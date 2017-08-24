Diagnosing Merck (Part 2 Of 2)

I continue to avoid MRK until a broader, more dynamic portfolio of products exists and the pipeline appears more promising.

Questions are raised about why MRK did not acquire assets after the Great Recession when they were relatively cheap.

This suggests that the pipeline should be robust for MRK to be expected to provide alpha.

Part 1 reviewed MRK's marketed pharmaceuticals and found them mostly off-patent or elderly, with one drug, Keytruda, the notable exception.

Introduction - Summary of Part 1

In the Part 1 of this series, I analyzed, or "diagnosed" Merck (MRK) as a Big Pharma company with a strong balance sheet and that could be thought of as having four earning parts:

the immuno-oncology mega-blockbuster Keytruda

numerous aging or off-patent individual drugs

a good vaccine business

an animal health business.

The article included an exercise that involved guesstimating what the present after-tax value of Keytruda might be worth. The article said that Keytruda might have led to MRK being overvalued by certain investors, and that in general, the Big Pharma, high-dividend-paying group might be systematically overvalued.

My estimate is that MRK's $170 B market cap exceeds the present value of its marketed assets by a material amount. Since we want to buy into an asset such as a pharmaceutical stock the present value of which exceeds our purchase price, how investors think about MRK's pipeline and general enterprise value may well determine whether they wish to purchase MRK as anything other than a bond substitute at its $170 B valuation. And if the stock is overvalued enough, even MRK may prove much worse than a safe bond.

This article presents some facts plus analysis/opinion for your consideration, beginning with some comments about MRK's pipeline. The first part of the discussion revisits a favorite topic of mine, the propensity of corporations to pump their stock price by emphasizing non-standard and misleading accounting; then moves on to more specific comments. Of course, the general financial media is usually happy to go along.

MRK's pipeline - overview

The company is generating revenues at a run rate around $40 B annually. Its R&D spending has been about 15% of revenues, roughly average for the Big Pharma industry. The accounting for R&D is relevant due to MRK's emphasis on non-GAAP "earnings."

When R&D is performed in-house (use of CROs to perform clinical trials is considered "in-house" for accounting purposes), investors get the benefit of conservative accounting. That's because the R&D expenses are charged against current earnings. In theory, they could be capitalized over the expected life of the asset, i.e. the molecule being developed. Then, a write-off could be taken if and when the molecule does not reach the market or gets sold for less than the investment in it; but since most molecules never make it to market, that would create a lumpiness at the end of the process, so it's not a great idea.

What this means is that there are no amortization or depreciation charges if a hit product is developed. This is important, especially for small companies that emerge with a hit product.

However, all big pharma companies and biotechs make technology-based acquisitions. They simply cannot do everything in-house. Suddenly, when acquiring R&D, MRK and virtually all its Big Pharma and biotech competitors act as though the cost of the acquisition was "special." This being "special" leads them to segregate the cost out as "one time" or the like and exclude it from a "non-GAAP" calculation that unfortunately the SEC allows to be called "earnings."

But we know in our personal and business lives that money out the door is an expense. That's true whether it is for travel expenses, a cell phone bill or a development-stage asset. So it's not special, it's just part of doing business, and business produces lumpy income and expenditures.

So I judge MRK's EPS via GAAP, noting of course discrete amounts of cash flows in and out such as MRK's large payment to BMS (BMY) in Q4 2016 to begin to compensate BMY for potentially infringing its patents covering Keytruda's rival, Opdivo.

Moving on, the MRK pipeline looks like this, from the company's website:

This looks impressive; in a sense it is, but a great deal of the Phase 2 and Phase 3 stuff relates to post-approval trials for Keytruda.

Another way to look at this is per the latest 10-Q, p. 42. This is awkward to show in an article, but if you are interested in more detail, this will help you. While it is not as new, little has changed.

The above graphic shows 6 products "under review."

That's mildly misleading, however. A vaccine for children and an anti-viral with little sales potential make up 2 of the 6.

Of the other 4, all are anti-diabetics, one of which is a combo for Japan; of the two drugs in the combo, only one was developed by MRK (Januvia).

The other 3 of the 6 are ertugliflozin and two combos with it, one with metformin and one with Januvia. These are being co-developed with Pfizer (PFE). The other 2 products are just combos of ertugliflozin with another anti-diabetic.

The leader in the -flozin class is Jardiance, the first anti-diabetic to show positive results in a cardiovascular outcomes trial, or CVOT. It is marketed by Lilly (LLY) and is a success story from the Boehringer Ingelheim-LLY alliance in diabetes. Two other flozins are marketed in the US, Farxiga and Invokana.

Assuming ertugliflozin is approved, we will get FDA's view of its safety and efficacy. For now, I'm treating it and its combos as 'meh' products, especially given that MRK is sharing the products with PFE.

In the days when MRK actually merited a premium P/E, i.e. in the '80s and '90s, coming into a therapeutic category several years after the leader was not typical of MRK, not unless there was a medical advance from a next-generation product. Coming in 4th in a drug class with a shared product, and getting 3 products out of the one drug, is not an activity associated with a high P/E stock, and MRK has been running over a 30X P/E for some time.

Now, a few comments on individual products in MRK's Phase 3 R&D program.

Anacetrapib

This is a Phase 3 product that has completed a major CVOT. I discussed this in an article on June 28 after summary results broke. The title introduces the topic: Comments On REVEAL, Merck's CETP Inhibitor Study. These were the first three bullet points in the summary:

MRK has released limited top line data about REVEAL, a CV outcomes study for its CETP inhibitor, anacetrapib.

The study was statistically significant, thus a success to at least some degree; how strong the data were was not stated.

The press release suggested to many that MRK does not have a high degree of confidence in anacetrapib's commercial viability.

We will learn more information about this drug in a presentation at a meeting on August 29.

Anacetrapib was not expected to give a positive CVOT result, given several failures in this drug class previously. So, given a positive result, the additional surprise was that MRK expressed a lot of hesitancy about whether it will even file for marketing approval. It stated that it was going to discuss the results both with regulators and key opinion leaders in the field before deciding whether to even file a New Drug Application with the FDA.

This hesitancy raises several additional questions in my mind. The main ones are:

why wouldn't MRK be ready to decide on a go/no-go decision within days after a full look at the data? Wouldn't it have created a decision matrix to cover all the possibilities?

and, if they were not ready, why discuss the uncertainty in the press release, rather than just announcing top-line results and moving on?

But the main questions are in the first bullet point. Why has MRK spent huge amounts of money, many years of research, etc., only not to know what to do with the results of this study within a few days of analyzing it? Is there something wrong with MRK's planning on such a major product?

The commercial potential of anacetrapib remains unknown, but I don't like the vibes.

Moving on...

Vericiguat

MRK is partnering with the drug's inventor, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY). This drug, "veri" for short, is proposed to assist patients with CHF, i.e. congestive heart failure. The proposed mechanism of action is unproven, so this is an adventurous project. Veri underwent two Phase 2 studies, SOCRATES-PRESERVED and SOCRATES-REDUCED. The former was in patients with CHF and normal cardiac pumping function (ejection fraction); the latter was in patients with impaired ejection fraction.

The "PRESERVED" study was clearly unsuccessful; further development of veri for that indication was terminated. As far as "REDUCED" goes, a trade publication headlined its report on the decision of MRK/BAYRY this way:

Bayer and Merck take high-risk heart failure drug into phase III Embarks on final study of vericiguat despite it not meeting objectives in phase II trial

That this decision was a bit of a surprise is easy to see.

This "go" decision continues a trend of a number of companies not giving up on a compound that fails in Phase 2, which is usually thought of as the "proof of concept" study. However, it is more typical in those situations to repeat the Phase 2 program, using the data from the failed study to generate new hypotheses which then are tested in another, more refined proof of concept study. Moving to Phase 3 without having done a successful trial, and without having done any trial using the endpoint to be used in Phase 3, is unusual.

The above article comments further on the Phase 3 VICTORIA trial:

The large (and likely expensive) trial will enrol a total of around 4,900 patients with chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and compare vericiguat to placebo on top of standard treatment. It is due to generate results in 2020. The primary efficacy measure in the trial is the time to first occurrence of the composite endpoint of cardiovascular mortality or hospitalisation for heart failure. The decision to press ahead with vericiguat comes even though the drug produced a less-than-stellar performance in the phase II SOCRATES-REDUCED trial. Given at a range of doses, the drug failed to achieve its primary objective of achieving a significant reduction in N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) a biomarker in patients with worsening HFrEF, although a subgroup given the highest dose (10mg) did show a benefit compared to placebo. According to the investigators in the trial, in HFrEF patients on 10mg vericiguat showed some improvements in left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) as well as fewer clinical events than the placebo group.

From a top-down perspective, pushing forward with Phase 3 rather than doing a Phase 2b study raises questions about how starved for innovative compounds these Big Pharma companies are. Maybe it will work out well, of course.

To get more technical, I have two questions from a bottom-up look at this study. Its design can be viewed in summary form at Clinicaltrials.gov.

One question is having a composite primary endpoint of something as serious as death and as relatively minor as hospitalization for CHF.

What does the FDA do if hospitalizations are reduced but there is a trend toward more deaths? What do cardiologists do if the drug makes it to market with that sort of data?

Furthermore, what if there is no significant trend toward fewer deaths, but hospitalizations are reduced? Then the label could be virtually identical to that of Corlanor, the Amgen (AMGN) CHF drug that is FDA-approved but is achieving commercial ignominy.

These and related considerations raise the question of who at MRK (and BAYRY) is in charge of correlating between clinical trial design and commercialization considerations. (I have criticized AMGN for this weakness.)

Second is the point that the SOCRATES studies used the proxy endpoint of veri's effects on blood levels of NT-proBNP, a peptide. Yet, biomarker studies are almost worthless unless the biomarker is clearly and definitively associated with clinical outcomes. Even the PCSK9 inhibitors were forced to justify themselves with CVOTs despite reducing a well-proven biomarker, LDL cholesterol levels.

Further casting doubt on the value of SOCRATES-REDUCED, the August 22/29 issue of JAMA happens to report on the GUIDE-IT study of biomarkers in CHF therapy. Doubt is cast on whether attention should be paid to this in a clinical setting. An accompanying editorial quotes the 2017 Heart Failure guidelines, which say in part:

Because of the absence of clear and consistent evidence for improvement in mortality and cardiovascular outcomes, there are insufficient data to inform specific guideline recommendations related to natriuretic peptide–guided therapy or serial measurements of BNP or NT-proBNP levels for the purpose of reducing hospitalization or deaths in the present document.

I am not pretending to be a world expert here. But as an investor with some knowledge of CHF (I'm a retired cardiologist), the thought occurs to me that perhaps the Phase 2 studies used a biomarker as an endpoint for cost and convenience reasons. But all that matters is clinical outcomes. Why not use some clinical outcomes measure as the primary endpoint in Phase 2?

With multiple unknowns, all I can do is look at MRK's and BAYRY's handling of veri and say that this, too, does not motivate me to buy MRK's stock.

Next, some comments on another Phase 3 project.

MRK goes for a single-tablet regimen in HIV/AIDS

MRK has developed an HIV/AIDS drug, doravirine. This is in Phase 3 as a stand-alone, add-on drug. So far, so good, though likely not very commercially important to MRK.

However, MRK has combined doravirine with two old drugs, lamivudine and Gilead's (GILD) TDF, to create a single tablet HIV/AIDS regimen. Since TDF is being supplanted right now by GILD's safer TAF, it's surprising that MRK would seek to commercialize a non-best-in-class combination product using two old drugs.

A technical detail: the design of the study does not impress me from a medical/commercial standpoint. The title of the study is "A Phase III Multicenter, Open-Label, Randomized Study to Evaluate a Switch to MK-1439A in HIV-1-Infected Subjects Virologically Suppressed on a Regimen of a Ritonavir-boosted Protease Inhibitor and Two Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs)." Details are found at Clinicaltrials.gov.

So, MRK is comparing its single tablet regimen to a regimen involving a protease inhibitor. But protease inhibitors are not the preferred regimen for treating most HIV infections. But, why not compare to a market leader, namely Stribild/Genvoya or Triumeq? That MRK is not doing this suggests that it has limited commercial aspirations for this product, and/or it is going to make a push to payors based largely on sharp price discounts.

Based on the Zepatier example, if the combo is approved, I expect MRK to get some sales from the combo; but this is not the way that pharma companies get me to invest in their stock. I want to see more innovation than this.

The rest of the pipeline

There's not much else commercially important in Phase 3 than the above, plus Keytruda for new indications (which is often called Phase 4). A next-generation shingles vaccine, an Ebola vaccine, and a combination antibiotic all are in Phase 3. An Alzheimer's candidate (a BACE inhibitor) remains in Phase 3 for prodromal disease, though it failed in the EPOCH trial this year for AD with mild-moderate symptoms.

Maybe the BACE inhibitor has some good profit potential - but it would appear to be a high-risk project.

Except for Keytruda being looked at for further indications that MRK says belong in Phase 2, the rest of Phase 2 is very thin.

Interim summary

Per the above examples, the quantity and quality of MRK's R&D lead me not to want to buy the stock. That is my conclusion given the analysis demonstrated in Part 1 that most of MRK's pharma sales base is facing patent expirations sooner than I like.

I have covered most of the pipeline, and find the combination of MRK's marketed products plus the pipeline not good enough to buy this stock near the $62 range.

This raises questions about the "other" part of MRK's valuation, namely its ability to generate profits just because it is a large, strong, diversified global pharma company. Maybe yes, but maybe there is a lot of extra capacity in the global Big Pharma field at present.

What about all MRK's intangibles

First, an obvious one: MRK is going to be here tomorrow, the day after, and so forth. It can offer its many services to market, or co-market; or develop or co-develop, products with or for smaller companies, or with peers such as PFE that want to do so for reasons that may not be made public. So long as the industry is expanding, MRK's not going to fail.

But that does not differentiate MRK from its many larger competitors; almost all of Big Pharma has been struggling for nearly the past 20 years.

Second, management. I look at the above pipeline issues and wonder why MRK did not acquire better products in 2008-11, when prices were cheap. Doravirine, the HIV/AIDS drug discussed above, has been under development for years. Why is MRK reduced to combining it with two old drugs to get a non-state-of-the-art single tablet regimen?

This lack of focus on developing critical mass in one or another therapeutic area reflects on management. We see it even with Keytruda, the mega-blockbuster. Where are the companion immuno-oncology, or general oncology, blockbusters to go along with Keytruda? Whereas, look at what focus and hard times have led BMS to accomplish in immuno-oncology.

This lack of focus, and/or of success in product development, is also seen in hepatitis C therapy. MRK still has two different combos in Phase 2. One wonders why they are still under development. The addressable market is shrinking. By the time either of these might reach market, what market will be left that is worth the trouble?

MRK in 2011 and maybe as late as 2012 could have acquired products cheaply before asset prices skyrocketed. It knew where its R&D was going. And/or it could have acquired whole companies after regaining critical mass following the late 2009 merger with Schering-Plough. Just think how little GILD or Celgene (CELG) would have cost MRK in 2010. GILD especially would have been a nearly perfect fit, given its and MRK's expertise in anti-viral therapy in general and HIV/AIDS and HCV in specific. CELG also would have been a fine fit if MRK had believed in Keytruda. One can go on, but a number of deals were available coming out of the Great Recession that MRK might have benefited from, but did not do.

Between concerns that MRK has not moved adroitly enough to create therapeutic areas of concentrated excellence in its product portfolio, questions and concerns that arise in thinking about the above three pipeline projects, and the multi-year series of patent expirations that awaits so many of its products, one wonders if behind closed doors, institutional investors and hedge funds are wondering whether MRK is superior to a bond. I don't know, but I wonder.

All this is not enough to offset one valuable intangible: Keytruda. This asset does allow MRK access to more and better deals with companies ranging from AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) (the Lynparza deal) and others, and drives extensive testing of Incyte's (INCY) promising oncology drug epacadostat with Keytruda.

Keytruda is great. But its financial value to MRK is finite (see discussion in Part 1). All things considered, Keytruda is not enough to justify MRK's valuation for me.

Concluding comments - valuing and diagnosing MRK

Just one retired doc's opinion: MRK appears to have the Big Pharma virus, aka BPV. It's been going around. PFE has it. So does GSK (GSK). So does AstraZeneca. Just look at the multi-year stock charts of these names versus those of CELG and GILD, companies that focused on specific therapeutic niches and little else. These companies also made sure to be able to make decisions rapidly when speed was desired. Whereas, when Big Pharma does things under the influence of BPV, minutes can turn into hours... hours into days... and eventually, months into years. This BPV slows things down, but in today's business, the race is to the quick and the accurate.

Time after time the past nearly 20 years, we have seen these once-nimble, innovative companies fall behind the growth curve of an expanding global pharma industry. They are so big, so diversified, so powerful in Washington, that they are staying alive, but they are not growing. Not growing means shrinkage in real terms, and should mean P/E haircuts. I believe that what has kept their stocks aloft is QE and the unusual combination of very low interest rates. Thus money has sought yield, and pharma has fit the bill.

Another question about competence and intangibles: why was MRK hit by the destructive Petya virus? How many other pharma companies were damaged to any extent, much less so severely? Was MRK's IT department doing the best job it could do? It's not as if the threat was not able to be considered before it did such damage. This has been a big deal to MRK (see link and other references if interested for more information on MRK's damage).

My diagnosis is per the above, that MRK has classic Big Pharma virus ills and is an unattractive stock at or near its $62 share price.

But, it's important to add that MRK is not a disaster area. It will be around in the 2020s. It may do better. The dividend appears secure for years to come. Because of the lump sum in Q4 last year it paid to BMY and ongoing royalties on Keytruda sales, and "restructuring" costs that may wind down sooner rather than later, its "true" earnings power is unclear but its "true" P/E is well below the current 34X or so based on TTM GAAP EPS.

Today's market (SPY) pays attention to valuation only when it wants to. It has been capricious that way for several years. So all I can do is suggest that until MRK finishes its write-offs and related "special" costs (restructuring charges), recovers from the Petya virus, deals with ongoing patent expiries while growing Keytruda sales as fast as it can, I feel no confidence in projecting a fair value or buy point for this name.

Given how closely MRK and PFE have tracked one another for the past 35 years, the question "if you had to own just one" arises. From a business structure standpoint, both are all-drug companies now, so that's even. Thus my choice would come down to youthfulness or elderliness of the product lines. I would choose PFE because it has 4-5 years coming soon, from about 2020-5, where it has few important patent expiries. I also think that Keytruda may have made MRK a bit of a glamour stock, whereas PFE is as boring as it comes. And boring can be beautiful if things begin to break in the right direction.

Summary

MRK has several strengths, most notably Keytruda and the potential it provides to develop a leading oncology franchise; but doing that will not be easy. If things go badly for the PD-L1 competitors, then Keytruda may exceed the Street's expectations, and MRK may trade higher than I expect.

MRK also has ongoing strengths in vaccines as well as a potentially valuable animal products division.

However, it has a disproportionate share of revenues coming from drugs that are off-patent in the US, are near patent expiration, and/or have declining sales for competitive reasons.

As shown above, my view is that MRK's pipeline is quite risky apart from the additional indications being sought for Keytruda; and that the pipeline is very thin in Phase 2. Putting it together, I find other pharma stocks to have superior risk-reward metrics.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

