see an opportunity for aggressive investors in Genworth.

(For aggressive investors/ traders or investors only):

Sell deal risk

Sell the December 15 $3.00 Puts at .40.

If the shares stay at $3.50, keep the premium for a return of ~ 13% over 115 days. On an annualized basis, the return would be ~42%

If the deal is re-negotiated

If the deal is renegotiated and the shares trade below $3.50, one would own Genworth shares at a cost of $2.60



Who does this make sense for:

Current shareholders who realize the risk/reward for the current deal is unattractive.

Investors who like Genworth stock and would be happy to own it at $2.60 or below.

and would be happy to own it at or below. Or as a conservative speculation, since the strategy assumes that a deal is re-negotiated.

Risk

The risk is that a deal is definitively called off. And there is no ongoing negotiation. Genworth is left with a struggling business and must try to collect a breakup fee with a company based in China. I see this as a low probability, as China Oceanwide has already invested a large amount of time to making this transaction happen.

Conclusion

Deal risk in Genworth presents an opportunity for investors and traders to profit via an approach of selling the deal risk. This gives the bullish investor/ trader a chance to profit.