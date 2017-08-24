2 Key Levels For The Euro

The top of the range is around 1.25.

Even though not supported by the fundamentals, as I previously posted, the Euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) has broken the key resistance of 1.15. So, what's next for the Euro?

These are the two key levels to follow.

First, the Euro is in a longer term downtrend since 2008, as the chart below shows. Currently, the resistance area of this downtrend is around 1.25.

But more importantly, ever since the Euro introduction in 1998, the 1.20 level seemed to be the reference point. In 2003, the 1.20 level was a key resistance, which turned into the strong support level over the next 4 years to 2007. The 1.20 level was successfully defended in 2010 and 2012 during the downturn.

However, in 2014, the Euro breached the 1.20 support level on the way down to the 1.05 level.

Here is the chart:

So, technically, the Euro is still in a long-term downtrend. After consolidating near the bottom of the long-term range for 2-3 years, the Euro is apparently aiming to test the resistance level near the top of the range at 1.25. However, we can expect to see some resistance at the 1.20 level.

Thus, as a pure trading strategy, the Euro is a buy above the 1.20 level, as the major technical level is breached, with the near term target at 1.25.

Fundamentally, the Euro rally is not supported by the interest rate differential between the US and the EU-area, as I explained in my previous article - the situation has not changed.

On the contrary, the German Bund 2-year yields have decreased to -0.73% over the last month as the Euro rallied - this should be negative for the Euro.

Thus, at this point I am analyzing the Euro rally strictly from the technical point of view, and watching the key levels at 1.20 and 1.25..

Should the fundamentals confirm the rally, I will definitely update my analysis.

For investors trading the Euro via the ETF (FXE), the key levels to watch are 120 as the key reference point, and 122 as the top of the range. Here is the FXE chart.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.