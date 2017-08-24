Open Insights: Reviewing EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (August 18, 2017)

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we’ll take a look at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of August 18, 2017.

Overall total commercial crude and petroleum product stocks paused from their recent counter-seasonal draws, as inventories climbed by a negligible 37K barrels. This was essentially a flat report with crude and gasoline draws offset by NGL builds.

From a “Big 3” component standpoint, the draws were again led by crude declines. Gasoline inventories also declined, and distillates were flat.

Crude draws registered a 3.32M barrel decline from the prior week as net imports were over 605K barrels higher than the prior week on account of higher imports, offset by a minimal 50K barrel increase in exports. Much of the increase was due to arriving Venezuelan shipments, which was 339K bpd higher than the prior week and 321K higher than the 4 week rolling average. These 2M barrels equates to one tanker so we anticipate this spike will average out over the following weeks. Lastly, refinery utilization also fell from an all time high of 17.8M bpd by 130 bpd, which reduced crude demand.

Gasoline inventories decreased by 1.223M barrels relatively in-line with the 5 year averages. For the next few weeks we’d anticipate gasoline to decline further as summer driving season comes to a close.

Distillate demand continues to exhibit strength, as the build continues to be muted (i.e., 29K build vs. the 700-800K barrel build that typically occurs during this time of year). Once again high demand (foreign/domestic) continues to constrain supplies. Year-to-date we’ve gone through 13M barrels of distillate when in most years we’ve been flat.

We’ll leave you with some food for thought. This was a propane week. What we mean is that propane inventories increased by 2.9M barrels from the prior weak and this NGL essentially offset the declines in gasoline and crude to produce a flat total crude and petroleum products inventory picture for the week. Propane inventories are seasonal and tend to fluctuate by increasing during the summer and drawing into the fall and winter. Thus, it’s often more important to look at the Big 3 and how they’re developing. Propane inventories aren’t elevated as they’re essentially at 2012 levels, so unless a significant increase is in the cards (which we don’t believe they are), we’ll continue to only glance occasionally at it, but keep our eye on the big picture, and that picture is beginning to look bullish.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Relevance: USO, OIL, XLE, UCO, VDE, ERX, OIH, SCO, XOP, BNO, DBO, ERY, DIG, DTO, USL, DUG, BGR, IYE, IEO, FENY, DNO, PXE, FIF, OLO, PXJ, RYE, SZO, NDP, GUSH, DRIP, DDG, FXN, OLEM, CRAK

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.