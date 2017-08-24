Atwood Cuts Costs In Australia

Atwood Oceanics (ATW) has just announced that it reached a successful agreement with employees in Australia. The new agreement is for four years and will reduce offshore personnel costs by more than 19% in its first year. In other words, employees in Australia have just agreed to a significant pay cut. Each news from Atwood is now very important in the light of the upcoming merger with Ensco (ESV). As a reminder, both Ensco and Atwood shareholders will vote on the merger on October 5, 2017.

Atwood has 2 semi-subs currently contracted in Australia. Atwood Condor has a contract from January 2018 to July 2019 with Woodside Energy (OTCPK:WOPEY) at a day rate of $222,295. Another semi-sub, Atwood Osprey, currently works from August 2017 to mid-November 2017 at a day rate of $185,000, also for Woodside. The work will continue in March 2018, when Atwood Osprey will work for another 100 days at a day rate of $190,000. The new agreement with workers will become effective upon the expiry of the current agreement on November 24, 2017; so both Atwood’s semis will work in 2018 with reduced operating costs.

The development is important for Ensco-Atwood merger because the deal, arguably, puts Ensco at risk due to the necessity to pay Atwood’s debt because of change of control provisions. Therefore, each additional penny which could be squeezed out of existing Atwood’s contracts (and, preferably, new contracts) plays a vital role. Many commenters here on SA have focused on the long-term value of Atwood’s fleet when evaluating the transaction. However, while the distant future may be bright, the company should reach this future with the current capital structure – otherwise, the long-term value of Atwood fleet will be meaningless for Ensco common shareholders.

I must admit that Atwood’s management is doing a terrific job of creating positive news ahead of the merger vote. Both the recent contract for Atwood Achiever and the new agreement with workers in a costly region are steps in the right direction. I maintain my view that, if Atwood was not selling itself, these moves would have not been sufficient enough to stop the deterioration of the company’s finances and the corresponding slide of its shares. Ahead of the vote, these moves create the necessary positive dynamic, increasing the possibility of the positive vote (I’d argue that the possibility of the ‘yes’ vote on the merger was already high despite the price that Ensco will have to pay).

In my view, shares of all offshore drilling survival candidates, including Ensco/Atwood, Transocean (RIG), Rowan (RDC), Noble Corp. (NE) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) have been oversold recently. Short-term, I believe that another positive day on the oil market may create significant upside in the whole sector due to opportunistic buying at low levels and short covering. Longer-term, the road to recovery has just started with increased contract activity. However, the speed of this recovery is of paramount importance as drillers’ finances will continue to deteriorate month by month. It’s too early to talk about any pricing power for drillers, so day rates will remain low for coming quarters. Ensco is betting on a rather fast recovery with a merger with Atwood – a bet that may play out, but may also put the company in trouble if day rate recovery is late.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.