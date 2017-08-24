Prospect Capital: Finally Priced For A Dividend Cut?

This article shows the best case scenario for dividend coverage for PSEC as well as discussing its overall risk profile.

However, I start with the overall expected pricing for the sector including historical and current yield spreads that are also discussed.

I spend quite a bit of time and effort projecting dividend coverage and risk profiles for each BDC so that I can properly assess appropriate pricing for each company.

This article is a follow-up to "Prospect Capital: Downgrade" from earlier this year (see chart below) that mentioned the following:

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) had a material decline in interest income from recurring sources that will continue to put pressure on upcoming dividend coverage.

The reduced coupon for First Tower and "lower future expected cash flows" from CLO investments are some of the drivers.

I have downgraded PSEC to a Dividend Coverage Level 4 implying that a dividend reduction is likely later this year.

The current market pricing for PSEC does not take into account an upcoming dividend reduction

This article is also a follow-up to "Prospect Capital: Expected Dividend Cut Of 20% To 30%" from last week and I will be focusing on whether or not the stock is already appropriately priced for the size of the dividend cut needed.

The stock price for Prospect Capital has recently hit a new low for the year likely for the reasons discussed in the articles linked above. However, the stock is starting to rebound as investors wait for the upcoming fiscal year-end results on Monday, August 28, 2017, after the close of the markets.

General BDC Pricing

As most readers are well aware, I spend quite a bit of time and effort projecting dividend coverage and risk profiles for each BDC so that I can properly assess appropriate pricing for each company. However, I start with the overall expected pricing for the sector including historical and current yield spreads. Please read the following articles for more details.

Previous pricing-related articles:

Are BDCs Overbought or Oversold?

I closely watch the yield spreads between BDCs and other investments including the BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B Index (Corp B). The current spread is almost 4.1% (the difference between 9.9% for BDCs and 5.8% for Corp B). Yield spreads are important to monitor as they can indicate when a basket of investments is overbought or oversold compared to other yield-related investments. However, it is also important to point that general market yields can change at any time. Also, spreads change over time depending on perception of risk and that these are only averages that then need to be assigned a range for assessing individual investments/BDCs. BDCs can be volatile and timing is everything for investors who want to get the "biggest bang for their buck" but still have a higher-quality portfolio that will deliver consistent returns over the long-term.

Source: FRED & BDC Buzz

The following chart shows uses the information from the previous chart showing the average yield spread between BDCs and Corp B. I consider BDCs oversold when yields approach 4.5% higher and overbought when yields are closer to 2.5% higher. This would imply that BDCs are currently oversoldrelative to Corp B debt yields.

Source: FRED & BDC Buzz

Establishing a Range of Yields for BDCs

Initially, I start with a baseline average yield that is driven by various comparable investment spreads. As mentioned earlier, the current average yield for BDCs is around 9.9% and still almost 4.1% higher than the current effective yield of the BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B index, so I am comfortable using an expected average yield of 9.4% as a baseline.

Then I use a spreadsheet to calculate the “standard deviation” or [σ] of the current yields to develop an appropriate range. The following diagram shows a typical “bell curve” or normal distribution of results, with 95% represented within 2 standard deviations of the mean. The current standard deviation [σ] is around 1.3%. I use 2.0 σ to come up with a range that should accommodate around 95% of all BDCs, which calculates to yields between 6.8% and 12.0% as shown in the diagram below.

Source: BDC Buzz

Assigning a Range of Yields for BDCs

Once I have established an appropriate yield range for BDCs, I assign a corresponding yield to each BDC using rankings of risk and dividend coverage. However, as discussed in previous reports, risk and dividend coverage are very interrelated on many levels. BDCs with lower dividend coverage are more likely to “reach for yield” and/or grow the portfolio during frothy lending periods, taking on increased risk.

Riskier portfolios eventually have higher credit issues that drive lower earnings and dividend cuts. Credit issues also drive lower net asset value per share, which is critical for BDCs that use higher amounts leverage due to the requirements for BDCs to have a 200% asset coverage ratio as defined in the 1940 Act. This roughly equates to a 1:1 debt-to-equity ratio for most BDCs. Keep in mind that "net asset value" is the equity of the company. After assessing risk rankings and dividend coverage potential, I assign an appropriate yield to each BDC relative to its peers, which correlates to an appropriate price.

Risk (portfolio credit quality and vintage, quality of management, historical credit and NAV performance, effective leverage ratios, portfolio diversification, rate sensitivity, and the need to reach for yield to sustain dividends)

(portfolio credit quality and vintage, quality of management, historical credit and NAV performance, effective leverage ratios, portfolio diversification, rate sensitivity, and the need to reach for yield to sustain dividends) Dividend Coverage (historical and projected dividend coverage, yield compression sustainability, repayment exposure, recurring vs. onetime dividend and fee income, PIK vs. cash, EPS growth/decline, operational cost efficiency)

Source: BDC Buzz

Assessing Risk for PSEC

I consider PSEC to have a higher risk portfolio due to the continued rotation into higher yield assets during a period of potentially higher defaults and later stage credit cycle concerns, growing CLO exposure now almost 18% combined with online consumer loans of 6.5%, consumer finance of 8.0% and oil and gas exposure of 2.6%. As discussed later, S&P Ratings also considers the CLO, real estate and online lending to be riskier allocations that currently account for 34% of the portfolio.

Source: BDC Buzz

Also, the company has been originating higher amounts of second-lien debt and the amount of first-lien has declined from 51.5% to 48.8% as shown in the charts below.

Source: PSEC Investor Presentation

PSEC continues to maximize the amount of non-qualified investments in its portfolio as it reaches for higher portfolio yield. BDCs are allowed a maximum of 30% of total assets to be considered “non-qualified” which includes CLOs, consumer finance and a portion of the real-estate investments.

As predicted in the previous articles, there is the potential for declining yields in the online non-prime consumer loans due to negative trends with online lending companies including recent rising default rates and the potential for increased regulation. Consumer credit has generally performed well, but the online lending market where PSEC purchases loans has started to experience higher-than-expected charge off rates. There is also a good chance that PSEC invests in higher risk online unsecured consumer loans to achieve above market yields as shown in the table below with 77% in "near-prime" lower FICO scores.

Source: PSEC Investor Presentation

For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, NAV per share declined by 2.0% mostly due to:

Markdown in non-accruals including USES Corp. and Nixon, Inc. (see below).

and (see below). Dividends paid in excess of earnings.

CLO markdowns due to the previously discussed lower expected cash flows.

Markdown in First Tower .

. Markdowns in other investments (see below).

Source: BDC Buzz

Edmentum Ultimate Holdings was added to non-accrual status during the recent quarter and some of the previous non-accrual investments were written down further including USES Corp., Spartan Energy Services and Nixon, Inc.. Total non-accruals remain around $209 million at cost (or 3.4% of the portfolio) and $86 million at fair value (or 1.4% of the portfolio) as shown in the table below.

Source: BDC Buzz

Primary Concerns for PSEC:

Declining returns from online consumer loans and CLO investments.

Higher management fees and operating expenses that have historically contributed to two dividend cuts over the last six years.

over the last six years. Having a higher risk profile portfolio with maximized 30% non-qualified bucket leaving management with less flexibility for strategic portfolio growth.

Incentive compensation that does not take into account capital losses and incentivizes management to take increased risks with investors’ capital. Also, the incentive fee hurdle of 7% gives shareholder less dividend protection even compared to other higher yielding BDCs at 8%.

Reliance on dividend and fee income and the need to use higher amounts of leverage to support dividends, even if they are reduced.

Perceived shareholder trust issues with management and lack of share repurchases that could drive higher NAV and NII per share.

Standard & Poor's Ratings

Prospect Capital Corp. – Credit Rating: BBB-/Negative

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

Second-largest externally managed business development company

Focus on senior secured investments

Diversified funding sources and strong liquidity

Weaknesses:

Higher portfolio risk because of investments in collateralized loan obligation residual interests, real estate, and online lending

Illiquid investments that may constrain financial flexibility in adverse markets

Outlook

The negative rating outlook on Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) reflects our expectation that we could downgrade the company over the next 18-24 months if its debt to equity rises to more than 0.85x or its asset coverage ratio declines below 220%, and if we expect the company to sustain these levels over several quarters. We could also lower the ratings if we observe a material increase in portfolio risk or portfolio deterioration. This could include a significant rise in nonaccruals and unrealized and realized losses that could result in the realized return on average portfolio investments decreasing below 5% or non-deal-dependent income coverage of both interest and dividends decreasing below 1x. S&P Global Ratings could revise its outlook to stable if PSEC significantly improves its leverage, bringing its debt to adjusted total equity (NYSE:ATE) below 1x, and reduces risk in its investment portfolio.

Rationale

Our ratings on PSEC reflect the company's market position as the second-largest externally managed business development company (NYSE:BDC) by market capitalization, focus largely on senior secured investments, relatively diversified portfolio, and strong liquidity. However, PSEC has somewhat higher portfolio risk than most other BDCs because of its investments in collateralized loan obligation (CLO) residual interest, real estate, and online lending, which we view as riskier and less transparent than more typical BDC investment strategies. Similar to other BDCs, PSEC has generally illiquid investments, which may constrain financial flexibility in adverse markets--a rating weakness, in our view.

Source: S&P Ratings

Best Case Projections for PSEC

The following analysis is similar to the one provided in the previous article and shows my "best case" scenario including:

Higher non-recurring income from fees and dividends from portfolio companies (this is the primary differences between my base case projections).

Improved portfolio yield

Higher use of leverage of portfolio growth (drives asset coverage ratio below S&P comfort levels).

Source: BDC Buzz

Pricing for PSEC

The size of dividend cut will depend on many things including the items listed above but keep in mind that if the company continues invest in riskier assets and "reaching for yield" as well as higher use of leverage, it would have an impact on its risk profile.

As mentioned in the previous article, I believe that the company should reduce its dividend by 28% to $0.72/year ($0.06/month) but management has a history of under-earning the dividend (see chart below), contributing to continued NAV per share declines. This means that the company could have a smaller reduction of 20% which would be $0.80/year and is currently what I am using to price the stock at $8.00 or 10% dividend yield which I believe is optimistic but I'm giving PSEC the benefit of the doubt including a stable NAV per share. However, if there are continued credit issues and NAV declines as well as continued signs of reaching for yield a deteriorating risk profile, I would need to obviously reprice the stock lower and closer to $7.00.

I believe that the market is currently pricing PSEC using an expected dividend yield of 10% (for less need to reach for yield and lower dividend) and 11%:

$0.80/year dividend at 11% = $7.27 share price

$0.72/year dividend at 10% = $7.20 share price (safer dividend)

Source: BDC Buzz



