Japan, The Land Of The Rising ROE

Japan is reaping the fruits of Abenomics and Corporate governance reforms.

Abenomics

Like other developed regions and countries, Japan is heavily involved in quantitative easing. In Japan this is labelled “Abenomics” after the Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Besides an increase in debt, it led clearly to a stronger economic growth.

Graph 1: Abenomics and economic growth

Another consequence is the pick-up of inflation after years of deflationary threats.

Graph 2: Japan CPI

Corporate governance

Another reform that’s going on for some years now in Japan deals with Corporate Governance. Japanese companies are being encouraged to improve efficiency, productivity and return on equity – to invest for growth, distribute surplus cash and become more shareholder-friendly. Businesses are responding by making more regular and consistent dividend payments, operating share buybacks and being more transparent, responsive and performance-driven.

According to Morgan Stanley, cash on Japanese balance sheets remains three-to-five times higher than other developed market peers, and the corporate governance reforms are encouraging delivery of that excess capital to shareholders via share buybacks, dividends and acquisitions.

These reforms also have a positive impact on the return on equity of Japanese companies and this should or could be reflected in higher share prices.

Graph 3: ROE and share prices

A wall of worry

Every great investment has to climb the proverbial wall of worry.

Graph 4: A wall of worry

There is an impressive list of potential risks and worries Japan has to face:

Increasing protectionism,

Increasing protectionism, trade wars,

trade wars, a global recession,

a global recession, a return of deflation

a return of deflation an escalation of the situation in North-Korea,

an escalation of the situation in North-Korea, terroristic attacks,

high debt burden,

high debt burden, unfavorable demographics, etc.

When we look at James Picerno’s Recession Probability Estimate, we can only conclude that a recession is not around the corner.

Graph 5: Recession Probability Estimate

Since Trump was elected, there has been a lot of talk about protectionism and so on. But in reality, it just has been that: words. Nothing more.

We also believe that common sense will prevail and expect that the situation in North-Korea will not escalate.

Economic environment

The economic figures in Japan also confirm that there are no economic troubles in sight.

Both the manufacturing and the services PMI remain solidly above 50, indicating the Japanese economy is in expansion.

The Nikkei Japan Flash Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.8 in August of 2017, compared to a final reading of 52.1 in July and beating market expectations of 52.3.

Graph 6: Japan manufacturing PMI The Nikkei Services PMI in Japan fell to 52 in July of 2017 from 53.3 in June. It was the tenth straight month of expansion in services activity.

Graph 7: Japan Services PMI

Sectors

The iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA: EWJ) is quite heavily exposed to Industrials (Mitsubishi, Daikin), Consumer Discretionary (Toyota, Sony, Honda, Panasonic), Technology (Nintendo, Canon) and Financials (Mitsubishi UFJ).

Graph 8: iShares MSCI Japan sector-allocation

Valuation

As you can see in Table 1, the valuation of Japan isn’t super-cheap, but it is certainly lower than those of the other developed markets.

According to Research Affiliates, Japan’s cyclically adjusted price/earnings multiple, adjusting for the business cycle by taking an average of the last 10 years’ earnings, stands at 25. This is far below its median since 1969 (which should not be affected by the few years of ridiculous valuations in the late 1980s) of 38.

Table 1: Valuation

We believe the undervaluation is undeserved and expect Japan to get a valuation more in line with the rest of the developed markets, fueled by the strong growth and the creation of shareholder value.

Price momentum

On the graph of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA: EWJ) we can clearly see that the momentum is positive.

Conclusion

We would label investors in Japan somewhere between “bargain hunters” and “momentum players” using the terminology of graph 4.

The combination of:

an economic tailwind,

an economic tailwind, improving earnings forecasts,

improving earnings forecasts, positive price momentum and

positive price momentum and a relatively cheap valuation

should reward investors: BUY iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA: EWJ)!

Performance earlier recommendations

In Table 2 you can see the returns of the earlier country-ETF recommendations made by The Belgian Dentist, both in absolute terms and relative to the performance of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NYSEARCA: ACWI).

So far, so good!

Table 2: Performance earlier recommendations

Please click the "Follow" tab at the top of this article, if you like these articles and want to stay informed of any updates.

This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.