Nasdaq 100 Dividend Dog Top Gains Credited To Mattel & Fastenal Per August Broker Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five August top-yield NASDAQ 100 dividend dog stocks showed 16.29% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Low price small dogs again dominated the August NASDAQ 100.

"The Nasdaq-100 Index includes the 100 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The Nasdaq Market based on market capitalization." Of 100 paying dividends, 40 show yields over 1.0%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Expected 18.1% To 41 % Net Gains For August Top Ten Nasdaq 100 Dogs

Four of ten top yield Nasdaq 100 dividend dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. They are tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Nasdaq 100 dogs was graded by Wall St. brokers as 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for August 2018:

Viacom (VIAB) was projected to net $410.10, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 72% more than the market as a whole.

Mattel (MAT) was expected to net $309.48, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Seagate Technology (STX) netted $283.88 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 68% more than the market as a whole.

Fastenal (FAST) was projected to net $260.46, based on target price estimates from thirteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Analog Devices (ADI) was projected to net $214.23 based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% more than the market as a whole.

Starbucks (SBUX) was projected to net $206.72, based on a median target estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

Microchip Technology (MCHP) was projected to net $192.41, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

KLA-Tencor (WDC) was projected to net $186.16, based on a median target price estimate from thirteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 75% more than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems (WBA) was projected to net $181.43 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from twenty-two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% more than the market as a whole.

CSX Corporation (CSX) was projected to net $181.23, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 24.26% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 38% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

49 Top Nasdaq 100 Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Nasdaq 100 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Nasdaq 100 stocks selected 8/21/17 by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock Seagate Technology (STX) [1] was the one of six technology firms in the top ten.

The other technology representatives placed second, third, sixth, eighth and ninth. They were Qualcomm (QCOM) [2], Cisco Systems (CSCO) [3], Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) [6] CA (CA) [8], and Intel (INTC) [9].

A lone consumer cyclical representative placed fourth, Mattel (MAT) [4]. Two industrials representatives placed fifth, and seventh, Paychex (PAYX) [5], and Fastenal (FAST) [7].

A lone consumer defensive firm placed ninth, Kraft Heinz, (KHC) [9], to complete the NASDAQ 100 top ten for August.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Nasdaq 100 Dogs Showed 17.63% To 40.16% Upsides To August, 2018, With No Losers Reported

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Forecast (31) A 14.15% Median Price Upside And (32) A 15.2% Net Gain From 30 Nasdaq 100 Upside Dogs Come August, 2018

Nasdaq 100 top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of August 21, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per-share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 12.7% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 11.9% in the coming year.

Notice then the price vector is higher and headed away from the projected dividend pathway. This indicates an increasing over-priced, over-bought, condition for these top Nasdaq dogs. The dividends may be solid, but you are paying a steep price bid up by Mr. Market.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast An 16.29% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Nasdaq 100 Dividend Stocks To August, 2018

Ten top Nasdaq 100 dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Nasdaq 100 dividend dogs selected 8/21/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected (33) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Nasdaq 100 Dogs To Fetch 19% Vs. (34) 16.35% Net Gains by All Ten by August, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Nasdaq 100 kennel by yield were predicted to produce 17.72% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The second lowest priced Nasdaq 100 top yield dogVodafone Group (VOD) was projected to deliver the best net gain of 22.31%.

The five lowest-priced top yield Nasdaq 100 dividend dogs for August 21 were: Mattel (MAT); Cisco Systems (CSCO); Seagate Technology (STX); CA, Inc. (CA); Intel (INTC) with prices ranging from $16.42 to $34.92.

Five higher-priced Nasdaq 100 dividend dogs for August 21 were: Fastenal (FAST); Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM); Qualcomm (QCOM); Paychex (PAYX); Kraft Heinz (KHC), whose prices ranged from $39.97to $84.55.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

