The Times They Are A Changin': Revived Harvey Presents Complex Threat To Gulf Of Mexico Natural Gas Infrastructure

Tropical Storm Harvey--left for dead over the weekend--returned to life on Monday and now poses a significant threat to the United States. The storm was first named on August 17 when it was due east of the Lesser Antilles and subsequently brought gusty winds and heavy rain to the Barbados, Grenada and St Vincent & the Grenadines last Friday. By Saturday the storm entered the inhospitable eastern Caribbean, frequently a graveyard for tropical cyclones due to persistent sinking air and Harvey was no different, succumbing to dry, stable air, rapid forward movement and increased wind shear and was declared a remnant tropical wave on Saturday evening. As the system tracked into the western Caribbean on Sunday and Monday, however, it encountered a more favorable environment and, after crossing the Yucatan Peninsula on Tuesday, emerged into the northern Bay of Campeche on Tuesday. The storm rapidly developed intense thunderstorm activity and on Wednesday afternoon a hurricane hunter plane investigating the system found that it had regenerated back into Tropical Depression Harvey. The storm remains in a favorable environment and threatens the western Gulf as, at minimum, a Category 1 hurricane. Figure 1 below shows the latest satellite image of the storm.

Figure 1: Satellite image of Tropical Depression Harvey as of 11pm EDT slowly organizing over the central Gulf of Mexico [Source: NHC]

It has been a while since we have had a legitimate Gulf of Mexico hurricane but, historically, such a storm could cause a spike in natural gas prices due to production shut-ins. Times have changed, however, and now Harvey threatens three different aspects of natural gas supply and demand: production, LNG exports, and Powerburn. This article discusses Harvey's track and intensity forecast as well as its impact on each of these elements and commodity price.

In contrast to its struggles in the Caribbean, Harvey in the Gulf of Mexico is experiencing a much more favorable environment with low wind shear, high humidity levels, and very warm ocean temperatures that extend to great depths. However, fresh off its excursion over the Yucatan, the system remains disorganized early Thursday morning with heavy bands of thunderstorms still trying to coalesce around the center of circulation. As of 11 pm on Wednesday night, Harvey was rated a Tropical Depression with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The storm will likely strengthen slowly over the next 12-18 hours, but once it establishes its core structure, Harvey could intensify rapidly. As the storm approaches landfall, it is likely to be a minimal Category 1 hurricane with winds near 75 mph, but I would not rule out the possibility it strengthens further especially if it tracks slower or further north than expected and has more time over water. As the National Hurricane Center forecast in Figure 2 below shows, the system is expected to track northwestward to north-northwestward and make landfall on across the central Texas coast Friday evening or early Saturday morning somewhere between Corpus Christi and Victoria. For this reason, the NHC has issued a hurricane watch from Port Mansfield to High Island, rather impressive given the storm is currently just a tropical depression and is less than 48 hours from landfall.

Figure 2: Latest NHC forecast track for Harvey as of Thursday morning showing landfall as a hurricane across central Texas late Friday. [Source: NHC]

Once Harvey makes landfall, things could get become very dangerous. While the forecast track after landfall is highly uncertain, several computer models show the storm either stalling out or, in a worse case scenario, executing a loop and moving back into the Gulf, restrenghening and making a second landfall in Louisiana. As a result, the National Weather Service is forecasting in excess of 10 inches of rainfall from Victoria to Houston with a large area of 4-6 inches extending east to flood-prone New Orleans as shown in Figure 3 below. Should the storm stall or complete the aforementioned loop, these rainfall totals could easily be doubled or tripled. This could create an exceptionally dangerous flooding situation on par with that of Tropical Storm Allison back in 2001.

Figure 3: NWS forecast precipitation outlook for Harvey showing 10"-15"+ for Victoria to Houston. [Source: NHC]

What does this mean for natural gas? Hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico have historically been responsible for natural gas rig and well shut-ins leading to sharp declines in production and resultant temporary spikes in natural gas price. This was especially true during the banner hurricane seasons of 2004, 2005, and 2008. However, since that time, thanks to the rise of fracking and shale exploration, offshore drilling has tumbled, falling from nearly 9 BCF/day in 2006-2008 to around 3 BCF/day today, as shown in Figure 4 below (which also shows the impact of 2008's Hurricanes Gustav and Ike).

Figure 4: Gulf of Mexico natural gas production for 2006-2017 showing a dramatic decline from 9 BCF/day to 3 BCF/day, as well as the impact of tropical activity during the summer of 2008. [Source: EIA]

And although Gulf production has tumbled, US production has increased by over 40% from around 55 BCF/day in the late 2000s to 73 BCF/day today, meaning that Gulf production has gone from comprising 16% of US production to just over 4%, a dramatically reduced marketshare.

Further, as Figure 5 below shows, the majority of natural gas wells are located well east of Harvey's forecast track, although the aforementioned secondary eastward loop towards Louisiana could threaten the heart of offshore production.

Figure 5: Gulf of Mexico natural gas wells compared to the track forecast for Harvey. [Source: DigitalPetroData]

However, barring an historic track and a much stronger storm than expected, I would be very surprised if Harvey led to shut-ins exceeding 30% of Gulf Production, or around 1 BCF/day, and such shut-ins would likely not last more than a few days, with less than 10 BCF of total natural gas production shut in due to the storm. Nonetheless, 10 BCF of total lost production alone would be enough to halve the current storage surplus, which I estimate is near +20 BCF and is not inconsequential.

However, production is not the only element of natural gas supply/demand that Harvey will impact.

Since the big hurricanes of the late 2000s, one of the biggest changes in the Gulf of Mexico energy picture has been LNG exports, which first began in March of 2016 from Cheniere Energy's (LNG) Sabine Pass LNG liquefaction plant on the Texas-Louisiana border. LNG exports have played a major role in the steady contraction of the natural gas storage surplus from over +300 BCF in early April to under +25 BCF today and a prolonged loss of exports could significantly impact natural gas supply/demand balance. While Harvey seems likely to pass well south of Sabine Pass, its large size could certainly disrupt LNG tanker traffic forcing the plant to reduce operations due to limited storage capacity. We may already be seeing these impacts. After reaching a record 2.7 BCF/day 3 weeks ago, flows to Sabine Pass have hovered near 1.9 BCF/day to 2.1 BCF/day for much of August. However, flows fell from 2.0 BCF/day to 1.7 BCF/day on Wednesday and then to 1.6 BCF/day on Thursday, a 20-day low, as shown in Figure 6 below.

Figure 6: LNG feedgas demand to Sabine Pass showing decline in demand from 2.0 BCF/day to 1.6 BCF/day over the past 2 days, a 20-day low. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

It is also possible that, as Harvey is forecast to drift northeast towards Louisiana after landfall, there could be more direct impacts on Sabine Pass should heavy rain bring flooding to the facility. Regardless, with Harvey expected to stick around for several days, I would not be surprised to see 3 BCF or more of total natural gas demand cut due to the storm, assuming 0.7 BCF/day of natural gas demand lost for each of the next 5 days, as I expect flows to continue to decline through the end of the week. This would seriously cut into any lost production associated with Harvey. The worse case scenario, of course, would be for Harvey to loop back into the Gulf, intensify and directly impact Sabine Pass and structurally damage the facility, taking the plant offline for an extended period of time. Such an event appears unlikely at this time. Through Wednesday, at least, investors don't seem too concerned about the integrity of the Sabine Pass plant itself as Cheniere Energy traded higher by 1.0% on the day to $41.55/share.

Finally, with summer winding down, natural gas cooling demand is concentrated across the southern states as the big cities of the Northeast and Midwest see cooler temperatures limiting powerburn. Figure 7 below shows the 5 states with the highest average natural gas demand over the past 5 years.

Figure 7: Top 5 natural gas demand states for August, which includes Texas and Louisiana which will both be heavily by Harvey [Source: EIA]

Topping the list is Texas by a large margin at 10.6 BCF/day followed by Louisiana at number 4 with 3.7 BCF/day. Thus, the two states likely to be impacted most directly by Harvey contribute a total of 14.3 BCF/day of natural gas demand. This is equivalent to a whopping 20% of average US August demand. While Harvey is sure to bring power outages to the region which will cut down on electricity demand, the mere presence of cloudcover and downpours is likely to suppress temperatures across a large area, cutting powerburn demand. High temperatures in San Antonio, Houston, New Orleans, and Jackson, Ms will only reach the upper 70s to lower 80s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, a whopping 10F-15F cooler than average across the heart of prime powerburn real estate. These departures are shown in Figure 8 below.

Figure 8: Forecast departure from average high temperatures for Saturday, August 26 showing [Source: Tropical Tidbits]

Natural gas demand across Texas and Louisiana is 25%-30% higher than in 2005-2008 and the impact of a landfalling storm will be magnified. If we estimate that Harvey will cut Powerburn demand to these regions by 10%, this is equal to 1.4 BCF/day of lost natural gas demand. With the storms impacts likely to be felt primarily Friday-Sunday, this is equivalent to, at minimum, 4.2 BCF of lost natural gas demand.

Combined with the estimated 3 BCF from LNG export losses, the 7 BCF of lost gas demand nearly cancels out the losses in production, which is several fold higher than the demand losses that would have been seen the last time the region was impacted by a strong hurricane. While these are just estimates, should Harvey strengthen more than expected or stick around the Gulf Coast longer than expected, losses in each category will concomittantly rise. The general theme of opposing losses in supply and in demand remains intact. And of course, should Harvey underperform, these losses will be reduced.

In summary, Tropical Depression Harvey, while poorly organized presently, has just under 48 hours of favorable conditions to get its act together and is likely to be at least a minimal hurricane when it makes landfall across the Texas coast overnight Friday. While highly uncertain, there is the possibility that the storm could stall, execute a loop and emerge back over the Gulf, impacting the region for days, delivering rains of historic proportions. Unlike in the 2000s, Harvey is unlikely to primarily impact production and opposing losses in LNG exports and powerburn demand will significantly mitigate any significant tightening of the supply/demand balance.

How do I recommend a natural gas trader position himself or herself ahead of the storm?

My recommendation is to do nothing. If you happen to live in the impacted portions of Texas and Louisiana, heed the advice of your local officials and evacuate if told to do so. If not, sit on your hands. It is difficult to predict which way natural gas will break assuming the forecast for Harvey holds, especially with the EIA's Storage Report also due Thursday, potentially increasing volatility. As mentioned, I expect the net impact of Harvey to be minimal on long-term natural gas supply/demand balance. Therefore, if you really want to get involved, I recommend sitting and waiting until after any move higher or lower in natural gas and then make a bet towards mean reversion. If natural gas spikes, short the spike assuming that losses in production will be temporary and significantly countered by losses in demand. If natural gas tanks, buy the dip assuming that losses in demand will be countered by losses in production and the commodity will rebound. The United States Natural Gas fund (UNG) is an attractive, safe target to either buy or short that provides 1x daily exposure to natural gas. And while I usually advise against buying leveraged ETFs, a long trade in the 3x ETF UGAZ or the 2x ETF BOIL for long exposure or in the 3x inverse ETF DGAZ for short exposure are reasonable plays. I avoid buying these products due to leverage induced decay, but if your timeframe is under 2 weeks--as it should be for such a trade--these price-independent losses are minimal. Overall, I am long-term bullish on natural gas at this time and plan to hold my position, neither adding to nor reducing my position in response to Harvey.

For more on natural gas storage projections, daily powerburn and LNG data, please see my site CelsiusEnergy.net.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LNG AND SHORT DGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.