Build Your Own Global REIT Portfolio

The resulting yield is generated purely from dividends and additional yield can be generated by selling investments as needed.

Building your own global REIT portfolio takes time but is worth the effort for many investors.

We recently wrote about Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) and were not too thrilled with its distribution policies. While chronic distributions in excess of underlying investment income is a general feature of the closed-end fund group, the numbers on AWP were excessive even against that benchmark. As an alternative we suggest that investors consider building their own global REIT portfolio.

Advantages of individual REITs vs. CEFs

No return of principal in general as long as underlying stocks are paying less than what they earn. Full understanding of what actual real yields are. Ability to sell holdings as needed when you need funds over and above the regular distribution vs. having a fund that is forced to regularly sell holdings all the time to distribute your principal back to you. No management fees. Ability to deploy options strategies on individual names to enhance returns.

Disadvantages of individual REITs vs. CEFs

Additional time and effort spent researching stocks. Trading fees may be higher for a smaller portfolio. Margin rates for individuals who employ leverage will generally be higher than what CEFs can get.

The Top 7

After considering these, if you decide that building your own global REIT portfolio is worth it, then please consider my favourites for foreign geographic exposure. All graphs sourced from respective company websites.

1) Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

The first one on the list and my favourite for capital appreciation is MPW. MPW owns and leases acute care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation services. It has over 269 properties in 5 countries, which are leased to over 30 operators.

The current yield of 7.6% results in a 70% payout ratio. Geographically, MPW might be the best baby step for people uncomfortable with overseas investments as MPW's non-US exposure comes to just about 17.0%

2) WP Carey (WPC)

WPC is a triple net lease REIT and an amazingly undervalued one at that. It churns out steady increases in funds from operations (FFO) and dividends year after year and still trades at less than 13 times 2017 FFO.

With 33% non-US exposure, WPC is a good balanced REIT for any portfolio.

3) Global Net Lease (GNL)

This is the highest yielder in our list and is split evenly between US and Non-US properties. The Non-US properties are in AA or AAA rated European countries including UK, Germany and Netherlands.

GNL has a weighted average lease term of 9.5 years and very low retail exposure. We have written about this in more detail here.

4) British Land (OTCPK:BTLCY)

BTLCY is a pure UK REIT with properties evenly split between retail and office. Brexit fears have created a heavy selloff on this one and it trades at a large discount to its NAV and historical valuations. The yield is the smallest in our list, but the capital appreciation potential is excellent. We have done a more rigorous analysis on this REIT here.

5) Northwest Healthcare Properties (OTC:NWHUF)

Primarily trading on the TSX, this REIT provides access to hospitals and medical office buildings in Canada, Germany, Brazil, Australia and New Zealand.

The comfortably covered 7.4% yield is nothing to scoff at and the CEO owns close to 30% of the stock. The stock currently trades at a 15% discount to the fair value of its properties based on IFRS.

6) Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

While technically not a REIT, it pretty much functions like one. BPY owns 146 office properties totaling over 100 million Sq.Ft. in key gateway markets including New York City, London, Toronto, Los Angeles, Sydney and Berlin. BPY also owns 125 prime retail properties totalling 125 million Sq.Ft. through its 34% ownership stake in General Growth Properties (GGP). 47% of its NOI comes from Non-US sources. BPY regularly buys back its own shares when they are trading at a discount to their fair value. If it executes its ambitious growth plans, it will double the dividend over the next 7-8 years.

7) Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF)

One of the best Canadian REITs is trading at 9X FFO and yielding 8.2%. Problems in Calgary office market have temporarily slowed this REIT down, but management has handled the issues with great skill.

Artis is a good way to gain exposure to all 3 major types of properties north of the border, while still deriving 39% of total NOI from the US.

Conclusion

The above 7 REITs give great geographic diversification without sacrificing quality. We own all of them, with larger stakes in GNL, NWHUF and MPW than the others.

At a 6.90% "real yield" that is full covered by funds from operations, you can have most of your cake and eat it too. To us such REITs present very compelling alternatives to funds like AWP, which pretty much distribute 75% of their dividends from liquidation of shares.

Note: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. For OTC listed REITs withholding tax may apply depending on your location and the type of account in which it is held.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW, WPC, GNL, BPY, ARESF, NWHUF, BTLCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.